Texas State

Kiplinger

The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?

Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
U.S. POLITICS
dailyhodl.com

Federal Reserve Governor Expresses Skepticism About the Utility of a US Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)

One Federal Reserve governor isn’t convinced it is worth it for the US to develop a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Christopher J. Waller, one of the seven members of the Fed’s Board of Governors, says in a new speech at a Harvard National Security Journal symposium that he believes developing a CBDC will have little impact on securing the long-term dominance of the US dollar.
U.S. POLITICS
ambcrypto.com

Democrat Senators call Texas ‘Deregulated Safe Harbor’ for Bitcoin miners

A group of seven U.S. senators from the Democratic Party, led by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, have called Texas a ‘deregulated safe harbor’ for Bitcoin miners. The group has sought related financial and operational details from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), a private body that operates Texas’s electrical grid.
TEXAS STATE
boundingintocrypto.com

US Lawmaker Calls on SEC to Issue Crypto Regulations — Says ‘a Formal Regulatory Process Is Needed Now’ – Regulation Bitcoin News

A U.S. senator has called on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to issue crypto regulations now “through a transparent notice-and-comment regulatory process.” He stressed that “some digital assets are securities, others may be commodities, and others may subject to a completely different regulatory regime.”. US Senator...
CONGRESS & COURTS
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Predicts Crypto Markets Will Decouple Into Their Own Economy

Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson predicts cryptocurrencies will decouple from traditional markets within two or three years. In a new interview with Fox Business News, Hoskinson says he initially thought people would use cryptocurrencies as a safe haven for investment during global economic downturns, but instead it has experienced a price correlation with other risk assets and the S&P 500 (SPX).
MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Unless Something Changes, Bitcoin Adoption In The West Will Be KYC’d

This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. What is the most likely path to hyperbitcoinization? This is a question that has come up in my mind time and time again. Will it be a top-down implementation like we saw in El Salvador last year? Regarding world leaders, Nayib Bukele is the rare exception to the rule. Most world leaders think within a predefined box of fiat options.
CURRENCIES
The Independent

Tax the rich for more EVs? California Democrats split

A California ballot measure that would tax the rich to help put more electric cars on the road may seem tailor-made to win support from Democrats in a state known for climate leadership, but Proposition 30 has one notable opponent: Gov. Gavin Newsom. That's put the Democratic governor on the opposite side of his own party and against his traditional environmental allies. The proposition before voters would add a 1.75% tax on personal income of more than $2 million, or fewer than 43,000 people. State analysts estimate it would raise up to $5 billion a year, mostly to help...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NASDAQ

2 Green Flags and 1 Red Flag for Coinbase

There are few other companies that have had as many ups and downs as Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) this year. Ranging from partnerships with companies such as investment management giant BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) to coming under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), this battleground stock has much to be hopeful -- and also concerned -- about. Let's take a look at the good and the bad to get a better idea on what to expect from Coinbase in the future.
MARKETS
blockchain.news

African Crypto Traders Get a Community-Driven Token Created By CYF

African development-focused platform Community Yield Farming (CYF) has developed a community-driven token solely for crypto traders in Africa. Launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), the CYF community-driven token is deflationary and has a distinctive minting feature and a limited supply of 100T CYF. The token comes with an algorithm...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Attorney Predicts Next Move in Ripple and XRP Lawsuit After SEC Evidence Setback

Crypto legal expert Jeremy Hogan predicts the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will not appeal the judge’s decision ordering the securities regulator to release contentious evidence in its lawsuit against blockchain-based payments company Ripple Labs. Hogan, a Ripple proponent, tells his 232,400 Twitter followers that on September 29th,...
LAW

