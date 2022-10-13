ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury selection starts for trial of man accused of 2013 nurse slaying in Rutland

By Toni Caushi, Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

WORCESTER — Nine years after the body of a nurse was found in her Rutland home, the trial of a man charged in connection with her death is beginning in Worcester Superior Court.

Jury selection got underway Thursday.

Angel E. Santiago, 29, is accused of killing 53-year-old Diane Lamarche-Leader , whose body was discovered Dec. 6, 2013, after firefighters responded to a reported fire in her home at 2 Joanna Drive in Rutland.

The death certificate shows that Lamarche-Leader died from multiple blunt-force.

Prosecutors allege that a bloody sneaker print found in a bedroom belonged to Santiago, who pleaded not guilty at his murder arraignment in September 2014.

Santiago, of Worcester, one of two people charged in the death, denied to investigators that he knew of the victim's death, although he admitted to having been in the house around the time of the killing.

Testimony is set to begin Monday in front of a 16-member jury and Judge Daniel M. Wrenn.

Also charged in the killing is Amador Roman , a homeless man who was being housed by Lamarche-Leader, a nurse who helped people with substance abuse issues. The 43-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the charge in February 2014 and is due to appear for a pre-trial conference Friday.

Since 2014, the two men have been held without bail.

Santiago and Roman are also facing other charges in relation to Lamarche-Leader's death. They are accused of stealing a sport utility vehicle which was later found abandoned in Worcester with cellphones and a GPS unit belonging to the victim.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Jury selection starts for trial of man accused of 2013 nurse slaying in Rutland

