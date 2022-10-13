Read full article on original website
Sozo Brings Farm-to-table Concept to Fashion
Todd Leebow has walked an unconventional path to become an apparel manufacturer — and now a retailer. Leebow is the president and chief executive officer of Majestic Steel USA, his family’s Cleveland, Ohio-based flat-rolled steel company. But he’s also an entrepreneur who has launched his own film production company, opened a restaurant, is creating a real estate development business and also operates a hospitality company. During the pandemic he turned his attention to fashion, launching Sozo, an apparel brand that employs local artists and creators.
Krazy Dog owner shares Korean culture with Cy-Fair community
Min Ju moved to the Cy-Fair area from Korea when she was 16 and went on to graduate from Langham Creek High School. After attending college, Ju decided to share her culture with the community she calls home. Last fall, she and her husband, Minku Kang, opened Krazy Dog, a Korean corn dog restaurant that brings a taste of Korea to Cy-Fair.
