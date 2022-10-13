ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bainbridge, GA

WALB 10

Social Security benefits set to increase by 8.7% in 2023; Georgians react

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Social Security Administration is now stating that they will increase benefits by 8.7% starting in January 2023. WALB spoke with community leaders and attendees at the Albany Area YMCA about their support for seniors’ financial burdens. Many seniors WALB spoke with on Thursday say...
ALBANY, GA
greenepublishing.com

Farm Tour 2022: A free family weekend October 15-16

The 15th Annual Farm Tour takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16. It features 40 farms across North Florida and South Georgia, with dozens of vendors. Many stops on the tour are just down the road in Jefferson and Madison Counties. Last year, more than 15,000 people hit the road to see a wide range of agricultural operations in our area. The 2022 tour promises to inspire just as many people to get out to discover or revisit the people and places that produce our food.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
capitalsoup.com

The Cleanest School Buses in Town

Since graduating from East Gadsden High School in 2008, Don Brown has had his heart set on working for the Gadsden County School District. After successfully completing a couple of internships in other areas, he finally found his home in the district’s school bus transportation department. “I am happy...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
Bainbridge, GA
WALB 10

Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system

Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system. Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue seeks to educate residents during Fire Prevention Week. Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue seeks to educate residents during Fire Prevention Week. Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system. Updated: 6 hours ago. Residents respond to approval...
THOMASVILLE, GA
blackchronicle.com

Florida’s first house built with 3-D printer technology takes up residence in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood

The first-ever house in Florida to be built with 3-D printing technology now sits in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood. A ribbon reducing for the distinctive residence befell on October 14. The inside and outside partitions of the just-over-1,400 sq. foot construction had been built up in layers of concrete,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Brooks County vs. Early County

BLAKELY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Early County Bobcats welcome the Trojans from Brooks County in a huge non-region showdown. Early County comes into the game undefeated and is playing a Trojan team that is 4-1 on the season. Last week, Early County beat Randolph-Clay 46-6. while according to MaxPreps, Brooks County’s last game was September […]
BROOKS COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Gun Shots End Dougherty-Monroe Football Game

ALBANY — Gunfire erupted Friday night just outside Hugh Mills Stadium as the Dougherty Trojans and the Monroe Golden Tornadoes were nearing the end of their annual football game. With 1:34 remaining in the fourth quarter of the game, approximately 10 to 12 gunshots were heard coming from just...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Liberty Expressway will undergo major changes in coming years

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is working to make changes to the Liberty Expressway. Starting Thursday, Oct. 13, the speed limit has been reduced to 45 miles per hour on the bypass from Nottingham Way to the flyover in the area where Ledo Road connects with Dawson Road.
ALBANY, GA
wdhn.com

Runaway teen found, DPD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Jada Butler, 16, of Dothan has been found after being reported as a runaway on October 11. According to DPD, she was found within Dothan City limits. Butler had not been heard from by friends since October 10 and was last seen by her mother on October 8, at her residence.
DOTHAN, AL
Tomahawk Nation

Situational football is killing Florida State

FSU is a much better football team than they were last year. That’s a tough pill to swallow after three straight losses but I don’t care. The stats, facts, and film says that this is a much better football team than the 2021 Seminoles. Where FSU is lacking...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
franklincounty.news

Defendants convicted in long-term drug trafficking investigation in Franklin and Gulf Counties

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA — Sentencing the last of 16 defendants, federal prosecutors concluded prosecution of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization operating primarily within Franklin and Gulf Counties. The convictions and sentences were announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida on October 14. “Cooperative...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtvy.com

Dothan police respond to shots fired call at Wiregrass Commons Mall

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are investigating reports of shots fired at Wiregrass Commons Mall. No one was reportedly injured. An investigator on the scene says approximately 5 shell casings have been found so far. A heavy police presence can be seen along Highway 231 between Wiregrass Commons Mall...
DOTHAN, AL
wfxl.com

Man wanted for warrants in multiple South Georgia counties

The Decatur County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Deputies are looking for 33-year-old Cecil Hill, Jr., wanted for false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other charges for an incident that occurred on October 13. Deputies say that Hill also has warrants from Thomas County.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

1 killed in Friday Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is dead after a shooting that happened Friday, according to Albany Police Department. On Oct. 14, officers responded to the intersection of West 2nd Avenue and Eugemar Drive in reference to a shooting. The victim, Gregory Jessie,62, suffered from a gunshot wound to his...
ALBANY, GA
WMBB

Officer involved shooting in Jackson County

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 5 a.m. Thursday morning Sneads Police Department responded to a shots fired call. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the shots were fired in the 7800 block of Lake Seminole Road. Snead Police Department did not locate a suspect upon arrival. Using a license plate reader, a Sneads Police […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

