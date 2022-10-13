Carson Gulker powers Ferris State into No. 1-2 showdown with GVSU

BIG RAPIDS - The Ferris State-Grand Valley State rivalry has been the the best in Division II for years.

But the past two seasons, it has been at a fever pitch, as the teams have met as the top-two-ranked teams in the country.

Carson Gulker played in some pretty intense rivalry games at Zeeland West High School, especially the annual Bird Bowl rivalry with Zeeland East, one of the top high school rivalries in the state.

But this is a little different. Gulker is a quarterback for Ferris State and the Bulldogs and GVSU are undefeated.

"It has a similar feeling as East-West. You just want to win. It is pretty crazy. Everyone is so much more locked in," Gulker said. "It think it will be about as crazy as Big Rapids can handle. It will be rocking for sure."

The Bulldogs try to treat this game as any other, at least in practice. But that is about as far as that mindset can go.

"We go about our business in practice, but the hype outside of practice is really fun. That makes this game different," he said.

Ferris State coach Tony Annese said the game is different no matter what the rankings are.

"The No. 1 vs No. 2 doesn't mean anthing. They could be ranked 20 or anything," he said. "But this game is great for West Michigan. GVSU is having a great year and we have fought hard to get to this game and have a battle."

This will be Gulker's first time playing in the rivalry after redshirting last year.

Gulker has made the most of his time, rushing for 12 touchdowns on the season so far. He has 299 yards rushing on 60 carries.

"I didn't know what it was going to be like this season. When I got my number called, I was ready to take advantage of it. My role is to punch it in on the 2-yard line. I will take what I can get," Gulker said.

He is 7-for-14 passing for 64 yards.

Coach Tony Annese of the Bulldogs has thrown all kinds of lineups and quarterbacks out there, including starter Evan Cummins. It has bred more competition and more reward with four quarterbacks seeing action in at least two games this season.

"I can speak for the quarterbacks. The first person to congratulate me is Evan, who I go in for. That has been really cool. We aren't worried about who is in there," Gulker said.

While the Bulldogs have been one of the most talented teams in the country the past decade, Gulker sees this camaraderie as the key factor in the team's success, including last year's national championship.

"That is a bigger part of why we are so consistently good. Everyone is rooting for each other and doing it for each other," he said. "Last year, I didn't get to do a whole lot because of redshirting, but it was about building relationships. That has carried over a lot from last year."

Gulker said he didn't expect to be having the chance as a redshirt freshman to find the end zone so much on a defending national championship team.

"I didn't know until the Lenoir-Rhyne game. Since then they have been giving me a chance to score," he said. "Zeeland West just made running come naturally to me. The throwing, now I have to read defenses. In high school, they were open or they weren't."

With all eyes on this No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup, Gulker said whoever limits mistakes will earn the Anchor Bone victory.

"The key is to not beat ourselves. We made a lot of mistakes last week in Saginaw that kept them in the game. If we can play our game, we will be OK," Gulker said. "The only team that can beat us is ourselves, that is the mindset we have going into every game."

