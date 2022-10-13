Read full article on original website
Clark Adams
3d ago
Why didn't he make an announcement well before his visit and take time to meet with more of the local community? He is not the sole Congressional delegation member who doesn't seem to have time for the people of southern Vermont!!!
vermontbiz.com
The Future Is Rural: Matt Dunne And The Center On Rural Innovation
Photo: Matt Dunne, the founder and CEO of the national nonprofit Center on Rural Innovation. Photo courtesy the Center on Rural Innovation. VermontBiz Talking to Matt Dunne, the founder and CEO of the national nonprofit Center on Rural Innovation, or CORI, which is based in an old general store in Hartland, is like hearing the history of economic development in Vermont — the one that is not based in Chittenden County.
VTDigger
Reflections on visiting a retail cannabis store in Vermont
The road to legal cannabis retail sales in Vermont has been long, bumpy and uncertain. Finally, the day has arrived. As a longtime advocate for drug policy reform, it seemed fitting to go into a store. I ventured to a shop in Burlington. I entered after providing my driver’s license....
After 50 years, Vermont Institute of Natural Science still flying high
An Upper Valley mainstay for tourists and residents alike, the nonprofit saw around 70,000 visitors last year. Read the story on VTDigger here: After 50 years, Vermont Institute of Natural Science still flying high.
PhillyBite
Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
wamc.org
Albany mayor after Republican’s visit: Zeldin has not been there for us
Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin brought his campaign for New York governor to Albany on Friday. Keeping his focus on public safety as he runs against Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul, Zeldin appeared at a pizzeria on Ontario Street — in a neighborhood that has struggled with a raft of shootings and other crime in recent months. Polls show crime is one of the top issues on voters’ minds in the midterm elections, but Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says Zeldin’s approach misses the mark. Sheehan, a third-term Democrat who supports Hochul’s campaign, spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus.
Meth Use Is Growing Around Burlington — and Could Portend More Problems for Vermont
Several years ago, Jess Kirby noticed that a number of her clients at Burlington's Safe Recovery were suddenly acting differently. They worried that they were being watched and that people were conspiring against them. "People I've known for years, out of the blue, experiencing paranoia," Kirby said. "Saying things like,...
Massachusetts duo accused of drug trafficking in Rutland
A criminal complaint was unsealed Thursday against two Springfield, Massachusetts men, accusing them of drug trafficking in Rutland, Vermont.
WCAX
Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash
All were invited to be a citizen scientist for a day in Middlebury to help fungal enthusiasts and conservationists find and catalog fungi or mushrooms. Learning from comic books was the idea for this convention. Saving an exclusive Vermont family business. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont Wagyu held its 4th...
NECN
Vermont Brook's ‘Offensive' Name Is Changed After Months of Discussion
The name of a small waterway in southeastern Vermont has been changed after a state committee determined the previous name was a relic of history that needed to be thrown out to ensure a welcoming atmosphere to everyone. The Vermont Board of Libraries, which is in charge of what to...
mynbc5.com
Fourth recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The fourth adult-use cannabis dispensary in Vermont is now open to the public. The Green State Dispensary, located on Pine Street in Burlington, had its grand opening on Thursday. The owners celebrated with poutine and creemee trucks stationed at the event throughout the day. Three other...
vermontjournal.com
Raising bear cubs
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Ben Kilham of Lyme, N.H. will talk about his first-hand experience raising black bear cubs and observing black bears in the wild on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Rockingham Library. He has been researching and living with black bears for over 20 years. He is an expert in black bear behavior, as well as rehabilitating orphaned, abandoned, and injured bears and reintroducing them to the wild. His long-term study of wild black bears has shattered conventional wisdom about how they live their lives. He is invited to lecture all over the United States and internationally. His work has been featured in countless films including National Geographic television and the Discovery channel.
Person of interest in unsolved murder in Concord, NH arrested in Vermont
CONCORD, N.H. - A person of interest in an unsolved murder in Concord, New Hampshire last spring is now under arrest in Vermont.South Burlington Police said 26-year-old Logan Clegg was taken into custody "without incident" Wednesday at the town library. He was taken in on an arrest warrant out of Utah.Police said Clegg is homeless and is "a person of interest in an unsolved homicide which occurred in Concord, NH in April of this year."South Burlington Police directed all questions about the murder to Concord, NH police. There has been no comment yet from New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella...
Lured by Social Media, Sleepy Hollow Farm Leaf Peepers Now Require Crowd Control
“I’m literally going to Vermont because of a picture i [sic] saw on social media!”. So said “lissette” in a 2019 comment on a Yankee magazine story about Pomfret’s Sleepy Hollow Farm, one of the most photographed places in the state. Judging by the dozens of...
The Valley Reporter
‘The Salmon of the Clyde River’ documentary premieres at Big Picture Theater
An apparent demise in salmon in the Clyde River in northern Vermont led avid fisherman and documentary filmmaker Ian Sweet, Warren, to make the documentary “The Salmon of the Clyde River.” The film premieres on Thursday, October 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Big Picture Theater in Waitsfield. The 67-minute film was made for PBS and edited, directed and produced by Sweet.
Women in Need hosts New Member Mixer
Lake George Region Women for Women in Need (WIN) is holding a new member mixer on Thursday October 27 for those interested in becoming members. WIN is a non-profit that aids women and families in surrounding counties.
Colchester Sun
‘Once we're gone, we're gone’ Essex Rescue asks for more funding to continue to operate
ESSEX RESCUE — To continue providing services, Essex Rescue is asking for an increase in funds for its 2024 budget from the five municipalities it serves. Director Colleen Ballard said the per-capita funding request, $207,072 from the Town of Essex and $190,620 from the City of Essex Junction, would go toward supporting the organization through its spike in call volume and drop in volunteers.
WMUR.com
Man called person of interest in Concord homicides ordered held without bail in separate case
CONCORD, N.H. — A man who the New Hampshire attorney general's office has confirmed is a person of interest in the killings of Steve and Wendy Reid, of Concord, New Hampshire, has been ordered to be held without bail on unrelated charges. Police said Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested...
franklincountynow.com
Petition To Remove Native American Statue On Route 2
(Charlemont, MA) An online petition has picked up over 1,000 signatures to remove “The Big Indian” statue at the Native and Himalayan Views, formerly The Big Indian Shop, on Route 2 in Charlemont. Tomantha Sylvester started the petition and said “Our area (Western and Central Massachusetts) is full...
Randolph community discusses high school controversy at public forum
“I just want you to remember that we’re children,” one student said, referring to her 14-year-old teammate. “It’s one child on the receiving end of all this hate. … This child didn’t do anything to anyone, especially you adults. I was there. She was where she was supposed to be.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Randolph community discusses high school controversy at public forum.
WCAX
Hydro-Quebec to acquire several dams in this region
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hydro-Quebec -- the provincial utility out of Montreal -- is set to acquire 13 hydro electric dams in our region. The hydro giant is set to purchase “great river hydro” -- the region’s main hydro electric supplier covering two rivers: the Deerfield and the Connecticut.
Comments / 6