Anthony Hill joins us to talk about ‘Grey’s Anatomy’
Anthony Hill joined us to talk about “Grey’s Anatomy”. He spoke about how it took him three auditions to be cast on the show and how the medical dialogue takes some getting used to.
You can catch an all new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” tonight at 9 p.m. on ABC.
