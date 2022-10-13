Read full article on original website
Person shot in the neck during fight in North Carolina, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was shot in the neck Friday night during a fight in Winston-Salem, police said. Police found the victim in the back of a home after officers were called at about 8:05 p.m. to the 2000 block of Urban Street. The victim was taken to Atrium Baptist Medical Center. Investigators […]
Sheriff: Man accused of trying to push woman from moving car in North Carolina
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing assault charges following an incident in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, Randolph County Communications got a 911 call from a woman who claimed that a man was attempting to push her out of a moving car. Telecommunicators say they heard […]
cbs17
Durham 19-year-old found with stolen gun, car in Chapel Hill, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police say they have arrested a teenager Sunday after finding him with a stolen car and a stolen gun. At about 3:30 a.m., officers said they responded to the 100 block of Melville Loop after receiving a report of someone pulling on a car’s door handle.
WXII 12
Juvenile hurt in shooting, Winston-Salem police investigate
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting in Winston-Salem sent one juvenile to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to police. Officers were called to Atrium Baptist Medical Center just before 4:30 a.m. regarding a juvenile patient with a gunshot wound. The victim told officers they were shot in the area of Thornaby Drive and Martindale Road. However, police said no crime scene was found. The victim's injuries are said to be non-life threatening and they are currently listed in stable condition.
Pedestrian killed in High Point hit-and-run, police searching for suspect
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department is searching for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run. At 5:39 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to South University Parkway between East Green Drive and Leonard Avenue after getting a report of a man lying in the road and not moving. At the scene, investigators […]
North Carolina native accused of killing, dismembering Chicago landlord
CHICAGO (WGHP) — A woman who has been arrested in connection to the death and dismemberment of her landlord is originally from High Point, North Carolina. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide in the death of Frances Walker, 69, WGN reports. She is from High Point. According to […]
North Carolina mother charged with bringing narcotics to son, 2 other inmates
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County mother is facing felony charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Oct. 3, ACSO investigators say that Stephanie Nicole Patterson, 44, attempted to bring various narcotics to several inmates in the Alamance County Jail. Those inmates included her son Brandon Adam Evans, 26. The other […]
Armed robbery at Family Dollar on Coliseum Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Saturday afternoon in Greensboro. At 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the Family Dollar on 1922 Coliseum Boulevard after getting a report of a robbery at the store. Investigators say that a man entered the store and took an undisclosed amount […]
cbs17
Have you seen this man? Durham police looking for robbery suspect
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. Durham police believe a man is suspect in a robbery that happened August 31. Police said the incident occurred in the 400 block of East Pilot Street near the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.
Man accused of assaulting girlfriend, intentionally breaking puppy’s leg
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he hit his girlfriend and broke her dog’s leg. Police say Andre Hill, 55, got into an argument with his girlfriend in the Hamlets Condos in Fox Meadows on Sunday. The woman told police Hill slapped her in the face with the back […]
Randleman woman almost ran off the road with child in car; Man pending DWI charges
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A Randleman man is facing charges after trying to run a woman off the road Wednesday. Gene Hayes, 45, was arrested in Randolph County. Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrived on Parrish Drive for a domestic violence protection order violation. A woman told police Hayes, who she has a domestic violence protection order against, followed her from her home and tried to run her off the road with her child in the car. She said he continued to follow her into a store inside Walmart.
WXII 12
1 man injured in shooting on North Liberty Street, Winston-Salem police investigate
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday. According to police, officers were called to a local hospital around 4 a.m. after a man from Greensboro arrived, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim told officers he was shot while inside Lounge 34 on North Liberty Street. At this time, the victim is listed in stable condition.
WXII 12
Graham woman accused of holding pistol during argument in school parking lot, arrested
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office says they found the woman accused of holding a firearm during an argument in a school's parking lot. Deputies say they received a report from a school resource officer at Southern Alamance High School about a person holding a pistol at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
wfmynews2.com
Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for the man responsible for robbing a business at gunpoint in Greensboro Saturday. The Greensboro Police Department received a call around 4:50 p.m. to the Family Dollar located at 1922 Coliseum Boulevard about a robbery. A man walked into a business and stole...
abc45.com
One man hurt after being shot inside night club
Winston-Salem, NC — Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt early Saturday morning. Winston-Salem Police responded to a local hospital after 47-year-old Desmond Cobb arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Cobb told officers he was inside Lounge 34 when he was shot. Cobb is in...
iheart.com
15-Year-Old Identified As Raleigh Shooter
A 15-year-old boy was identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting of five people in Raleigh, North Carolina on Thursday (October 14), police announced Friday (October 14) morning via the Associated Press. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the shooter opened fire on a greenway northeast of downtown before...
WXII 12
Greensboro police: 4 people arrested following shooting near Dudley High School
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four people, including one juvenile, have been arrested in relation to a shooting near Dudley High School that sent one person to the hospital Friday night. According to Greensboro police, officers were called to 1200 Lincoln Street around 10:18 p.m. in regards to a shooting. They...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police seize nearly $1 Million worth of drugs
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force got a hold of nearly 9 pounds of drugs, four firearms and cash during an investigation, according to Winston-Salem police. Authorities say these items are worth nearly $1,000,000. Through their investigation, detectives say they found that a Germanton woman, Jessica...
Wbaltv.com
Suspect arrested after 5 killed in North Carolina shooting, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. — Video above:Community needs to support one another, Raleigh mayor says. Five people were killed by a shooter who opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday and eluded police for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said.
Five people, including a juvenile facing charges after a shooting in Dudley High's parking lot
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Five people are facing charges after a person was sent to a hospital after being shot Friday night, according to Greensboro police. Around 10:18 p.m., Greensboro Police received a call to the 1200 block of Lincoln Street about a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a...
