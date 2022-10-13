ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Help clean up nurdles at Manitowoc beach Saturday. Here's what nurdles are and the risks they pose.

By Brandon Reid, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter
MANITOWOC - Manitowoc Public Library is inviting the public to join in a “Nurdle Patrol” beach cleanup at Red Arrow Park beach beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The library is asking people to register in advance online at www.manitowoclibrary.org/event/nurdle-patrol-beach-cleanup, if possible, or contact Susie Menk at smenk@manitowoc.org or 920-686-3034.

Volunteers should arrive at the beach at Red Arrow Park, 1931 S. Ninth St., and children younger than 8 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times.

What are nurdles?

According to nurdlepatrol.org: “A nurdle is a plastic pellet which serves as raw material in the manufacturing of plastic products. Nurdles are washing up on our beaches, riverbanks and lake shorelines by the millions.”

The library held an earlier “Nurdle Patrol” cleanup at Lincoln High School beach where it collected more than 100 pellets.

Nurdles are made primarily from polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride, and other plastics or synthetic resins.

The microplastics are the building blocks for everyday items like plastic water bottles, containers and bags.

Nurdles have been recorded as washing up on shorelines across the globe since the 1970s, although they were first used in the 1940s and 1950s.

The microplastics find their way into oceans and waterways in several ways, including via accidental spills during transport.

Nurdles float, move quickly in water and are small enough to be blown around by wind.

Are nurdles dangerous?

Nurdles can disrupt many ecosystems, according to The Great Nurdle Hunt website.

Some birds and fish may confuse the plastic pieces for food and can starve because of how much plastic they have eaten.

Nurdles can also absorb toxins and other harmful chemicals, known as persistent organic pollutants, or POPs, that can be eaten by fish. That can poison fish or be in fish caught for human consumption.

Biofilms can also form on nurdles that hold pathogens harmful to people, the website states.

Where can I learn more about nurdles?

To learn more about nurdles, visit these websites:

  • https://carnegiemnh.org/whats-a-nurdle/
  • https://www.nurdlehunt.org.uk/

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews.

