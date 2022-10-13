Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bearcats upset Santa Ynez, Greyhounds win again
– The Paso Robles High School Bearcats football team upset the Santa Ynez Pirates 21-16 Friday night in Santa Barbara County. The Bearcats started slowly, but pulled ahead late in the game and beat the Pirates on their home field. With the victory, the Bearcats improved to 5-3 overall, 3-2...
Santa Barbara, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Dos Pueblos High School football team will have a game with Santa Barbara High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
thecougarpress.org
Students display school pride by costumes, energy and obscenity
Students show their school pride in unique ways at the annual Ventura High School vs. Buena High School rivalry football game. Miles is a senior at VHS. He enjoys reading, sleeping, listening to music, and hanging out with friends.
Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaces for its 19th year
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaced for its 19th year. This free event was hosted by the City of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants. Visitors traveled from all over to get a taste of the sea. “There The post Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaces for its 19th year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
syvnews.com
Photos: Central Coast AirFest hosts thousands in Santa Maria Saturday, another show on tap Sunday
Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
KEYT
Tim McGraw draws a crowd at Boots & Brews
VENTURA, Calif.-County music star, multi-Grammy winner and actor Tim McGraw headlined the latest Boots & Brews Country Music Festival in Ventura on Friday night. McGraw opened the show by asking the crowd, "Do you say Ventura or do you say Venchura, So if it is Ventura raise your hand, if it is Venchura raise your hand, so, Ventura is it."
SLO County company wins brewery of the year at Great American Beer Festival
“It’s more than a dream come true,” brewery co-founder Jacque Fields said. “It’s a fairytale.”
Lompoc Record
Central Coast AirFest wows thousands Saturday, back for more Sunday
Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
IN THIS ARTICLE
santabarbarawedding.com
Spring Sage Wedding at the Stow House
Santa Barbara wedding photographer Just Kiss Collective provided the photos for today’s highlighted sage green-themed wedding held at the Ranchero La Patera & Stow House. The couple was drawn to the venue’s natural beauty and its rich Santa Barbara History. Colorful bouquets with eucalyptus, music from The Class wedding band, food from The Worker Bee Cafe, and funfetti ice cream cone cupcakes are just a few details which made the event really pop.
santabarbarawedding.com
Lovely San Ysidro Ranch Wedding by Event of the Season
Today’s wedding coverage is brought to us by Event of the Season, the wedding planners behind this amazing day held at Santa Barbara’s San Ysidro Ranch. This bride and groom definitely have the travel bug which you can see in details throughout the wedding. The guest sign-in "book" took the form of a globe, where guests were asked to sign their name over their dream vacation spot. Then at the reception, the two specialty cocktails were titled "Wanderlust" and "Globe Trotter". We love getting to see those personal details throughout the wedding where a couple lets their personality shine through.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the nine most expensive homes that sold in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $2.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the last week. In total, 9 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.3 million. The average price per square foot was $971.
Haunted Hills in Santa Maria gives attendees a spook-tacular time
The Haunted Hills drive-thru experience in Santa Maria is giving attendees 'pumpkin to talk about' with its howling driving tour and new walk-through path. The post Haunted Hills in Santa Maria gives attendees a spook-tacular time appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Patch at Los Flores Ranch Park returns for fifth season
The Patch at Los Flores Ranch Park returns for a fifth season with hundreds of pumpkins and various seasonal activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Popular business Crumble Cookies opens in Santa Maria
Crumble cookies opened its first location on the Central Coast in the Enos Ranch Shopping Center on Betteravia Road on Friday morning with a line of cookie fanatics waiting outside for the doors to open. The post Popular business Crumble Cookies opens in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Rising Like a Mirage in the Santa Ynez Valley
Noteworthy new listings…. The riad style of newly built 4300 Roblar Avenue ($8.6 million) is refreshing, with crisp white lines that contrast dramatically with the arid terrain. Inside, however, only fireplaces got the Moroccan treatment, and the kitchen and baths come off a bit generic upscale. (I suppose there isn’t a lot of demand for kitchens and baths inspired by developing nations.) The property stretches out on its 20 acres, with a 25-yard pool and a 1,200-square-foot, two-bedroom second residence/guest house. Housewarming gift ideas for the new owner: caftans, throw pillows, a hookah.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Two-bedroom home sells in Santa Barbara for $3.5 million
A 2,686-square-foot house built in 1910 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located in the 600 block of Micheltorena Street in Santa Barbara was sold on Aug. 16, 2022 for $3,500,000, or $1,303 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
pacbiztimes.com
Jeannine’s owner recounts 35 years of breakdowns and breakthroughs
After Alison Hardey graduated from Stanford University in the 1980s, and decided her dream of becoming a professional tennis player was going to remain a dream, she moved back home to Santa Barbara and went to work for her father’s real estate firm. She felt a bit unmoored, she...
syvnews.com
Photos: Crumbl Cookies holds grand opening in Santa Maria
Crumbl Cookies is the newest franchise to open up shop in the Enos Ranch West business center. The national cookie bakery chain opened Friday in the center located on Betteravia Road in Santa Maria.
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In California
Here's where you can find it.
kclu.org
Rain? It could happen on the Central and South Coasts on and off through mid-week
The weather for the Central and South Coasts is going to be very interesting for at least through Wednesday, with the potential for rain. A low pressure system off the coast is setting the stage for some thunderstorms, and even scattered rainfall. The best chance for thunderstorms is in Ventura...
Comments / 0