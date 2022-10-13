The 15th Annual Farm Tour takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16. It features 40 farms across North Florida and South Georgia, with dozens of vendors. Many stops on the tour are just down the road in Jefferson and Madison Counties. Last year, more than 15,000 people hit the road to see a wide range of agricultural operations in our area. The 2022 tour promises to inspire just as many people to get out to discover or revisit the people and places that produce our food.

MADISON COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO