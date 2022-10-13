Read full article on original website
Over a barrel, Biden faces tough options with Saudis
Joe Biden has vowed consequences for Saudi Arabia over its explosive slash in oil output but, like previous US presidents irked by the kingdom, he may find constraints as he assesses options. - Oil bonds - But previous attempts to distance the United States from Saudi Arabia -- including after mostly Saudi citizens carried out the September 11, 2001 attacks -- have hit a major roadblock: oil.
Musk Says SpaceX Will Stop Funding Starlink Terminals in Ukraine; Russia to Transport Civilians From Kherson
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that SpaceX will no longer fund donated Starlink internet terminals in Ukraine. It follows a CNN report that SpaceX was pulling funding for the...
Robust Or Vulnerable? Experts Are Split on Australia's Economic Outlook
Australia's economists are tied on their judgement call concerning the outlook of the economy down under. The Bank of Queensland is "quite bullish" about Australia's "very robust economy," while others are more cautious. However, not everyone carries Frazis' optimism. According to a financial stability review on RBA, Australia's higher interest...
Inside the Only Lithium Producer in the U.S., Which Provides the Critical Mineral Used in Batteries by Tesla, EV Makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
Xi Warns Against Foreign Interference in Taiwan, Says China Will ‘Never Promise to Renounce' Force
Chinese President Xi Jinping said China reserves the option of "taking all measures necessary" against "interference by outside forces" on the issue of Taiwan. In a wide-ranging speech Sunday, Xi spoke firmly about China's resolve for reunification with the self-governed island, which Beijing considers part of its territory. Xi was...
China's Xi Downplays Need for Rapid Growth, Proclaims Covid Achievements
BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping affirmed Sunday the country's recent shift away from rapid growth and greater focus on national self-sufficiency, especially in technology. Xi was speaking at the opening ceremony of the ruling Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, held once every five years. His same...
Europe Is Still Quietly Importing Russian Nuclear Energy
Russia's nuclear fuel industry remains conspicuously untouched by European sanctions more than seven months into the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. Despite eight rounds of sanctions, shipments of nuclear fuel to EU member states continue to make their way from Russia. Ariadna Rodrigo, EU sustainable finance manager at environmental group Greenpeace,...
UK Markets Await Major Press Conference After PM Truss Fires Finance Minister
U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss will hold a news conference on Friday afternoon amid mounting speculation that the government is considering a tax cut U-turn. On a day of fast-moving developments, Truss fired Kwarteng after less than six weeks in the role. Truss is under immense pressure to rethink her...
Utah's Cookie War Heats Up in Court – and on Social Media
Crumbl Cookies is suing smaller competitors Crave and Dirty Dough, claiming their brands and packaging are too similar to Crumbl's. The defendants dismissed Crumbl's claims as half-baked. Dirty Dough, whose sales have increased, fired back with commercials mocking Crumbl. Crave says it also has seen sales jump. There's a war...
Apple Workers in Oklahoma Vote for Company's Second U.S. Union Store
Employees at an Apple store in Oklahoma City Apple store voted on Friday to join a union. The tally was 56 votes in favor and 32 opposed. The National Labor Relations Board will certify the votes in the coming week. After that, Apple is required to bargain with the union over working conditions.
