Growing up, Laura Miser always knew she wanted to be a laywer. What she didn’t know is how her career would lead to some pretty big accomplishments. This week, Miser was appointed by Gov. Laura Kelly to fill the 5th Judicial District vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Merlin Wheeler. Miser is the Assistant County Attorney for Lyon County. She is active in the legal community with memberships in the Kansas County and District Attorneys Association, National District Attorneys Association, and the Lyon/Chase County Bar Association. Miser earned her juris doctor from the University of Kansas School of Law.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO