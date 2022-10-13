ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Halloween for grown ups: Pop-up bars, parties, experiences take over Nashville

By Sherah Ndjongo, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
  • House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée is an immersive haunted experience arriving to Nashville for the first time on Friday.
  • Here's your guide to the most trending Halloween pop-up bars and attractions in Music City.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uo9rN_0iXiechY00

Looking for an haunted attraction where you can enjoy an after-hours cocktail this spooky season?

From an immersive haunted experience to a dead, Disco-themed rooftop dance party, there are plenty of options for adults looking to celebrate Halloween in Music City.

One of the city's newest options, House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée, is an immersive haunt that first launched in Los Angeles in 2019 and has since spread to New York and Dallas.

'Halloween for adults'

House of Spirits is run by theatrical performance company Meyer2Meyer Entertainment, which is owned and operated by the husband-and-wife team of Justin and Melissa Meyer and supported by entertainment discovery platform Fever.

The Meyers have been involved in theater their entire lives, and they have been working in the entertainment industry for over a decade at a different company before starting their own, they said.

“We love Halloween, and we thought there was something missing in the market, which was Halloween for adults,” Melissa Meyer said, noting that House of Spirits was the couple's answer. “This one was centered more toward the macabre versus the bloody and gory and everything bombarding you and jumping out and scaring you.”

Of course, those elements are in the show, but the focus is on a cocktail soiree.

“That’s the reason why you come to the show. You get all dressed up in your costumes or in your cocktail attire, and then we subvert your experience. We give you a little more than you bargained for,” Justin Meyer said.

'Nothing like it in the city'

The immersive theater component of House of Spirits involves a story called Casa Vega. It is presented in sandbox style, in no chronological order.

“You have freedom to explore the space at your leisure and at the level you want to engage in it," Justin Meyer said of the show. "There are zones that are more like show floor areas. There are areas that are more attraction-focused. Some are like dark mazes. Some are creature experiences. Some are one-on-one experiences where it’s just you and one character.”

Melissa Meyer added, “As the night unfolds, that storyline unfolds around you as a guest. So the more you dig in and the more you participate, the more of that story you will uncover.”

It’s similar to a variety show.

“So think like an old-school vaudevillian variety show. We have many styles of performers, many styles of acts, and they all happen around you,” Melissa Meyer said.

The two-hour show features everything from magicians and tarot card readers to musicians. The drink menu is notable, too. Tropical-style craft cocktails are curated specifically for the show. Food options are based on ticket type, but the team has partnered with a French chocolatier, who helped curate a menu with truffles to match the cocktails.

Nashville's House of Spirits will take place in a secret mansion. Justin Meyer believes it will be well-received.

“When people walk into this show, one of the biggest things we hear all the time is there’s nothing like it in the city,” he said.

House of Spirits tickets range from $79-101. For more information, including how to book, visit https://houseofspiritssoiree.com/nashville.

Here are some additional Halloween-inspired attractions in Nashville:

Hocus Pocus-themed bar at Holston House

Holston House's Bar TENN is gaining traction for its Hocus Pocus-inspired pop-up. Complete with performances by the “Sanderson sisters” and a space transformed into a completely immersive witches' lair, guests can reserve the space for 90 minutes to sip on “potions” or specialty cocktails served in skull-shaped glasses and savor special bites during Happier Hour from 4-7 p.m.

Dream Nashville's BeetleBar

Parlour Bar at Dream Nashville has transformed into an entertaining embodiment of Tim Burton's 1988 movie Beetlejuice. Until early November, the BeetleBar, decorated with influences from Dante’s Inferno room, Delia Deetz’s sculptures, The Hall of Lost Souls and a graveyard, will serve cocktails and dishes inspired by the cult classic film, such as Knock Three Times, Adam's Hot Chicken Sandwich and Lydia's Squid Ink Pasta.

Apotheca at Bode Nashville

Every Wednesday through Sunday this month, cocktail destination Sidebar at downtown’s Bode Nashville is now the haunted Apotheca pop-up, offering Halloween-themed craft cocktails, including a complimentary "body bag" cocktail with the purchase of a $12 ticket, and bar bites. The spooky lounge is decorated with webs, skulls, candles and other eerie details that’ll make you feel like you’ve been transported to a mystical world. The “Apotheca Halloween Pop Up Package” for visitors can be booked. The special deal offers two free tickets.

Halloween cocktails at White Limozeen

Midtown indoor/outdoor hangout White Limozeen atop the Graduate Nashville is mixing its all-pink aesthetic with a darker-themed Halloween bar menu. Interesting drinks such as I Am…Doll Parts, an espresso martini with pumpkin spice cold foam and skeleton heads bathing in the beverage, and the gin, pineapple and lemon-based Take This To Your Grave garnished with pepita brittle and skeleton and pumpkin pieces, are must try options. The Hot Apple Toddy and the Double Double Toil & Trouble served in a miniature cauldron are worth sipping too.

Dead Disco-themed Halloween Party at The Twelve Thirty Club

Broadway’s dining and live music venue The Twelve Thirty Club will be throwing a Dead Disco-themed Halloween party at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29. Taking place at the temperature-controlled, enclosed rooftop bar overlooking downtown Nashville, the spooky-meets-Studio 54 celebration will include costume contests and sets from DJ Marissa and Deejay Diesel throughout the night. Tickets cost $25 when purchased online in advance and $40 at the door.

Tennessee Tribune

Nashville’s Biggest Jazz Event Celebrates Its Eleventh Anniversary

NASHVILLE,TN— Free up your weekend, music lovers, because Sunday, October 16 is the. eleventh anniversary of the Jazz on the Cumberland Concert Series. Nationally ranked as the number one destination for jazz music for eight years, Jazz On the. Cumberland has been an event where lovers of the historical...
NASHVILLE, TN
Thrillist

The Most Haunted Places Near Nashville

Nashville has long been known as a destination for a scary good time, but Music City also has its share of truly terrifying locales in and around the city. With a long history of bloody military conflicts, plantations, and conflicts with Native Americans, there are plenty of reasons for departed souls to be unsettled. Whether you’re a skeptic or a believer, Nashville offers all sorts of opportunities to raise a few goosebumps, from haunted hotels to spooky cemeteries and mansions. Turn on all the lights in the room and read about the spooky side of Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
