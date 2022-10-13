Read full article on original website
Book: Mosquito Men is a thrilling and cinematic account of the bombing war
Mosquito Men: The Elite Pathfinders Of 627 Squadron. IN February 1945, some 2,000 British and US aircraft descended on the city of Dresden. Bomber Command had ordered 3,900 tons of explosive to be dropped on the rail and communication hub, and the devastation was terrifying, the largely wooden city centre burning so intensely that it sucked the oxygen from the atmosphere, asphyxiating those nearby. It is estimated 25,000 were killed, and the scale of the destruction prompted Churchill to question whether ‘increasing terror’ should be the aim of such attacks.
Eco-zealots are not just causing mayhem - they are risking lives
ENOUGH is enough. Getting in the way of ambulances, fire engines, and cars carrying babies to hospital isn’t just illegal, it’s monstrously selfish. Just Stop Oil is the latest campaign to engage in such guerrilla tactics, but they are part of an ignoble tradition that includes Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain.
Angela Lansbury’s proudest role - rescuing her daughter from Charles Manson’s evil clutches
HER eyes seemed to be permanently twinkling, while her voice radiated a fireside cosiness. If any Hollywood star projected maternal warmth, it was Dame Angela Lansbury, who died this week aged 96. It’s almost unimaginable then to learn that in real life Dame Angela, that most comforting of presences, was...
