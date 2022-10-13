Springfield Public Schools wants to add propane buses to its fleet. Here's why

Propane-fueled school buses are slightly more expensive to buy but they are cheaper to fill up and maintain. They also run more quietly and generate fewer harmful emissions.

That was the pitch Springfield district officials made Tuesday to the school board.

Travis Shaw, executive director of operations, requested the board allocate $1 million to buy new school buses during this school year.

"We hope to be able to purchase four diesel buses and then we hope to be able to introduce four propane buses into our fleet," Shaw told the board.

If approved, they will be the first propane buses owned by the state's largest district.

Springfield Public Schools maintains a fleet of roughly 150 buses, which are used to run regular and special education bus routes daily, and transport students to and from field trips, magnet programs, sporting events and extracurricular activities.

Each year for at least the past five, the district has budgeted an estimated $1 million to buy school buses. The plan was to buy up to 10 buses a year, in an effort to replenish the entire fleet on a 15-year cycle and limit how many older buses were on the roads.

But Shaw said $1 million no longer covers the cost of 10 new school buses.

"We're not going to be able to accomplish that this year because pricing over last year to this year is up almost 20% for school buses," Shaw said.

He said the district's transportation team has watched as propane buses gained popularity and evaluated to see if they were a good fit locally.

"It's just been within the last year or so that our transportation team has really felt that they've come to a point where they're worth really diving into and having the robust engines that are needed," Shaw said.

'There is the potential for them to last longer'

Propane buses are more expensive. For example, a 77-passenger diesel bus costs $117,620 while a propane-fueled bus of the same size is $126,557. The difference is nearly $9,000.

The district applied for a grant to offset the cost. If approved, it will receive $15,000 for each of the four propane buses it buys this year.

Shaw said the number and mix of buses will be finalized once the district learns if it received the grant in late October. "The combination of what we purchase will be based on the grant and what we can get for $1 million."

Jonathan Shelden, director of transportation, said the district's bus mechanics have been training in diesel and propane engineering. Shaw added "very little infrastructure" change is needed to accommodate propane buses.

They said there are many advantages to propane buses. They are cheaper to fuel up and up to 50% less expensive to maintain over time, according to recent studies.

"There is the potential for them to last longer because the engines burn much cleaner," Shelden said.

The district does not want to convert to an all-propane fleet but wants to explore using more propane buses for local routes, where it is easier to refuel. Shaw noted diesel and propane buses have the same safety features.

"There is always going to be a place for diesel. Diesel buses are great for long trips on the highway — more so than propane," Shaw said. "A lot of our metro routes, though, is where we can really utilize (propane) and save the district significant dollars."

'You need to replace old buses with new ones'

Board member Kelly Byrne asked how changes in busing eligibility and start times in the past two years have altered the size of the fleet.

"Aren't we running less buses now than we did two years ago? Did we offload a bunch of buses? Are they just sitting around? Are we still replacing them?" he said.

Shelden said the district has continued to maintain its fleet size with the goal of adding services once more drivers are hired and trained. "We have the buses and we're ready to go."

He said the district keeps a reserve so it has enough when some buses are in the shop for maintenance or repair.

Byrne asked the district how many buses are used regularly versus how many are kept in reserve. He was told the number varies, based on trips.

"I guess I'm confused," he said. "What is the urgency to buy seven or eight more buses if we have a bunch sitting around?"

Shaw said regularly buying new buses allows the district to get rid off older ones that are more likely to break down. If no longer needed, they are declared "surplus property" and sold.

"You need to replace old buses with new ones. We don't want these buses to be around for more than 15-16 years. That is kind of the life expectancy of them," he said. "So if we're not buying buses every single year then our fleet will get too old and we'll start having more problems."

The state issues efficiency ratings for school bus fleets and one of the factors it looks at is the age of buses.

Asked about the availability of electric buses, Shelden said they are not an option because they are cost-prohibitive at $400,000 or more each.

Board vice president Maryam Mohammadkhani said she appreciates the district exploring the propane option.

"As you said it burns cleaner, less maintenance, less fumes, less noise," she said. "You can actually hear what's happening in the bus. You can hear the birds chirp."

Claudette Riley covers education for the News-Leader. Email tips to criley@news-leader.com.