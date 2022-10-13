ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Republican in uphill bid to upend appointed attorney general

By DON THOMPSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJ2Tk_0iXie6jf00
1 of 2

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Nathan Hochman thinks he has the resume that California Attorney General Rob Bonta can only dream of having: assistant U.S. attorney in Los Angeles. Assistant U.S. attorney general leading tax fraud investigations under President George W. Bush. President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission. Defense attorney in private practice.

But one title — Republican — makes his a decidedly uphill battle to unseat Bonta, who is running in his first statewide election after he was appointed to the state’s top law enforcement post last year by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Hochman is running in California, where the GOP has 24% of registered voters compared to Democrats’ 47%. Another 23% have no party preference.

“If this were 1994, the race would be a lot closer,” Claremont McKenna College political scientist Jack Pitney said, referring to the last time California elected a Republican attorney general. “I just think the partisan advantage is extremely difficult to overcome.”

Hochman said there’s no comparison between his 30 years of legal experience and what he called Bonta’s “zero.”

“I believe that experience matters when you want to have the single most important position in California in enforcing the criminal laws,” Hochman said.

Bonta has his own credentials to run on: He’s a Yale Law School graduate who served as a deputy city attorney in San Francisco.

“My opponent has no experience as an elected official at all, not one day,” Bonta said. “This (job) is really the intersection of politics, policy and law, and that’s what I’ve been doing my entire career.”

Bonta came up as one of the Legislature’s most progressive Democrats, and bills himself as “the people’s attorney” at a time when Hochman is betting that voters from both major parties and independents would prefer a more traditional nickname for the office: “top cop.”

Hochman hopes to capitalize on voter anger over rising crime and homelessness, issues that led voters to unseat San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin in a recall election this year. The nonprofit, nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California found that nearly two-thirds of Californians say violence and street crime is a problem.

Hochman’s first digital ad tries to tie Bonta to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, another progressive prosecutor who has sidestepped two recall attempts. He argues that as attorney general, Bonta could take over any local case, as he did a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Bonta says that intervention was unique and Hochman misunderstands the independent role of elected county prosecutors.

He argues that Bonta hasn’t done enough with his office to fight not only those issues, but human trafficking and opioid deaths.

“This election is really about the next four years of their safety and security,” Hochman said. “Democrats, independents and Republicans are fed up, angry and even afraid of what’s going on on their streets.”

Bonta said he views public safety as “job one, two and three for us. ... But that is certainly not the only issue, although it’s a critical one, that Californians care about.”

It took Bonta a nonstop seven minutes during an interview to rapidly recite all the areas in which he has been active since taking office: reproductive rights, efforts to combat gun violence, consumer protection, consumer privacy, climate change, environmental crimes, hate crimes, housing availability and affordability — all issues about which he said Hochman has been largely silent — not to mention winning opioid settlements and creating a fentanyl task force.

And Bonta scored 54% of the vote in the June primary election despite similar criticism by his three law-and-order challengers and recent headline-grabbing viral videos of largescale smash-and-grab robberies and other lawlessness. Hochman squeaked into second place with 18%.

“He talks a big game about prosecution and being tough on crime, but what he’s actually been doing is being a defense attorney, getting paid for it, representing alleged tax cheats. ... The opposite of tough on crime,” Bonta said of Hochman.

Bonta has had a couple of high-profile missteps this year: His department improperly released personal data on thousands of gunowners and lawmakers failed to enact his bill replacing a concealed weapons law struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Hochman had more than $3 million going into the fall campaign, which is more than all but one other GOP statewide candidate but is still dwarfed by Bonta’s roughly $9 million.

And Bonta has aggressively used his incumbency to introduce himself to unfamiliar voters, often hosting multiple news conferences each week to tout new programs or legal actions.

Comments / 51

La57
3d ago

A friend to the Criminals not the citizens of California. His woke agenda will not be able to sustain it self. Vote his turd out of California forever.

Reply(3)
18
old troll
3d ago

Is he the idiot that said they will not enforce the capital punishment that we voted for 🖕🏾🤡should’ve been removed the day he went against the will of us voters 🖕🏾

Reply(3)
5
Susan Garvin
3d ago

The crime is rampant! Vote him out. Safety for all citizens, not criminals

Reply(4)
33
Related
FOX40

GOP governor candidate Dahle details his plan to upset Gov. Newsom

(Inside California Politics) — Candidate for California Governor Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his campaign. Sen. Dahle trails by a wide margin in recent polls, but says he still believes he has a chance to win in the race. He discusses his strategy, and message to voters […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

In Wisconsin, voters shrug off GOP candidate’s Jan. 6 tie

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Derrick Van Orden was among the thousands of people who went to Washington for the “Stop the Steal” rally headlined by then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. Afterward, Van Orden was photographed on or near the grounds of the U.S. Capitol, where rioters violently breached the building in one of American democracy’s darkest days.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
californiaglobe.com

Proposition 1: California’s Abortion Measure is Illogical and Intentionally Vague

Even though the United States Supreme Court just overturned Roe v. Wade and made it a state’s decision, abortion is safe in California. However, Proposition 1, California’s Constitutional Right to Reproductive Freedom. Legislative Constitutional Amendment is so vague and hard to understand that it will put a woman’s right to choose in the court’s hands.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Chesa Boudin
Person
Gavin Newsom
coloradoboulevard.net

2022 Proposition and Local Ballot Measure Recommendations

ColoradoBoulevard.net 2020 proposition and local ballot measure recommendations. Pasadena desperately needs rent control. Over 50% of Pasadena Tenants are rent burdened, meaning that they spend over 30% of their household income on rent. 27% of Pasadena’s Tenants spend over 50% of their incomes on rent. “This is not a...
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Legislature#Election State#Attorney General#Homelessness#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Gop#Democrats#Claremont Mckenna College#Yale Law School
The Associated Press

Wisconsin Gov. Evers, Michels display differences in debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels, locked in a tight race with implications on the 2024 presidential race in the battleground state, were scheduled to meet Friday for their one and only debate. Evers has cast himself as the only block against a Republican-controlled Legislature. Michels, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, calls himself a political outsider as he largely self-finances his run. Evers has tried to make the race a referendum on abortion rights, while Michels has largely focused on crime. Michels, who co-owns the state’s largest construction firm, argues that Evers has failed to improve schools, control crime or open the state fast enough during the COVID-19 pandemic. Evers contends that democracy itself is on the line in the race and a Michels victory would result in massive changes most voters would oppose.
WISCONSIN STATE
Gizmodo

Complaint from Prominent Election Denier, Gregg Phillips, Led to Arrest of Election Tech CEO, Eugene Yu

True the Vote, the Texas-based non-profit that’s dedicated itself to denying the validity of the 2020 election and spreading conspiracy theories about voter fraud, was directly involved in the arrest of the CEO of a small election software company earlier this month. A complaint from Gregg Phillips, a True the Vote board member, first spurred the LA County District Attorney’s office to investigate the company, Konnech.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

Common Sense Public Safety: Tulare County DA Warns of Fallout with Reduced Sentences and CDCR Resentencing

In June, the Globe spoke with Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward about the alarming effects of legislative efforts to remove and reduce violent criminal offenses in the state, undermining law enforcement. We discussed the repercussions of AB 333, the far-reaching fingers of the bill’s retroactive component, as well as the fallout of the strident effort to “reform” and undermine law enforcement in California.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Phys.org

Changing climate claims railways, houses and beaches in California

Steve Lang can see catastrophic erosion worsened by climate change happening in real time along one of the world's most scenic railroad lines, where the sea is swallowing homes, tracks and California's beautiful beaches. "Every day I come here and watch this, and it makes me want to cry," the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Homeless
The Associated Press

Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants. Judge Thomas Wilson announced Friday that the woman has been removed from the jury, two days after attorneys raised concerns the juror was having too much non-verbal communication with defendant Paul Bellar, the Jackson Citizen Patriot reported. “It didn’t just happen on one day — it happened over multiple days,” Wilson said of the juror’s behavior. “I decided it’s safer to err on the side of caution.” Wilson said he has never seen such behavior in nearly 35 years of practicing law. The juror took the decision well, he said.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
547K+
Post
559M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy