Smiley has the traits to represent the state in D.C.

I do not know Tiffany Smiley personally but I do know of her accomplishments, her devotion to her country and her family members, and that she’s a farm girl who smiles a lot, which is a habit that seems lost in today's society! All of these are very admirable traits and why can’t we all just get along!

I was raised in a Nebraska farming community and we all recognized then that farm kids knew how to work! This is because farming is a successful family endeavor in which each family member was assigned daily chores, which they had to accomplish or they may not have a seat at the dinner table! It worked and farming remains the mainstay of our nation today!

I also believe that Tiffany Smiley best represents the interests of Washington citizens and would set a very fine example for all the other members of Congress and others in the “other” Washington. So vote for Smiley for Washington’s new U.S. Senator! You won’t regret it, as our citizens best interests are first and foremost on Tiffany’s agenda!

Richard E. Asche, Port Orchard