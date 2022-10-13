Read full article on original website
Pettisville School Foundation Receives Donation From Graduate
Beverly Miller, whose dream to become a full-time math teacher was never fulfilled, posthumously honored her class by donating part of her estate to the Pettisville School Foundation in honor of her PHS Class of 1970. She passed away on November 9, 2020. After graduation from Eastern Mennonite University, Bev...
West Unity Omnibus Club Hears From Police Chief J.R. Jones
The West Unity Omnibus Club met in the home of Mary McCrea the afternoon of October 10. President Linda Sumner opened the meeting and introduced speaker J.R. Jones (pictured), Police Chief of West Unity. His subject dealt with drugs: the difference between hemp and marijuana, updates on laws on these...
New Playground Equipment In Edon’s Walz Park Nears Completion
READY FOR KIDS … Installation of playground equipment at Walz Park in Edon is nearly complete. The Village of Edon is waiting for one more piece to arrive before they can complete the installation.
FULTON COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Archbold Overcomes First Half Mistakes To Beat Wauseon 20-12
ARCHBOLD – In a game that had a little bit of everything on a cold, blustery night at Bluestreak Stadium, it was Archbold senior running back Carson Dominique who did a little bit of everything. Dominique rushed for 158 yards, three touchdowns, and had a second half interception to...
Edon @ Montpelier Volleyball
MONTPELIER – Lyla Mahan rung up 21 digs and Kelsie Bumb added 19 digs and 20 assists to lead the Locos past Edon in three sets. Montpelier (5-17, 3-4 BBC) – Jada Uribes: 7 kills; Kelsie Bumb: 20 assists, 2 blocks, 19 digs; Lyla Mahan: 21 digs. Junior...
Evergreen @ Delta Girls Soccer
DELTA – Delta got two goals from Ella Demaline as the Panters end NWOAL play at 3-3 after a 3-1 win over Evergreen. Delta (10-4, 3-3 NWOAL) – Goals: Ella Demaline 2, Grace Munger; Assists: Adrianna Dunning. Click below for a free photo album of this event to...
High School Football Roundup For October 14, 2022
DELTA – Patrick Henry snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant performance in a 40-8 win at Delta. Quarterback Nash Meyer paced the Patriots offense on 24/28 passing for 324 yards and three scores, rushed for another 42 yards and two touchdowns, and caught a two-yard TD pass from Gavin Jackson.
State Patrol Investigates Two-Vehicle Serious Injury Crash Near Delta
Delta – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash on County Road 10 at County Road E, York Township, Fulton County. The crash occurred on October 13, 2022 at approximately 6:58 p.m. A 2018 Mitsubishi SUV was southbound on County...
