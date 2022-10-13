ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Lawsuit over Missouri photo ID law dismissed ahead of midterm elections

By Joey Schneider, Emily Manley
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g0k7W_0iXibw4d00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A judge dismissed a lawsuit Thursday challenging Missouri’s newly enforced photo ID law for elections.

The lawsuit , filed by the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, targeted a sweeping election law enacted in August that primarily requires voters to show government-issued photo ID at the polls to cast a regular ballot.

Because the lawsuit was dismissed, Missouri’s new photo ID law will remain in place for the upcoming Nov. 8 election.

Under the law, voters must show a Missouri driver or non-driver license, a military ID, a U.S. passport or another U.S. or state-issued photo ID.

Missouri election official talks impact of new voter ID law

People without a government-issued photo ID can cast a provisional ballot that will be counted only if they return later that day with a photo ID or if election officials verify their signatures with voter registration records.

Under previous law, Missourians could vote using documents like utility bills or bank statements.

The new election law also prevents groups and individuals from soliciting voters to request absentee ballots. Violations are punishable by up to five years imprisonment, the loss of the right to vote, and fines up to $250,000.

Plaintiffs with the Missouri NAACP argued the legislation infringes on their freedom of speech and their ability to engage with voters.

Missouri absentee voting begins for 2022 midterm election

But opponents argued the concern that some voters won’t be able to obtain proper identification in order to cast regular ballots was speculation, and election officials rarely decline to verify voter signatures on provisional ballots.

Seventeen other states, including Kansas, already have voter photo ID laws in effect as of this summer, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures .

Nineteen states have voter ID laws that accept proof other than a photo. Fifteen states and the District of Columbia do not require any documentation to vote on election day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
kcur.org

Missouri's ballot measure could mean growth for the marijuana industry, but not everyone will win

Missouri’s marijuana industry could soon open wide if voters approve a proposed amendment on the November ballot. Amendment 3 would legalize cannabis in the state for anyone 21 and older. Businesses that already have a medical marijuana license could apply to convert to a recreational license. And, 144 micro business licenses would be made available for smaller operators looking to enter the market.
MISSOURI STATE
thepitchkc.com

Judge tosses Missouri voter ID lawsuit, plaintiffs call ruling a ‘procedural pit stop’

A Missouri judge dismissed a lawsuit Thursday that argued a new law requiring Missourians present a government-issued photo ID to vote is unconstitutional. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled that the plaintiffs — the Missouri NAACP and League of Women Voters of Missouri, along with two voters — didn’t have the standing to bring the case because they couldn’t provide evidence of harm.
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Nevada, Missouri – October 15, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat yesterday with a late morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. Vernon County Democrats and other interested voters gathered at a coffee house in Nevada, Missouri to meet Valentine and hear what she had to say.
NEVADA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midterm Election#Photo Id#Absentee Voting#Politics Courts#Election State#Politics State#Naacp
missouribusinessalert.com

Voters could open up Missouri’s marijuana market. New entrants would face challenges.

Missouri’s marijuana industry could soon open wide if voters approve a proposed amendment on the November ballot. Amendment 3 would legalize cannabis in the state for anyone 21 and older. Businesses that already have a medical marijuana license could apply to convert to a recreational license. And, 144 micro business licenses would be made available for smaller operators looking to enter the market.
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Recreational pot issue on next month’s Missouri ballot

Will you vote to allow Missourians to buy and smoke legal recreational marijuana? That’s what passage of Amendment 3 will allow. But legalization activist Eapen Thampy opposes the ballot issue, saying it would create new criminal penalties and would give preferential treatment to potential retailers …. Proponents say passage...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers

MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21-years-old and older, to legally possess, purchase, consume and […]
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KOLR10 News

Three interesting ghost town tales of Southwest Missouri

A common plight regarding local legends, lore, and tales is the lack of solid evidence they existed and a lot of hearsay about the stories’ origins. Even more so when the beginning of such mysteries can be dated over a century ago. In the Four State area, there are all kinds of local lore regarding […]
MISSOURI STATE
kjfmradio.com

Mo. Dept of Conservation purchasing tree seed from the public

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing tree seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. In southwest Missouri, people can...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?

JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from the National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department […]
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Missouri has 222 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest

Missouri has 222 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest. Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy