AVEO Soars on LG Chem Deal
AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) shares are skyrocketing in the pre-market session today after LG Chem agreed to acquire the company in an all-cash at $15 per share. The move sets up a commercial presence for LG Chem’s Life Sciences division in the U.S. The transaction implies a fully diluted equity value of $566 million and is expected to close early next year.
Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks
Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher after Friday’s Carnage
Stock indices finished today’s trading session firmly in the green after a poor performance on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 1.86%, 2.65%, and 3.47%, respectively. All sectors rallied today after each one finished Friday in negative territory. Nonetheless, the...
Seeking Recession-Proof Stocks? Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like
Market conditions these days are best described as ‘unsettled.’ Amidst stubbornly high inflation, a Federal Reserve shift to rapid interest rate hikes, and lackluster economic growth, the punditry is all but certain that we’re on course for a recession – if it’s not here already.
Should You Bet on Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) Stock?
Credit Suisse stock is down over 50% this year. Execution risk associated with its turnaround plan keeps Deutsche Bank analyst Benjamin Goy sidelined. Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS)(GB:0QP5) stock has lost over 50% of its value year-to-date on concerns over financial health. Though the company is in the middle of a strategic review and is selling assets to inject liquidity, execution risk associated with its restructuring plan could play spoilsport, noted Deutsche Bank analyst Benjamin Goy. The analyst has a Hold rating on Credit Suisse with a price target of SFr.6.
Realty Income vs. National Retail: Which Retail REIT is Better?
Realty Income Corporation and National Retail Properties are two loyal dividend payers that can hedge against inflation. However, the first retail REIT’s portfolio appears to be better positioned to benefit from expected tailwinds from the industry. To mitigate bearish sentiment, investors often look to traditional safe-haven assets such as...
Archaea Energy Pops After Acquisition By BP For $4.1 Billion
Shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE: LFG) popped in pre-market trading on Monday after the renewable natural gas company announced that it had been acquired by energy giant bp (BP) for around $26 per share with a total enterprise value of $4.1 billion. This consideration also includes around $800 million of...
Here’s Why Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Plunged 22.4%
Goodfood Market Corp. shares were on a downward spiral on Friday after the company announced a significant business update, shutting down its 30-minute delivery service and breaching a debt covenant. Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) declined 22.4% on October 14 after the company provided a crucial strategic and financial...
Akouos Soars on Eli Lilly Transaction
Shares of precision medicine company Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) are soaring today after Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) agreed to acquire it in a deal pegged at ~$487 million along with a contingent value right (CVR) for an amount of up to ~$610 million. Akouos is working toward developing gene therapies for treating inner...
Gary Black Proposes $10B Share Buyback for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock
Gary Black proposes a $10 billion share buyback for Tesla spread out over three years. The fund manager also shared his expectations from Tesla’s Q3 print. Gary Black, the Managing Partner of The Future Fund LLC, tweeted his views on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) ahead of its third-quarter results scheduled for Wednesday. Black suggests that Tesla’s Board could authorize a $10 billion share buyback program and use $5 billion to immediately buy back shares from CEO Elon Musk. This would solve the dual purpose of helping Musk finance the Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) buyout and also reduce the overhang on Tesla shares and improve earnings per share.
Seeking Over 7% Yield? Try this REIT with a “Perfect 10” Smart Score
Investors seeking high and reliable yields could consider investing in this REIT. It sports a maximum Smart Score on TipRanks and a stellar dividend payment and growth history. Investors seeking reliable and high dividend yield could consider Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR). It operates as a REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust)...
Here’s Why Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is Up Today
Mastercard made great gains this morning on a new plan that gives banks a better ability to buy cryptocurrency. However, with a souring economy and rising inflation, the party may not last much longer. Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is one of the leaders in consumer credit. Often mentioned in the same breath...
Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like
Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech.
FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Exceeds Q3 Expectations; Is Now a Good Time to Buy?
FuboTV announced strong Q3 preliminary numbers that exceeded prior expectations. FuboTV stock is down about 74% year-to-date. FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) announced preliminary Q3 numbers on October 17 that came ahead of management’s expectations. The solid Q3 numbers highlight the company’s ability to drive subscriber growth and revenue even amid challenges, indicating that the company could navigate the current crisis with ease. However, macro weakness and cost headwinds could limit the upside in FUBO stock in the near term.
Here’s Why Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Shares are Trending Higher
California-based EV maker Canoo has gained almost 20% in the past 24 hours after receiving a mega order from Kingbee, a van rental company in the U.S. Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares breathed a fresh leash jumping 12.4% on October 17 and are trading another 6% higher in the pre-market trading session today. Canoo won a big order from work-ready, van rental company Kingbee for 9,300 EVs. Importantly, the order comes with an option to double up to 18,600 vehicles.
Starboard Takes Stake in Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), What’s Ahead?
Starboard Value acquires a stake in Splunk. The move could support the recovery in SPLK stock, which has lost substantial value in 2022. Starboard Value has taken a slightly under 5% stake in software company Splunk (NASDAQ:SLPK), the Wall Street Journal reported. The report highlighted that the activist investor could push SPLK’s management to take measures to drive its stock price higher. Notably, Splunk stock has declined more than 39% year-to-date.
Lockheed Martin Delivers Mixed Q3 Results
Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), the aerospace company announced Q3 results with revenues of $16.6 billion, versus $16 billion but missed analysts’ estimates by $110 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $6.87 per share versus $6.60 in the same period a year back and surpassed analysts’ estimates of $6.57per share.
Li Auto, Tesla, or Nio: Which EV Ride is Better?
Electric vehicles or EV stocks have been battered this year due to macro challenges and concerns over a looming recession. However, the long-term demand trend remains strong as several countries are encouraging the adoption of EVs amid growing climate change concerns. We will look at three prominent EV names and Wall Street’s opinions about them.
Fly Intel: Top five weekend stock stories
Catch up on the weekend’s top five stories with this list compiled by The Fly: 1. Activist investor Starboard Value LP has built a just under 5% stake in Splunk (SLPK) and plans to push the software maker to take action to boost its stock price, The Wall Street Journal’s Cara Lombardo and Lauren Thomas reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Starboard CEO Jeff Smith is appearing at the 13D Monitor Active-Passive Investor Summit on Tuesday and is expected to detail the fund’s thesis then, sources told the Journal. 2. Mercedes-Benz Group (MBGYY) is broadening its battery-powered lineup with a sport utility vehicle that will take on Tesla’s (TSLA) Model Y in another step toward the automaker’s goal to go all-electric by the end of the decade, Bloomberg’s William Wilkes reported. The EQE SUV, unveiled on the eve of the Paris car show, will edge out the cheaper Model Y with 367 miles of driving range and start at around $68,000 when sales begin late this year, the author noted. It’s the fourth model to use Mercedes’ dedicated EV platform, which also underpins the flagship EQS sedan. 3. Oracle (ORCL) is using the cloud to drive new growth in the company’s application and database software businesses, while also moving to take on the three giants in the public cloud – Amazon (AMZN) Web Services, or AWS, Microsoft (MSFT) Azure, and Alphabet (GOOGL) Google Cloud, Eric J. Savitz wrote in this week’s edition of Barron’s. Oracle is getting traction on all fronts, and it’s driving growth rates the company hasn’t seen in more than a decade, the author noted. Nonetheless, the stock hasn’t been immune to the market selloff and investors seem to have hated the company’s recent deal to buy the electronic health-records company Cerner (CRNR) for $28.3B in cash, the publication said. 4. Comcast (CMCSA) subsidiary Universal Pictures’ "Halloween Ends" won this weekend at the North America box office with a $41.3M debut. The final movie in the trilogy returning Jamie Lee Curtis as Laure Strode was expected to open in the same range of "Halloween Kills," or $50M. Overseas, the film earned $17.2M for a global start of $58.4M. 5. TJX (TJX), Ross Stores (ROST), Burlington Stores (BURL), Deckers Outdoor (DECK), BHP (BHP), Rio Tinto (RIO), Glencore (GLNCY), Anglo American (NGLOY), Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), Alcoa (AA), Barrick Gold (GOLD), Newmont (NEM), and Cameco (CCJ) saw positive mentions in this week’s edition of Barron’s.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Looks Attractive; Here’s Why
The significant correction in Cloudflare stock presents a buying opportunity at current levels, noted Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski. The analyst upgraded the stock to Buy. Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) stock has fallen over 60% on concerns over macro challenges. Despite concerns, it continues to deliver stellar growth and expand its large...
