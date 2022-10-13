ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, IN

Fox 59

1 injured, 1 killed in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating separate shootings that left one man dead and another man injured early Sunday morning. Officers were first called to the 3000 block of East 21 Street just before midnight on a report of a domestic incident with a weapon. Officers located a man with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Carmel police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing/runaway juvenile. 17-year-old Portia Craig was last seen around 11 p.m. on Oct. 10 in Carmel, police said. Craig is 5'5″ tall, weighs around 100 pounds and has long pink braids and brown eyes.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Man dies after car crashes into near northeast side backyard

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Sunday afternoon after his car drove off Interstate 70 and crashed into a backyard on the near northeast side of Indianapolis. EMS was called around 1:30 p.m. to the I-70 and Keystone exchange for a "serious crash in the backyard of a residence," state police said. Witnesses who called 911 described a car driving off I-70 and ending up in a person's yard, according to ISP.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man found shot dead in ditch on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating Saturday night after a person was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis. City metro police were called around 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive on report of a person down. Upon arrival, IMPD officers found a Black man laying in a ditch off the road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

1 dead in 3 separate Friday night shootings in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot, one fatally, in under 2 hours Friday night in separate incidents on Indy's east and west sides. The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area northwest of the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 59

Battle of the Badges 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – It's a Battle of the Badges on the ice rink. On Friday, October 21, area first responders will take to the ice at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum to raise money for a good cause. James Tayler, Battle of the Badges Event Commissioner and Maria Quinton with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Dave Griffiths has high school football scores and highlights from across central Indiana. Dave Griffiths has high school football scores and highlights from across central Indiana. Car crashes into Thorntons gas pump, catches fire. Car crashes into Thorntons gas pump, catches fire. 3 people shot in under 2 hours Friday...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

PICS: Car hits east side gas pump, catches fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A car caught fire on Indy's east side Friday night after being hit by a pickup truck and pushed into a gas pump. Police were called around 9:30 p.m. to the intersection of E. Washington and Sadler Avenue, near Washington and I-465, for a "personal injury accident". Upon arrival, they found a fire near a car that crashed into a Thorntons gas pump.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Large fire breaks out at Center Point Apartments' clubhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters were called to Center Point Apartment Homes near midnight on Saturday after a large fire broke out in the clubhouse. The Wayne Township Fire Department said there were no reports of injuries to either civilians or firefighters. Eagle Creek Parkway between 38th and 34th streets was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Halloween decorating on a budget

We head into Scott's Home Zone to find some budget-friendly ways to create a Halloween display. We head into Scott's Home Zone to find some budget-friendly ways to create a Halloween display. Judge considering injunction in religious freedom …. A Marion County judge heard the first arguments Friday in a...
MARION COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Downtown Indy safety concerns prompt Starbucks closure

INDIANAPOLIS — A wave of Starbucks closures nationwide due to safety concerns is hitting Indianapolis. On Friday, Starbucks confirmed that it is closing one of its downtown Indianapolis locations due to safety concerns. The location on Monument Circle will close effective October 28. The latest news comes after the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

When does leaf pickup begin in Indianapolis?

INDIANAPOLIS — Autumn has arrived in earnest in Central Indiana which means it's time to bust out the rakes. But when exactly does leaf collection begin in Indianapolis?. On Friday, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced that leaf pickup in Indianapolis will begin on Monday, November 7.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

