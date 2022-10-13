ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WXII 12

Juvenile hurt in shooting, Winston-Salem police investigate

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting in Winston-Salem sent one juvenile to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to police. Officers were called to Atrium Baptist Medical Center just before 4:30 a.m. regarding a juvenile patient with a gunshot wound. The victim told officers they were shot in the area of Thornaby Drive and Martindale Road. However, police said no crime scene was found. The victim's injuries are said to be non-life threatening and they are currently listed in stable condition.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Armed robbery at Family Dollar on Coliseum Boulevard in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Saturday afternoon in Greensboro. At 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the Family Dollar on 1922 Coliseum Boulevard after getting a report of a robbery at the store. Investigators say that a man entered the store and took an undisclosed amount […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Have you seen this man? Durham police looking for robbery suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. Durham police believe a man is suspect in a robbery that happened August 31. Police said the incident occurred in the 400 block of East Pilot Street near the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Randleman woman almost ran off the road with child in car; Man pending DWI charges

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A Randleman man is facing charges after trying to run a woman off the road Wednesday. Gene Hayes, 45, was arrested in Randolph County. Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrived on Parrish Drive for a domestic violence protection order violation. A woman told police Hayes, who she has a domestic violence protection order against, followed her from her home and tried to run her off the road with her child in the car. She said he continued to follow her into a store inside Walmart.
RANDLEMAN, NC
WXII 12

1 man injured in shooting on North Liberty Street, Winston-Salem police investigate

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday. According to police, officers were called to a local hospital around 4 a.m. after a man from Greensboro arrived, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim told officers he was shot while inside Lounge 34 on North Liberty Street. At this time, the victim is listed in stable condition.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for the man responsible for robbing a business at gunpoint in Greensboro Saturday. The Greensboro Police Department received a call around 4:50 p.m. to the Family Dollar located at 1922 Coliseum Boulevard about a robbery. A man walked into a business and stole...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

One man hurt after being shot inside night club

Winston-Salem, NC — Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt early Saturday morning. Winston-Salem Police responded to a local hospital after 47-year-old Desmond Cobb arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Cobb told officers he was inside Lounge 34 when he was shot. Cobb is in...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
iheart.com

15-Year-Old Identified As Raleigh Shooter

A 15-year-old boy was identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting of five people in Raleigh, North Carolina on Thursday (October 14), police announced Friday (October 14) morning via the Associated Press. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the shooter opened fire on a greenway northeast of downtown before...
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police seize nearly $1 Million worth of drugs

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force got a hold of nearly 9 pounds of drugs, four firearms and cash during an investigation, according to Winston-Salem police. Authorities say these items are worth nearly $1,000,000. Through their investigation, detectives say they found that a Germanton woman, Jessica...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Wbaltv.com

Suspect arrested after 5 killed in North Carolina shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. — Video above:Community needs to support one another, Raleigh mayor says. Five people were killed by a shooter who opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday and eluded police for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said.
RALEIGH, NC

