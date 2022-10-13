Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Speedy WR, Former Cousins Teammate Looking to Sign a Deal
For a couple seasons, Kirk Cousins and DeSean Jackson were teammates in Washington. In 2016, for instance, Jackson cleared 1000 yards receiving with Cousins under center, a statistical accomplishment that was largely the result of his ability to win deep. Jackson averaged 17.9 yards per reception that season. Since that...
National Pundits Offer Trade Ideas for Vikings
As much as it feels like the NFL season is just getting started, we are rapidly approaching the midway point of the year. With that, comes the trade deadline. As of Saturday, October 15th, the NFL trade deadline is 17 days away, giving teams just a few weeks to make last-minute improvements to their teams. A few national analysts, namely Bleacher Report and ESPN, have a couple trade ideas for the Vikings.
Two Vikings Listed as Questionable for Sunday
Throughout the 2022 regular season, the Minnesota Vikings have continued to have great injury luck. That is, unless you’re a member of the Vikings rookie class. That group has been as banged up through five weeks as any in the NFL with Lewis Cine going down for the season, Andrew Booth missing four straight games, and Ty Chandler hitting IR.
Vikings Preseason Star Lands with Raiders Active Roster
Every year, there are players that perform well in the preseason that just miss out on the final 53-man roster. In 2021, such a player that comes to mind is RB A.J. Rose. Over the course of the three preseason games in 2021, Rose rushed 37 times for 151 yards and the only two offensive touchdowns of the Vikings preseason. Nevertheless, the star was cut, and is yet to play a regular season game.
Cooper Rush did his job, now Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott plans to play vs. Lions
Rush at least held serve with a 4-1 record, and Prescott is “happy as hell for the position that we are in” as he is eager to return next week.
The Dolphins Will be a Good Test for Vikings
Needing to start the QB3 usually does much to undermine a team’s chances of victory. Unfortunately, it looks like that may be the case for the Dolphins. Regardless, the Dolphins are still going to present a challenge for the Vikings. Miami began the year wonderfully, capturing 3 victories in...
Cameron Dantzler Showed Growth Last Weekend
It’s often hard to avoid negativity when one is a fan of the Minnesota Vikings. Our team’s unique combination of frequent success interspersed with frequent failure is the stuff of legend in these parts, and our expectations routinely hang at the precipice where hope meets anguish. The continuous pinballing between the two inevitably leaves fans with negative juju invading their aura; in its shadow, it takes a great deal of mental energy to stay positive.
Vikings Defense Steps Up in Miami, Minnesota Wins 24-16
Throughout the first five weeks of the NFL season, fans have been waiting for the Minnesota Vikings defense to step up and make their presence felt. That’s exactly what happened in Miami on Sunday as the Vikings won 24-16 on the road, and they now head into their bye week 5-1. They have not started a season 5-1 since 2016.
Do We Need to Be Concerned About Greg Joseph?
Just as Viking fans thought they had the kicker of their dreams some problems have arisen leaving fans to wonder if Greg Joseph is just another flameout Vikings kicker. South African place kicker, Greg Joseph, is not new to the NFL any more than kicking woes are new to the Minnesota Vikings. Joseph joined the Cleveland Browns in 2018 as an undrafted player out of Florida Atlantic University. He has bounced around the NFL pretty much every year – the Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before landing on Minnesota’s practice squad in 2020.
Vikings Dalvin Cook Returns Home to Miami
This Sunday, Minnesota Vikings running back, Dalvin Cook, will return home to Miami, Florida, to play for the first time as a pro. The stadium is far more familiar to Cook than away stadiums usually are to opposing teams. He grew up practically in the shadows of Hard Rock Stadium, which is just outside of downtown Miami.
7 Big Storylines for Vikings at Dolphins
This is Episode 142 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines storylines for Minnesota’s Week 6 trip to Miami. Particularly, the pass rush, offensive line, Kirk Cousins, and other items are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com....
Questions Answered: Jefferson’s Next Deal, Patrick Jones, What’s the Bears Deal?
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 14th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
The Vikings’ Depth Chart for their Week 6 Dolphins Game
Getting to 5-1 would be an excellent way to head into the bye. Being able to overcome the Dolphins (on the road) will be the key to doing so. Kevin O’Connell will be hoping his team is prepared to take on the challenges Miami will present. The players, of...
Devin Haney looks to cement place on list of star athletes from Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Devin Haney retained his undisputed lightweight title Saturday night in a unanimous decision win over George Kamobosos Jr. Haney, 23, has already accomplished a lot in his young career. Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) is the youngest undisputed champion in the four-belt era, which began in 2007. He joins an exclusive eight-man […]
Vikings Pass Rusher Out Vs. Dolphins
The Minnesota Vikings have been getting healthy over the past week, but it appears they will be without one of their main rotational pass rushers this week. D.J. Wonnum has been battling an illness throughout the week, and he officially has been listed as out ahead of Sunday contest with the Miami Dolphins.
