Catch up on the weekend’s top five stories with this list compiled by The Fly: 1. Activist investor Starboard Value LP has built a just under 5% stake in Splunk (SLPK) and plans to push the software maker to take action to boost its stock price, The Wall Street Journal’s Cara Lombardo and Lauren Thomas reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Starboard CEO Jeff Smith is appearing at the 13D Monitor Active-Passive Investor Summit on Tuesday and is expected to detail the fund’s thesis then, sources told the Journal. 2. Mercedes-Benz Group (MBGYY) is broadening its battery-powered lineup with a sport utility vehicle that will take on Tesla’s (TSLA) Model Y in another step toward the automaker’s goal to go all-electric by the end of the decade, Bloomberg’s William Wilkes reported. The EQE SUV, unveiled on the eve of the Paris car show, will edge out the cheaper Model Y with 367 miles of driving range and start at around $68,000 when sales begin late this year, the author noted. It’s the fourth model to use Mercedes’ dedicated EV platform, which also underpins the flagship EQS sedan. 3. Oracle (ORCL) is using the cloud to drive new growth in the company’s application and database software businesses, while also moving to take on the three giants in the public cloud – Amazon (AMZN) Web Services, or AWS, Microsoft (MSFT) Azure, and Alphabet (GOOGL) Google Cloud, Eric J. Savitz wrote in this week’s edition of Barron’s. Oracle is getting traction on all fronts, and it’s driving growth rates the company hasn’t seen in more than a decade, the author noted. Nonetheless, the stock hasn’t been immune to the market selloff and investors seem to have hated the company’s recent deal to buy the electronic health-records company Cerner (CRNR) for $28.3B in cash, the publication said. 4. Comcast (CMCSA) subsidiary Universal Pictures’ "Halloween Ends" won this weekend at the North America box office with a $41.3M debut. The final movie in the trilogy returning Jamie Lee Curtis as Laure Strode was expected to open in the same range of "Halloween Kills," or $50M. Overseas, the film earned $17.2M for a global start of $58.4M. 5. TJX (TJX), Ross Stores (ROST), Burlington Stores (BURL), Deckers Outdoor (DECK), BHP (BHP), Rio Tinto (RIO), Glencore (GLNCY), Anglo American (NGLOY), Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), Alcoa (AA), Barrick Gold (GOLD), Newmont (NEM), and Cameco (CCJ) saw positive mentions in this week’s edition of Barron’s.

