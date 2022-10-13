ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armada, MI

Armada's 'amazing group' still looking for more at boys state tennis finals

By Brenden Welper, Port Huron Times Herald
 3 days ago
If the season ended today, the 2022 Armada boys tennis team would go down in the school's record books.

But the Tigers aren't done yet. Their unforgettable run will continue when the MHSAA state finals begin Friday.

"It's an amazing group of kids I have," Armada coach Tom Reuter said. "We had, arguably, the best year of any (boys tennis) team in Armada history."

As a team, the Tigers won the BWAC championship. Their No. 1 singles player, Nolan Hill, was named BWAC MVP and a member of the Macomb County Coaches Association Dream Team. Armada's No. 1 doubles tandem of Jack Davis and Colton Smith was also part of the dream team.

The Tigers then finished second out of nine schools in their Division 4 regional. Only Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett (the state runner-up in 2021) fared better.

"This was our goal at the beginning of the year," Reuter said of the team's berth in the state finals. "And it was great to see it come to fruition."

Unfortunately, Reuter won't be able to watch his players compete this weekend. He recently tested positive for COVID-19. Still, Reuter has one final request for his team.

"I want them to compete," Reuter said. "It's such a huge stage that none of these kids have ever witnessed. That's the most amazing thing is that these kids are going to experience it. I want them to go out and think that they can compete, because they can. They deserve to be there and can hang with anyone."

Here are the pairings for every Blue Water Area athlete in the boys tennis state finals. The first three rounds in all four divisions will take place Friday, while the semifinals and finals are scheduled for Saturday.

No. 1 Singles

Charley Dunkel — Port Huron Northern (Division 1)

The senior will face Ellioot Dozeman of Holland West Ottawa in the first round.

Michael Mascarin — St. Clair (Division 3)

The senior has a first-round bye as the No. 3 seed and will meet either Charles Kolb (Ludington) or Mason Blauwkamp (Hamilton) in the second round.

Nolan Hill — Armada (Division 4)

The senior will battle Tyler Mejuer of Paw Paw in the first round.

No. 2 Singles

Ian Pinoo — St. Clair (Division 3)

Pinoo has a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed and will face either Robby Killips (Ludington) or Cole Sova (Fowlerville) in the second round.

Parker Westfall — Armada (Division 4)

The senior will take on Bryce Herron of Midland Bullock Creek in the first round.

No. 3 Singles

Hadley Schwarz — St. Clair (Division 3)

The senior will meet Brady Koenig of Cadillac in the first round.

Jim Burns — Armada (Division 4)

The senior will face Matiss McNally of Grand Rapids Catholic Central in the first round.

No. 4 Singles

Braxton Essian — St. Clair (Division 3)

The sophomore will meet Andrew Gingras of Haslett in the first round.

Jaret Hill — Armada (Division 4)

The sophomore will battle Prestyn Miner of Paw Paw in the first round.

No. 1 Doubles

Patrick Mason/Joey Fajardo — St. Clair (Division 3)

The two seniors will meet Joshua Bush/Evan Talsma of Hamilton in the first round.

Colton Smith/Jack Davis — Armada (Division 4)

This duo will face Casey Smith/Damien LeDu of Portland in the first round.

No. 2 Doubles

Braylon Essian/John Hurttgam — St. Clair (Division 3)

The two seniors will battle Griffin Gonzalez/Dillon Wieas of Fowlerville in the first round.

Ty Vanlerbergjhe/Jacob Meerschaert — Armada (Division 4)

This tandem will face Coy Nicklas/Aiden Tenniswood of Goodrich in the first round.

No. 3 Doubles

Nathan Postma/Collin Miller — St. Clair (Division 3)

This duo will take on Jackson Engbers/Tyler Hemmeke of Holland Christian in the first round.

Drew Blake/Jacob Dean — Armada (Division 4)

This tandem has a first-round bye and will face Brenden Marchand/Landon Grubbs of Three Rivers in the second round.

No. 4 Doubles

Keagan Malcolm/Logan Roberts — St. Clair (Division 3)

This tandem has a first-round bye and will meet Ben Durbin/Grant Wilkinson of Fowlerville in the second round.

Nathan Merzlak/Colton Germundson — Armada (Division 4)

The two sophomores will battle Brian Magaswaran/Ryan Dua of Lansing Catholic in the first round.

Contact Brenden Welper at bwelper@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.

