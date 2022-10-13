ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

1st skyjacking thwarted at El Paso airport: 1961 ordeal resolved with gunfire, fisticuffs

By Trish Long, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ARZnf_0iXieABK00

On Aug. 3, 1961, the first attempted skyjacking was thwarted in El Paso. Leon Bearden and his teen son, Cody, had boarded a Continental Airlines jet in Phoenix and demanded to be taken to Cuba. The plane carried 65 passengers. Leon Bearden had a long criminal record and was looking for a fresh start.

The flight's pilot, Bryon Richards, convinced Bearden that they would need to land in El Paso to get enough fuel to fly to Cuba. The FBI was waiting at the airport when the plane touched down. Agents persuaded Bearden to release most of the passengers during the refueling, and as the plane was taxiing down the runway, agents disabled it with machine-gun fire.

An FBI agent boarded the plane, but it was one of the remaining hostages who managed to punch out the enraged Bearden. Cody Bearden appeared glad to surrender. Leon Bearden received a prison sentence, but his son was released from a Colorado juvenile facility when he turned 21.

Jet airliner hijackers captured in EP

Here are excerpts from the El Paso Times story:

A $5.4 million Boeing 707 jet — reportedly constructed for Cuba but never delivered when dictator Fulgencio Batista failed to pay for it — nearly went to that island Thursday.

An Arizona youth and his father attempted to take off in the hijacked Continental Airlines jet from International Airport early Thursday.

The plane played a silent drama as it rested on a runway from approximately 2 a.m. until an attempted takeoff about 6 a.m.

During this four-hour period, the crew stalled as it refueled the plane. Baggage, trailers, trucks, ambulances and armed officers swept about the plane to block takeoff.

Machine gun fire takes out tires

However, clearance to fly was given at about 6 a.m., and as the plane swept along the runway, officers opened with machine gun fire at the tires. The plane slowed and stopped. Vehicles and armed officers again surrounded the plane.

With tires flattened and bullet holes puncturing the sides and engines of the mammoth craft, officials sought for nearly six hours more to negotiate for the safety of six crew members and four volunteer hostages.

The two gunmen — Leon Bearden, 38, and his 16-year-old son, Cody — finally captured, were charged with kidnapping and interstate transportation of a stolen craft, FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover advised.

One of the passengers on the plane who volunteered as a hostage was Border Patrol official Leonard Gilman. After all other passengers and crewmen had been released, Gilman slugged the elder Bearden. The terrific blow sent Gilman to a hospital for treatment of a fractured hand.

El Paso FBI Agent-In-Charge Francis Crosby, who went aboard the plane to negotiate, acted instantly to jump the youth, overpowering him.

The gunmen had made their move 20 minutes before the plane arrived in El Paso.

They took control of the pilot's cabin, but the plane had to land in El Paso for fuel.

10 hours of tense drama

Thus began the 10 hours of tense drama — pleading, stalling, maneuvering."

Pilot B.D. Rickards of Los Angeles tipped El Paso control tower with a coded radio word that his plane was hijacked. ...

After landing in El Paso, the hijackers ushered most of the passengers off the plane.

The hijackers called for four volunteers to remain as hostages. Gilman, not revealing his identity, was one of them.

Another was Army Pfc. Truman Cleveland of St. Augustine, Fla., on his way to a new assignment at Fort Bliss. Cleveland traded his Army uniform for civilian clothes from Edward Holtman, 19, of Grants Pass, Ore.

Jack Casey, a Continental employee, elected to stay, as did Luis Evrives of Los Angeles.

Crewmen were Capt. Rickards, 1st Officer R.C. Wagner, 2nd Officer Norman Simons, director of passenger service Lou Finch, and stewardesses Toni Bassett and Lois Carnagy, all of Los Angeles. ...

Hijackers show little emotion

The Bearden father-son team showed little emotion during their arraignment before U.S. Commissioner Henry C. Clifton.

Both prisoners, their hands cuffed in front, were led into Commissioners Court on the third floor of the Federal Court House by federal marshals and FBI agents at 2:45 p.m.

The trial for Leon Bearden and his 16-year-old son, Cody, began Oct. 17, 1961. In the "first of its kind" trial, the jury took only 22 minutes to convict Leon Bearden of obstruction of interstate commerce and violating the Federal Motor Vehicle Theft Act. He was sentenced to 20 years in Leavenworth.

Cody went on trial with his father but pleaded guilty under the Juvenile Corrections Act to transporting a stolen vehicle across a state line. He was sent to a juvenile school.

Trish Long may be reached at tlong@elpasotimes.com or 915-546-6179.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

1 person “accidentally shot” in Lower Valley

UPDATE: El Paso police say one man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was accidentally shot. Police did not say if they arrested any suspects or provide any details on how the accidental shooting happened. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas -- At least one person...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 person suffers critical injuries after shooting in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man was transported to a local hospital early Sunday morning and is currently in critical condition after being shot in Northeast El Paso. According to police, the shooting happened near the 8500 block of Dyer Street. The call came in the early hours on Sunday morning. The identity of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Persian Gulf Memorial to be built in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Old Glory Memorial in Northeast El Paso is taking a step closer to honoring Veterans from the Persian Gulf War and the War on Terror. El Paso Flags across America which runs the memorial, has been working to add a Persian Gulf Memorial to the site. A local construction company, […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
City
Fort Bliss, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
KVIA ABC-7

West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause

EL PASO, Texas-- Two men from El Paso combined their passion for corvettes to give back to the El Paso Community. What started as an idea for Joey Sepulbeda, has now turned into 63 corvettes riding across El Paso, whether that be for fundraising or driving their favorite car. They came up with the phrase The post West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
Tom Handy

El Paso Faces Crisis - 1,000 Migrants a Day, Shelter Shuts Down, City Spends $6 Million

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol sees about 1,000 migrants cross the El Paso - Mexico border daily which has pushed the city to its limits. El Paso City Council has asked Mayor Oscar Leeser to declare a state of emergency but the mayor said the migrants were not staying El Paso. The mayor buses migrants to Chicago and New York City. Recently, Mayor Eric Adams asked El Paso to stop bussing migrants to New York.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 person injured in shooting at foot of Stanton Street bridge into Mexico

UPDATE – Police say an assault took place in the vicinity of the Stanton Street bridge and a security guard intervened, firing off at least one shot. One person was transported to a hospital with what are being described as non-life-threatening injuries. Originally, police had said the injured person was critically wounded. The security guard […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fulgencio Batista
KVIA

Stanton Bridge closed following shooting

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a shooting at the foot of the Stanton Bridge sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Stanton Bridge will be closed until further notice, according to police. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Volunteers#Hostage#Continental Airlines#Boeing
95.5 KLAQ

A New Mexico Skater Landed a Tricky & Popular Spot In El Paso

So today is my final day working at KLAQ and wanted to highlight something that's gnarly but scary as hell. I came across a friend of a friend's post that just blew my mind. It sure is nice to see skater tourists looking for an ideal spot to skateboard in El Paso. Just like one particular visitor from Albuquerque, New Mexico who visited El Paso recently.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Army
KVIA ABC-7

Official at El Paso district attorney’s office weighs in on ongoing cases

EL PASO, Texas -- An official who works at the El Paso district attorney's office is weighing in on the ongoing case dismissals. From August to September, close to 900 cases were dismissed after the DA's office didn't indict them within a certain time frame. On Monday, ABC-7 learned the county public defender's office has The post Official at El Paso district attorney’s office weighs in on ongoing cases appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Fred Loya Christmas Light Show might move to Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Leaders are expected to discuss the Fred Loya Holiday Light Show and its new location. The Fred Loya Light Show could be coming to Ascarate Park in 2022, and the El Paso County Leaders are expected to discuss the matter at the Commissioner’s meeting next week. If […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Body found in canal in San Elizario

San Elizario, Texas -- A body has been found in a canal near Petunia Dr. San Elizario. The call came out after 12 p.m. Thursday. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office, San Elizario Fire and the US Border Patrol responded to the call. This is a developing news story. Download...
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy