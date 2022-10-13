ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sozo Brings Farm-to-table Concept to Fashion

Todd Leebow has walked an unconventional path to become an apparel manufacturer — and now a retailer. Leebow is the president and chief executive officer of Majestic Steel USA, his family’s Cleveland, Ohio-based flat-rolled steel company. But he’s also an entrepreneur who has launched his own film production company, opened a restaurant, is creating a real estate development business and also operates a hospitality company. During the pandemic he turned his attention to fashion, launching Sozo, an apparel brand that employs local artists and creators.
