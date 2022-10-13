ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, OH

thevillagereporter.com

Pettisville School Foundation Receives Donation From Graduate

Beverly Miller, whose dream to become a full-time math teacher was never fulfilled, posthumously honored her class by donating part of her estate to the Pettisville School Foundation in honor of her PHS Class of 1970. She passed away on November 9, 2020. After graduation from Eastern Mennonite University, Bev...
PETTISVILLE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

West Unity Omnibus Club Hears From Police Chief J.R. Jones

The West Unity Omnibus Club met in the home of Mary McCrea the afternoon of October 10. President Linda Sumner opened the meeting and introduced speaker J.R. Jones (pictured), Police Chief of West Unity. His subject dealt with drugs: the difference between hemp and marijuana, updates on laws on these...
WEST UNITY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Edon @ Montpelier Volleyball

MONTPELIER – Lyla Mahan rung up 21 digs and Kelsie Bumb added 19 digs and 20 assists to lead the Locos past Edon in three sets. Montpelier (5-17, 3-4 BBC) – Jada Uribes: 7 kills; Kelsie Bumb: 20 assists, 2 blocks, 19 digs; Lyla Mahan: 21 digs. Junior...
MONTPELIER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Evergreen @ Delta Girls Soccer

DELTA – Delta got two goals from Ella Demaline as the Panters end NWOAL play at 3-3 after a 3-1 win over Evergreen. Delta (10-4, 3-3 NWOAL) – Goals: Ella Demaline 2, Grace Munger; Assists: Adrianna Dunning. Click below for a free photo album of this event to...
DELTA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

High School Football Roundup For October 14, 2022

DELTA – Patrick Henry snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant performance in a 40-8 win at Delta. Quarterback Nash Meyer paced the Patriots offense on 24/28 passing for 324 yards and three scores, rushed for another 42 yards and two touchdowns, and caught a two-yard TD pass from Gavin Jackson.
DELTA, OH

