Emporia gazette.com
37th annual Pole-Sit to benefit SOS
The 37th annual Pole-Sit returns next week when Phi Delta Theta of Emporia raises money for SOS Inc. Phi Delta Theta members will stand outside of Emporia State University starting at 6 a.m. Oct. 28, at 12th Avenue and Commercial Street. The drive concludes at 10 a.m. Oct. 29. The...
Emporia gazette.com
Let's Talk Business: Chamber outlines upcoming programs
It must be autumn, because there is a lot going on with your Emporia Chamber of Commerce these days!. We’re excited to announce the 44th Annual Community Christmas Parade date on Tuesday, November 29. This year’s theme is “A Joyful Christmas.” The evening begins with the Christmas Dedication at 6:10 p.m. in front of the Trusler Business Center followed by the parade traveling up Commercial from 4th Ave. to 12th Ave. at 7 p.m.
KVOE
Quik Trip project in front of Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission during Tuesday’s monthly meeting
The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals are holding back-to-back meetings Tuesday. The Planning Commission will consider recommending approval of a preliminary plat for Flint Hills Crossing, the project bringing Quik Trip to Emporia just west of the Flint Hills Technical College main campus. The board will also discuss proposed new zoning regulations.
WIBW
Advisors Excel expands with multi-million dollar renovations and new location
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advisors Excel is adding space to keep up with it’s growth. Now the nation’s largest field marketing company is investing millions of dollars to add 42,000 ft. to it’s Gage Center Campus. It will house more office space, a cafe, and indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.
Kan. parents sent collection notices after confusing pandemic-era fees
TOPEKA — Parents in the Auburn-Washburn school district south of Topeka say they have been unfairly served debt collection letters after confusion over billing during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2021-2022 school year, schools operated with a different financial assistance process. Normally, students qualify for financial assistance through the...
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon County Commission: Gregg Stair
With Scott Briggs retiring from the commission and the residency within District 1 requirement, I am stepping forward, willing to put in the time to serve my family and neighbors as commissioner. We all need to be ready to get involved in order for our form of government to be successful.
White Lakes mall demolition leads to new opportunities
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The construction fence is coming down as demolition at the former White Lakes Mall comes to a close. District 5 Council Member Brett Kell says there is already interest in this area by three businesses. With talk of business moving into south Topeka, businesses that are already here are eager to see […]
Emporia animal rescue largest director has ever experienced
EMPORIA (KSNT) – “We need all the good vibes and prayers we can get,” Stephanie Achille, Director of the Humane Society of the Flint Hills told KSNT 27 News after rescuing 85 cats and two dogs from an Emporia home earlier this week. Now the shelter is doing everything it can to find foster homes, […]
Emporia gazette.com
First freeze coming as drought worsens
Emporia is now in a “severe drought,” after one of the driest Septembers on record. But the next weather concern is a possible freeze. The Emporia area is part of a widespread “freeze watch” issued across eastern Kansas for late Monday night and Tuesday morning. The forecast low in Emporia is 26 degrees, with Tuesday night even colder at 24.
KVOE
Apparent medical issue behind crash in west Emporia
One person was hospitalized after a crash in west Emporia on Friday, but her trip to Newman Regional Health was apparently not connected to the wreck. The incident was reported as an injury crash shortly after 2:30 pm. It developed at 12th and Prairie and ended at 1102 Prairie. Emporia Police Lt. Tim Wacker says a woman was southbound when her car clipped another vehicle at the intersection. The woman continued south, veering across northbound traffic and into the yard at 1102 Prairie, stopping just short of the house.
Emporia gazette.com
Drought map - 10.13.22
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia football gets set to take on Washburn Rural on the road
The Emporia High School football team is entering the home stretch of the regular season, as it has just one home and one away game remaining on the schedule. The Spartans (1-5) will hit the road tonight and head up the Kansas Turnpike to take on a Washburn Rural team that is 4-2, with its only losses coming to an undefeated Manhattan team and a Junction City team that Emporia will host next week.
Be Filled of South Topeka holds first Fall Festival
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Be Filled of South Topeka held their first Fall festival Saturday at Pauline South Intermediate School. The festival included Hamburgers, a DJ, Children’s Discovery Center mobile museum, face painting, a balloon artist, cotton candy games for the kids, a photo booth and trunk or treat later in the evening. Be Filed of […]
KVOE
PET RESCUE: With medical care ongoing, Emporia Animal Shelter announces weekend adoption event while Street Cats Club requests more foster parents
After medical care continues for the better than 80 cats and two dogs pulled from an Emporia home due to poor living conditions earlier this week, the Emporia Animal Shelter and Street Cats Club are asking the community to help the intake animals — in part, by adopting currently available pets.
Emporia gazette.com
Daghyn True wins boys Centennial League cross country title
Sophomore Daghyn True won the individual boys Centennial League championship at Warner Park in Manhattan on Saturday. Emporia head coach Michael Robinson was pleased with how True paced himself throughout the race.
WIBW
Firefighters battle blaze at former White Lakes Mall property
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the Topeka Fire Department was called to the former White Lakes Mall Service Center on reports of a fire Sunday evening. The call came in at about 6:26 pm, on reports of a fire at the JCP Service Center at SW...
Emporia gazette.com
Miser breaks barriers as first woman on 5th Judicial District bench
Growing up, Laura Miser always knew she wanted to be a laywer. What she didn’t know is how her career would lead to some pretty big accomplishments. This week, Miser was appointed by Gov. Laura Kelly to fill the 5th Judicial District vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Merlin Wheeler. Miser is the Assistant County Attorney for Lyon County. She is active in the legal community with memberships in the Kansas County and District Attorneys Association, National District Attorneys Association, and the Lyon/Chase County Bar Association. Miser earned her juris doctor from the University of Kansas School of Law.
Emporia gazette.com
Shelter, rescues in need of community support following cat intake
Area animal rescues are asking for community support after more than 83 cats and two dogs were removed from a house in Emporia Wednesday morning, when a welfare check initiated the need for animal control. According to Emporia Police Captain Scott Stormont, EPD was contacted for a welfare check in...
Emporia gazette.com
Rotary Club Selling Tickets for 4th Annual Grocery Grab
The Emporia Rotary Club is inviting members of the community to “grab some groceries’’ that will help raise funds for Family Promise of the Flint Hills. The Grocery Grab raffle will allow one individual five minutes to grab as many groceries as possible at Goods CashSaver the morning of Saturday, Nov. 19.
Emporia gazette.com
Reading driver injured when Corvette overturns
A Reading man was seriously injured Friday when his car went off Burlingame Road north of Emporia and overturned. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Douglas Scales, 58, was driving a Corvette south around 7:20 a.m. when it somehow went across the road and off the pavement near Road 190.
