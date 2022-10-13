RIMROCK SHOOTING RESULTS IN TWO FATALITIES AND ONE INJURED. YCSO ASKS THE PUBLIC TO AVOID AREA DURING ONGOING INVESTIGATION. RIMROCK ARIZONA (October 16, 2022) –Just before 11:00pm on Saturday October 15, 2022, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received multiple calls with reports of a shooting on the 4000 block of Top O The Morning in Rimrock. Once Deputies arrived on scene, there was a large group of people at a party where two persons had been fatally shot and a third person with a minor injury from a gunshot wound. YCSO Detectives have been working through the night conducting interviews and are confident that all subjects involved in the shooting have been identified and located.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 9 HOURS AGO