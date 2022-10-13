Just as Viking fans thought they had the kicker of their dreams some problems have arisen leaving fans to wonder if Greg Joseph is just another flameout Vikings kicker. South African place kicker, Greg Joseph, is not new to the NFL any more than kicking woes are new to the Minnesota Vikings. Joseph joined the Cleveland Browns in 2018 as an undrafted player out of Florida Atlantic University. He has bounced around the NFL pretty much every year – the Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before landing on Minnesota’s practice squad in 2020.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO