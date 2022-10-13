ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effort, PA

Police say man in clown mask robbed Poconos Uni-Mart with samurai sword

By Brian Myszkowski, Pocono Record
Pocono Record
Pocono Record
 3 days ago

Police are on the lookout for a man who robbed a gas station in Effort Thursday morning in a particularly unusual manner.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, troopers from the Fern Ridge barracks were dispatched to a Uni-Mart gas station and convenience store on Route 115, near an intersection with Jonas Road at 4:54 a.m.

The suspect, who has been described as a white male wearing a clown mask, gray sweatpants, a white t-shirt and black socks, entered through the rear of the store brandishing a samurai sword. He proceeded to demand the cashier open the cash drawer, and after taking the money, the suspect exited the business and traveled into a nearby wooded area.

As of Friday afternoon, there were no updates on the status of the suspect issued by PSP.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact 911 or PSP Fern Ridge at 570-646-2271.Police advise that no one should approach the individual if they do see him.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Police say man in clown mask robbed Poconos Uni-Mart with samurai sword

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Unknown man burglarized home and attempted to steal van in Easton

EASTON, Pa. -- Wilson Borough Police were called to the 1800 block of Fairview Avenue after a man burglarized a home and attempted to steal a vehicle. The incident happened in the early morning on October 15, 2022. Victims told police that an unknown man entered their house and stole...
EASTON, PA
WBRE

Woman loses $2K due to stolen and altered check

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman lost $2,000 from her bank account due to someone altering one of her checks. Investigators say they are searching for the identity of an individual that intercepted a 61-year-old woman’s check, “blanked out” the “pay to the order of,” and forged it to electronically […]
HAZLETON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Effort, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Inmate attack sends one to hospital

McElhattan, Pa. — An inmate is facing felony charges for a vicious attack on another inmate that sent him to the hospital, according to Pine Creek Township police. Dustin T. Kemp, 28, reportedly got into a fight with a fellow inmate at the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, in June. Kemp repeatedly smashed the man's head with a metal food tray, even after guards tried to intervene, said Officer Dennis Gill. Kemp also spit on the man and threw another tray and...
BERWICK, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill Haven Police Looking to Identify Theft Suspect

Schuylkill Haven Police are looking to identify a theft suspect. Schuylkill Haven Borough Police are looking for the identification a male who walked into the Brok-Sel on Main St Schuylkill Haven and proceeded directly behind the counter and stole a pack of cigarettes. Anyone with information concerning the individual can...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uni Mart#Sword#Pennsylvania State Police#Poconos Uni Mart#Psp
Daily Voice

Clown Robs Area Gas Station With Samurai Sword: Police

A clown brandishing a katana stuck up a gas station in rural Monroe County in the early morning hours on Thursday, Oct. 13, authorities have announced. Just before 5 a.m., Pennsylvania state police troopers were dispatched to the Uni-Mart convenience store on PA 115 in Chestnut Hill Township, after employees said a man in a clown mask broke in through the back of the building.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with defecating outside a Dollar General

FREELAND, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they reported he defecated on the side of a Dollar General in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. troopers were called to the Dollar General in Freeland for a man, later identified as Joseph Siko, 57, of Freeland, acting “erratic” outside of the store.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police seek information in stolen vehicle investigation

PACKER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help while investigating the theft of a vehicle. According to PSP on September 2, around 11:40 a.m. they received a report of a stolen vehicle from the intersection of State Route 93 and Quakake Road, in Packer Township. The vehicle is described […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem man charged with attempted homicide after shooting friend, police say

A 29-year-old Bethlehem man is charged with attempted homicide after shooting a friend on Oct. 7, court papers say. Christopher Michael Rodriguez, of the 1400 block of Thompson Avenue and who is in custody in Montgomery County, was also charged Thursday in District Judge Roy Manwaring II’s court with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon, records show.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Man charged after deadly crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — A man from Nanticoke is facing homicide by vehicle charges after a crash over the summer in Luzerne County. Police say, Jose Calo, 58, ran over James Mahon, 86, along West Main Street in Plymouth. Mahon was later pronounced dead. Police say Calo was under the...
PLYMOUTH, PA
WBRE

WATCH: Manhunt ends in arrest after highway chase in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man that was wanted on several charges after they say he led officers on a lengthy chase across the Cross Valley Expressway Wednesday afternoon. According to Plains Township Police Department, on Wednesday around 1:00 p.m. officers were checking on an abandoned motorcycle near the Red Roof […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of stealing $2K worth of allergy medicine

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say that a man stole almost $2K worth of medications in Wayne County. On October 10 at about 3:45 p.m., PSP responded to a reported theft at a Rite Aid in Texas Township. The man reportedly stole $1,816 worth of allergy medications, including Allegra, Flonase, and […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

$40K worth of catalytic converters stolen in Lackawanna County

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a theft of catalytic converters worth over $40,000 at a business in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation is being conducted after an October 10 report of catalytic converters that were stolen from Treways Inc. in the 1000 block of Springbrook […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Gordon Woman Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locating a woman from Gordon. Detectives are currently looking for Grayce May Griffiths, 29, who failed to appear at Schuylkill County District Court on June 20, 2020, for her preliminary hearing. Grayce...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Pocono Record

Pocono Record

2K+
Followers
771
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stroudsburg, PA from Pocono Record.

 http://poconorecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy