Solvang, CA

High School Football PRO

Santa Barbara, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dos Pueblos High School football team will have a game with Santa Barbara High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaces for its 19th year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaced for its 19th year.  This free event was hosted by the City of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants. Visitors traveled from all over to get a taste of the sea.
KEYT

Tim McGraw draws a crowd at Boots & Brews

VENTURA, Calif.-County music star, multi-Grammy winner and actor Tim McGraw headlined the latest Boots & Brews Country Music Festival in Ventura on Friday night. McGraw opened the show by asking the crowd, "Do you say Ventura or do you say Venchura, So if it is Ventura raise your hand, if it is Venchura raise your hand, so, Ventura is it."
Lompoc Record

Central Coast AirFest wows thousands Saturday, back for more Sunday

Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
santabarbarawedding.com

Spring Sage Wedding at the Stow House

Santa Barbara wedding photographer Just Kiss Collective provided the photos for today’s highlighted sage green-themed wedding held at the Ranchero La Patera & Stow House. The couple was drawn to the venue’s natural beauty and its rich Santa Barbara History. Colorful bouquets with eucalyptus, music from The Class wedding band, food from The Worker Bee Cafe, and funfetti ice cream cone cupcakes are just a few details which made the event really pop.
santabarbarawedding.com

Lovely San Ysidro Ranch Wedding by Event of the Season

Today’s wedding coverage is brought to us by Event of the Season, the wedding planners behind this amazing day held at Santa Barbara’s San Ysidro Ranch. This bride and groom definitely have the travel bug which you can see in details throughout the wedding. The guest sign-in "book" took the form of a globe, where guests were asked to sign their name over their dream vacation spot. Then at the reception, the two specialty cocktails were titled "Wanderlust" and "Globe Trotter". We love getting to see those personal details throughout the wedding where a couple lets their personality shine through.
sitelinesb.com

Rising Like a Mirage in the Santa Ynez Valley

Noteworthy new listings…. The riad style of newly built 4300 Roblar Avenue ($8.6 million) is refreshing, with crisp white lines that contrast dramatically with the arid terrain. Inside, however, only fireplaces got the Moroccan treatment, and the kitchen and baths come off a bit generic upscale. (I suppose there isn’t a lot of demand for kitchens and baths inspired by developing nations.) The property stretches out on its 20 acres, with a 25-yard pool and a 1,200-square-foot, two-bedroom second residence/guest house. Housewarming gift ideas for the new owner: caftans, throw pillows, a hookah.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Two-bedroom home sells in Santa Barbara for $3.5 million

A 2,686-square-foot house built in 1910 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located in the 600 block of Micheltorena Street in Santa Barbara was sold on Aug. 16, 2022 for $3,500,000, or $1,303 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
kclu.org

Rain? It could happen on the Central and South Coasts on and off through mid-week

The weather for the Central and South Coasts is going to be very interesting for at least through Wednesday, with the potential for rain. A low pressure system off the coast is setting the stage for some thunderstorms, and even scattered rainfall. The best chance for thunderstorms is in Ventura...

