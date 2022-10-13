ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Burton forward Sam Winnall set to return from illness for Morecambe clash

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0UBE_0iXifK7D00

Burton forward Sam Winnall is set to return for the visit of Morecambe.

The 31-year-old pulled out of the matchday squad before kick-off of last weekend’s draw at Peterborough with illness.

Manager Dino Maamria made four changes for that game and left-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson will be pushing for a recall after being dropped for the first time this season.

Ciaran Gilligan (hamstring) and Corrie Ndaba (hip) still remain sidelined.

Shrimps forward Arthur Gnahoua serves the second match of a three-game suspension.

Cole Stockton is likely to continue to deputise, with manager Derek Adams retaining his faith in the striker who has yet to score this season.

Midfielder Jake Taylor is out for another month with a muscle injury but forward Jon Obika is set to return after missing last weekend’s defeat by Ipswich for personal reasons.

Adams had eight players unavailable for that game but is not expecting more than one of those to be available.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jim Goodwin glad he took a risk with team selection after Aberdeen beat Hearts

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin was delighted his gamble paid off after changing formation for his side’s cinch Premiership win over Hearts. Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes scored the first and set up the second for substitute Vicente Besuijen as the Dons overcame Robbie Neilson’s side 2-0 to bounce back from a damaging defeat against Dundee United last week.
SOCCER
newschain

Darrell Clarke hails Port Vale comeback after Forest Green draw

Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke praised his side’s second-half comeback after they snatched a point in a 2-2 draw with Forest Green. Two first-half headed goals from Myles Peart-Harris and Baily Cargill left Vale dumbfounded after they controlled possession. Vale remained determined and found the net through substitute Mipo...
SOCCER
newschain

Salah downs City as Arsenal stretch lead – Premier League talking points

Arsenal strengthened their grip at the top of the Premier League as Manchester City’s bid to reel them in was dealt a significant blow at Anfield. The Gunners rode their luck to prevail at Leeds and City succumbed at Anfield as the pace-setters in the race for the title enjoyed differing fates during an intriguing round of fixtures.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Declan Rice denies Southampton a much-needed win

Declan Rice denied Ralph Hasenhuttl a much-needed win as West Ham snatched a 1-1 draw at Southampton. Saints boss Hasenhuttl has come under increasing pressure after a run of four straight defeats and 15 losses in their last 21 matches. The Austrian saw his side arrest that particular slide thanks...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Winnall
Person
Derek Adams
Person
Dino Maamria
Person
Arthur Gnahoua
Person
Cole Stockton
newschain

Stevenage claim point on Steve Evans’ return to Gillingham

Stevenage remain two points clear at the top of League Two after playing out a 1-1 draw in Steve Evans’ return to former club Gillingham. Evans, sacked by the then-League One club in January, received a modest reception from home fans before he watched his side extend their unbeaten league run to five games.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschain

Antonee Robinson believes Fulham ‘need to do a bit more work’ on their defending

Antonee Robinson believes Fulham need to focus more on their defending after they were twice forced to come from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth on Saturday. Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 52nd-minute penalty took his tally for the Premier League season to seven and earned Fulham a point after Bournemouth had threatened to inflict a third successive loss on Marco Silva’s men.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Forrest on fire and Rangers rally – 5 things we learned from cinch Premiership

Title-chasing pair Celtic and Rangers both bounced back from their Champions League defeats in midweek with cinch Premiership victories. There were also wins for Aberdeen and Livingston, while the bottom three all drew. Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the weekend’s fixtures. James...
SOCCER
newschain

Ange Postecoglou hopes David Turnbull is fit for Celtic’s cup tie at Motherwell

Ange Postecoglou hopes to have David Turnbull back in contention for Celtic’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final tie against Motherwell at Fir Park on Wednesday night. The Scotland midfielder missed the 6-1 cinch Premiership hammering of Hibernian at Parkhead on Saturday with an ankle knock. However, Postecoglou hopes the former...
SOCCER
newschain

Mikel Arteta relieved after Arsenal pass ‘toughest test of the season’ at Leeds

Mikel Arteta said Arsenal had overcome their toughest examination of the season so far after a 1-0 win at Leeds kept them top of the Premier League. Bukayo Saka’s thumping first-half finish was enough to clinch the Gunners their ninth win in 10 league games, while Leeds missed a penalty and had another spot-kick decision overturned in stoppage time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Rangers bounce back from Liverpool embarrassment with Motherwell win

Rangers bounced back from their Champions League humiliation at the hands of Liverpool to secure a 2-1 win away to Motherwell in the cinch Premiership on Sunday. Second-half goals from Malik Tillman and John Lundstram put the Ibrox side on course for victory at Fir Park. Stuart McKinstry hit back...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Luke Keary stars as Ireland ease to opening World Cup win over Jamaica

Luke Keary proved a class apart as Ireland cruised to a comfortable 48-2 win over Rugby League World Cup debutants Jamaica at Headingley. The Sydney Roosters half-back was integral to an impressive display from his side, who ran in 10 tries with six more points from the boot of Joe Keyes adding to an early Ed Chamberlain conversion.
RUGBY
newschain

Giovanni van Bronckhorst praises Rangers for ‘vital’ win but demands improvement

Giovanni van Bronckhorst praised Rangers for digging out a “vital” 2-1 victory away to Motherwell on a day when he admitted they were well below their best. After a poor first-half display at Fir Park, goals from Malik Tillman and John Lundstram gave the Ibrox men some breathing space before Stuart McKinstry’s free-kick from wide on the left brought the hosts back into the game.
SOCCER
newschain

Consistency key for Glenn Middleton and Dundee United – Liam Fox

Dundee United boss Liam Fox wants to see his players hit peak consistency going into their Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Kilmarnock on Tuesday. Fresh off the back of a 1–1 draw away at Ross County, United can reach Hampden with a win in their next match. Glenn Middleton...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy