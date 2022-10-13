Police are on the lookout for a man who robbed a gas station in Effort Thursday morning in a particularly unusual manner.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, troopers from the Fern Ridge barracks were dispatched to a Uni-Mart gas station and convenience store on Route 115, near an intersection with Jonas Road at 4:54 a.m.

The suspect, who has been described as a white male wearing a clown mask, gray sweatpants, a white t-shirt and black socks, entered through the rear of the store brandishing a samurai sword. He proceeded to demand the cashier open the cash drawer, and after taking the money, the suspect exited the business and traveled into a nearby wooded area.

As of Friday afternoon, there were no updates on the status of the suspect issued by PSP.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact 911 or PSP Fern Ridge at 570-646-2271.Police advise that no one should approach the individual if they do see him.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Police say man in clown mask robbed Poconos Uni-Mart with samurai sword