Kennel Club USA owner seeks annexation from Jersey Township to New Albany

Plenty of dog days appear to be headed for New Albany.

The owner of Kennel Club USA in Jersey Township is requesting to have the property annexed to the city from Jersey Township.

The proposed annexation and rezoning of 18.14 acres, which is on council's Oct. 18 agenda for a first reading, would allow the dog kennel and animal day care to continue to operate while allowing certain portions of the property to be redeveloped for commercial uses in the New Albany International Business Park, said Stephen Mayer, planning manager for the city.

No current construction projects are slated for the property in the business park, Mayer said.

Kennel Club USA was founded in 2006 by Mark Jeremias and offers such services as boarding, day care and grooming, as well as group training sessions, according to the company website.

“As a resident of New Albany, I am excited about all the change to the area surrounding my business,” Jeremias said. “Upgrades to the roads and easier access from (state Route) 161 have already had a positive impact.

“And now, by annexing to New Albany, Kennel Club USA will have access to water and sewer, which will be a positive.”

Should the property be annexed, the kennel parcel would be zoned planned unit development whereas the rest would be designated a general employment district, which would have the same zoning requirements as surrounding properties in the business park.

Jeremias said the kennel club occupies most of the site, but roughly 5 acres would be designated for new development.

MBJ Holdings LLC, an affiliate of the New Albany Co., is the applicant, he said.

“This 18.14-acre annexation and rezoning allows the Kennel Club USA business to continue its operation within the city of New Albany, provides for the continued growth of the New Albany International Business Park and grants the city right of way to extend Clover Valley Road to Mink Street in order to improve street connectivity,” Mayer said.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary