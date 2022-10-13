ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Emporia gazette.com

37th annual Pole-Sit to benefit SOS

The 37th annual Pole-Sit returns next week when Phi Delta Theta of Emporia raises money for SOS Inc. Phi Delta Theta members will stand outside of Emporia State University starting at 6 a.m. Oct. 28, at 12th Avenue and Commercial Street. The drive concludes at 10 a.m. Oct. 29. The...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Let's Talk Business: Chamber outlines upcoming programs

It must be autumn, because there is a lot going on with your Emporia Chamber of Commerce these days!. We’re excited to announce the 44th Annual Community Christmas Parade date on Tuesday, November 29. This year’s theme is “A Joyful Christmas.” The evening begins with the Christmas Dedication at 6:10 p.m. in front of the Trusler Business Center followed by the parade traveling up Commercial from 4th Ave. to 12th Ave. at 7 p.m.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Quik Trip project in front of Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission during Tuesday’s monthly meeting

The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals are holding back-to-back meetings Tuesday. The Planning Commission will consider recommending approval of a preliminary plat for Flint Hills Crossing, the project bringing Quik Trip to Emporia just west of the Flint Hills Technical College main campus. The board will also discuss proposed new zoning regulations.
EMPORIA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Emporia, KS
Health
Emporia, KS
Business
City
Emporia, KS
Local
Kansas Health
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Business
Salina Post

Kan. parents sent collection notices after confusing pandemic-era fees

TOPEKA — Parents in the Auburn-Washburn school district south of Topeka say they have been unfairly served debt collection letters after confusion over billing during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2021-2022 school year, schools operated with a different financial assistance process. Normally, students qualify for financial assistance through the...
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Lyon County Commission: Gregg Stair

With Scott Briggs retiring from the commission and the residency within District 1 requirement, I am stepping forward, willing to put in the time to serve my family and neighbors as commissioner. We all need to be ready to get involved in order for our form of government to be successful.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

White Lakes mall demolition leads to new opportunities

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The construction fence is coming down as demolition at the former White Lakes Mall comes to a close. District 5 Council Member Brett Kell says there is already interest in this area by three businesses. With talk of business moving into south Topeka, businesses that are already here are eager to see […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Emporia animal rescue largest director has ever experienced

EMPORIA (KSNT) – “We need all the good vibes and prayers we can get,” Stephanie Achille, Director of the Humane Society of the Flint Hills told KSNT 27 News after rescuing 85 cats and two dogs from an Emporia home earlier this week. Now the shelter is doing everything it can to find foster homes, […]
EMPORIA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Schmidt
Emporia gazette.com

First freeze coming as drought worsens

Emporia is now in a “severe drought,” after one of the driest Septembers on record. But the next weather concern is a possible freeze. The Emporia area is part of a widespread “freeze watch” issued across eastern Kansas for late Monday night and Tuesday morning. The forecast low in Emporia is 26 degrees, with Tuesday night even colder at 24.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Apparent medical issue behind crash in west Emporia

One person was hospitalized after a crash in west Emporia on Friday, but her trip to Newman Regional Health was apparently not connected to the wreck. The incident was reported as an injury crash shortly after 2:30 pm. It developed at 12th and Prairie and ended at 1102 Prairie. Emporia Police Lt. Tim Wacker says a woman was southbound when her car clipped another vehicle at the intersection. The woman continued south, veering across northbound traffic and into the yard at 1102 Prairie, stopping just short of the house.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Drought map - 10.13.22

Emporia is now in a “severe drought,” after one of the driest Septembers on record. But the …
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia football gets set to take on Washburn Rural on the road

The Emporia High School football team is entering the home stretch of the regular season, as it has just one home and one away game remaining on the schedule. The Spartans (1-5) will hit the road tonight and head up the Kansas Turnpike to take on a Washburn Rural team that is 4-2, with its only losses coming to an undefeated Manhattan team and a Junction City team that Emporia will host next week.
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Plan#Mtm#Pharmacists#Graves Drug
KSNT News

Be Filled of South Topeka holds first Fall Festival

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Be Filled of South Topeka held their first Fall festival Saturday at Pauline South Intermediate School. The festival included Hamburgers, a DJ, Children’s Discovery Center mobile museum, face painting, a balloon artist, cotton candy games for the kids, a photo booth and trunk or treat later in the evening. Be Filed of […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Firefighters battle blaze at former White Lakes Mall property

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the Topeka Fire Department was called to the former White Lakes Mall Service Center on reports of a fire Sunday evening. The call came in at about 6:26 pm, on reports of a fire at the JCP Service Center at SW...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Emporia gazette.com

Miser breaks barriers as first woman on 5th Judicial District bench

Growing up, Laura Miser always knew she wanted to be a laywer. What she didn’t know is how her career would lead to some pretty big accomplishments. This week, Miser was appointed by Gov. Laura Kelly to fill the 5th Judicial District vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Merlin Wheeler. Miser is the Assistant County Attorney for Lyon County. She is active in the legal community with memberships in the Kansas County and District Attorneys Association, National District Attorneys Association, and the Lyon/Chase County Bar Association. Miser earned her juris doctor from the University of Kansas School of Law.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Shelter, rescues in need of community support following cat intake

Area animal rescues are asking for community support after more than 83 cats and two dogs were removed from a house in Emporia Wednesday morning, when a welfare check initiated the need for animal control. According to Emporia Police Captain Scott Stormont, EPD was contacted for a welfare check in...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Rotary Club Selling Tickets for 4th Annual Grocery Grab

The Emporia Rotary Club is inviting members of the community to “grab some groceries’’ that will help raise funds for Family Promise of the Flint Hills. The Grocery Grab raffle will allow one individual five minutes to grab as many groceries as possible at Goods CashSaver the morning of Saturday, Nov. 19.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Reading driver injured when Corvette overturns

A Reading man was seriously injured Friday when his car went off Burlingame Road north of Emporia and overturned. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Douglas Scales, 58, was driving a Corvette south around 7:20 a.m. when it somehow went across the road and off the pavement near Road 190.
EMPORIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy