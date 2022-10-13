There have been so many changes in Disney World over the past few years and it can be a LOT to keep up with!. That’s why we’re here — to keep you up-to-date on all of the latest changes for your next Disney World vacation and give you tips and tricks to handle the changes. Although many things have returned to “normal” like character dining, entertainment in the parks, removing mask requirements, and more, there is still one MAJOR thing missing from Disney World — the Disney Dining Plan. And that’s what we’re exploring today! We’re breaking down everything we know about the Dining Plan and seeing if it will return in 2023.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO