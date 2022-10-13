ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Hill joins us to talk about ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

By Sam Rubin, Emily Evans
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KAmfm_0iXieh7B00

Anthony Hill joined us to talk about “Grey’s Anatomy”. He spoke about how it took him three auditions to be cast on the show and how the medical dialogue takes some getting used to.

You can catch an all new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” tonight at 9 p.m. on ABC.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 13, 2022

