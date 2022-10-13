Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Social Security benefits set to increase by 8.7% in 2023; Georgians react
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Social Security Administration is now stating that they will increase benefits by 8.7% starting in January 2023. WALB spoke with community leaders and attendees at the Albany Area YMCA about their support for seniors’ financial burdens. Many seniors WALB spoke with on Thursday say...
WCTV
Gadsden County boxing coach teaches kids the ropes in and out of the ring
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The next boxing world champions may be training right in the big bend in Gadsden County. Shine Head Boxing Gym is led by former boxing pro Shinny Burns, and he does it right in his backyard free of charge. Burns says boxing helped keep him out...
greenepublishing.com
Farm Tour 2022: A free family weekend October 15-16
The 15th Annual Farm Tour takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16. It features 40 farms across North Florida and South Georgia, with dozens of vendors. Many stops on the tour are just down the road in Jefferson and Madison Counties. Last year, more than 15,000 people hit the road to see a wide range of agricultural operations in our area. The 2022 tour promises to inspire just as many people to get out to discover or revisit the people and places that produce our food.
capitalsoup.com
The Cleanest School Buses in Town
Since graduating from East Gadsden High School in 2008, Don Brown has had his heart set on working for the Gadsden County School District. After successfully completing a couple of internships in other areas, he finally found his home in the district’s school bus transportation department. “I am happy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALB 10
Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system
Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system. Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue seeks to educate residents during Fire Prevention Week. Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue seeks to educate residents during Fire Prevention Week. Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system. Updated: 6 hours ago. Residents respond to approval...
blackchronicle.com
Florida’s first house built with 3-D printer technology takes up residence in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood
The first-ever house in Florida to be built with 3-D printing technology now sits in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood. A ribbon reducing for the distinctive residence befell on October 14. The inside and outside partitions of the just-over-1,400 sq. foot construction had been built up in layers of concrete,...
Albany Herald
Former Albany State Ram Rick Ross brings down the house at homecoming convocation
ALBANY — Rick Ross brought the pizzazz (and the sparklers). Henrie Mae Bell brought the touching story of meeting the love of her life on campus. And the Marching Rams and Passionettes brought the oomph to a rocking Albany State University homecoming convocation ceremony. The HPER Complex was a...
The Extra Point: Brooks County vs. Early County
BLAKELY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Early County Bobcats welcome the Trojans from Brooks County in a huge non-region showdown. Early County comes into the game undefeated and is playing a Trojan team that is 4-1 on the season. Last week, Early County beat Randolph-Clay 46-6. while according to MaxPreps, Brooks County’s last game was September […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Albany Herald
Gun Shots End Dougherty-Monroe Football Game
ALBANY — Gunfire erupted Friday night just outside Hugh Mills Stadium as the Dougherty Trojans and the Monroe Golden Tornadoes were nearing the end of their annual football game. With 1:34 remaining in the fourth quarter of the game, approximately 10 to 12 gunshots were heard coming from just...
WALB 10
Liberty Expressway will undergo major changes in coming years
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is working to make changes to the Liberty Expressway. Starting Thursday, Oct. 13, the speed limit has been reduced to 45 miles per hour on the bypass from Nottingham Way to the flyover in the area where Ledo Road connects with Dawson Road.
Benedict College stays undefeated after knocking off ASU
The undefeated Tigers spoil Albany State’s homecoming. The post Benedict College stays undefeated after knocking off ASU appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
wdhn.com
Runaway teen found, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Jada Butler, 16, of Dothan has been found after being reported as a runaway on October 11. According to DPD, she was found within Dothan City limits. Butler had not been heard from by friends since October 10 and was last seen by her mother on October 8, at her residence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tomahawk Nation
Situational football is killing Florida State
FSU is a much better football team than they were last year. That’s a tough pill to swallow after three straight losses but I don’t care. The stats, facts, and film says that this is a much better football team than the 2021 Seminoles. Where FSU is lacking...
franklincounty.news
Defendants convicted in long-term drug trafficking investigation in Franklin and Gulf Counties
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA — Sentencing the last of 16 defendants, federal prosecutors concluded prosecution of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization operating primarily within Franklin and Gulf Counties. The convictions and sentences were announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida on October 14. “Cooperative...
wtvy.com
Dothan police respond to shots fired call at Wiregrass Commons Mall
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are investigating reports of shots fired at Wiregrass Commons Mall. No one was reportedly injured. An investigator on the scene says approximately 5 shell casings have been found so far. A heavy police presence can be seen along Highway 231 between Wiregrass Commons Mall...
wfxl.com
Man wanted for warrants in multiple South Georgia counties
The Decatur County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Deputies are looking for 33-year-old Cecil Hill, Jr., wanted for false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other charges for an incident that occurred on October 13. Deputies say that Hill also has warrants from Thomas County.
WALB 10
1 killed in Friday Albany shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is dead after a shooting that happened Friday, according to Albany Police Department. On Oct. 14, officers responded to the intersection of West 2nd Avenue and Eugemar Drive in reference to a shooting. The victim, Gregory Jessie,62, suffered from a gunshot wound to his...
Albany police report shooting death, gunshots at football game
ALBANY — Public relations officials with the city of Albany and the Albany Police Department had not responded by The Albany Herald’s deadline Saturday to requests seeking additional information about incidents in the city Friday. Early Friday morning, Gregory Jessie, 62, died of a gunshot wound in an...
Officer involved shooting in Jackson County
SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 5 a.m. Thursday morning Sneads Police Department responded to a shots fired call. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the shots were fired in the 7800 block of Lake Seminole Road. Snead Police Department did not locate a suspect upon arrival. Using a license plate reader, a Sneads Police […]
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Tallahassee (FL) Firefighters Injured When Fire Engine Collides With Dump Truck
Leon County Sheriff’s Office reported on its Twitter account Wednesday afternoon that a two-vehicle crash involving a Tallahassee Fire Department truck had occurred, blocking Blountstown Highway at Geddie Road. The sheriff’s office posted two photos but no other details were released.
Comments / 0