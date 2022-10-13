Read full article on original website
Related
theprescotttimes.com
Yavapai College’s Prescott Campus Open House
Yavapai College’s Prescott Campus Open House on Sat., Oct. 22. An open house recruiting and familiarization day will be held on Saturday, October 22 at Yavapai College’s Prescott Campus (1100 E. Sheldon Street) starting at 9 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will...
theprescotttimes.com
Yc to Hold Public Open Forums for Verde Valley Dean Finalists
Yavapai College to Hold Public Open Forums for Verde Valley Dean Finalists. Yavapai College will hold open forums for finalists for its Verde Valley Dean position on Tuesday, October 25 at the Yavapai College Verde Valley Campus. The forums are open to Yavapai College faculty, staff, as well as the...
jackcentral.org
Snowbowl needs to be stopped
Many people love skiing and snowboarding in Flagstaff, but at what cost?. Arizona Snowbowl is a ski resort in Flagstaff located on the western slope of Mount Humphreys in the San Francisco Peaks. Most consider it to be a fun place to visit for activities like skiing and snowboarding, but there is a lesser-known greedy side to Snowbowl.
'It's been a lot of restless nights': Family of missing Yavapai County hiker begging for answers
PHOENIX — It has been two weeks since 63-year-old Jeffrey Stambaugh was last seen at the Granite Basin Campground in Yavapai County on the morning of Sept. 30. His sister Pam Chambers says that time has felt like an eternity. "It's been a lot of restless nights and it's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theprescotttimes.com
YC Nursing Grads Unite to Elevate the Standards of Long-term Care in the Verde Valley
YC Nursing Grads Unite to Elevate the Standards of Long-term Care in the Verde Valley. Amanda Vivanco and Ekklesia “EK” Breed are on a mission to improve the standard of long-term care in rural Arizona. The pair of YC Nursing Program alumni are pursuing the mission separately – as nursing directors at care centers in the Verde Valley — and together as a soon-to-be married couple with a shared passion for improving the lives of people dependent on nursing care.
theprescotttimes.com
Upper Verde River Watershed Protection Coalition
Upper Verde River Watershed Protection Coalition to identify recharge projects with grant. The Upper Verde River Watershed Protection Coalition, a partnership between the Towns of Prescott Valley and Chino Valley, the City of Prescott, Yavapai County Government, and the Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe, has accepted a $150,000 grant from the Nature Conservancy to develop an Upper Verde Stormwater Management Project Plan.
theprescotttimes.com
Now Welcome Back Lions Dens Tattoo Comapany
I opened the Lions Den Tattoo Company at the beginning of 2020 after tattooing at other shops for five years. After having moved to Prescott, I had a new sense of independence that gave me the confidence to start my own business. I have been presented with an opportunity to lease a suite in the heart of downtown Prescott, which I jumped on.
fox10phoenix.com
Party shooting in northern Arizona ends with 2 dead, suspect arrested
RIMROCK, Ariz. (AP) - The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting at a party in Rimrock left two people dead and another wounded, which investigators believe is the suspect. Authorities received multiple 911 calls about a shooting near the 4000 block of Top O The Morning Drive...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Boy critically injured after being shot at cemetery in Camp Verde
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is listed in critical condition at a Phoenix hospital after he was shot at a Camp Verde cemetery Wednesday morning. Responding to a 911 call, officers discovered a young boy suffering from a single gunshot to his upper body at the Yavapai Apache Cemetery. He was taken by helicopter to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
theprescotttimes.com
YAVAPAI COUNTY TOWN HALL MEETINGS
Supervisor Harry Oberg is holding the Annual Mountain Club Town Hall in the Mountain Club on Monday, October 17th at 5:30 – 7:00 PM. The Town Hall will be held at the Mountain Club Clubhouse located at 910 W. Clubhouse Drive, Prescott, AZ. Town Halls provide the community quality...
theprescotttimes.com
Breaking News Just In Chino Valley PD
Multiple Vehicle Injury Collision Shuts Down SR 89 in Chino Valley. On 10/13/2022 at approximately 10:58 am, Chino Valley Officers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle collision that occurred in the 2600 block of North State Route 89. When officers arrived, they found the collision involved a Ram 2500, a Ford F350, and a Chevrolet Silverado towing a fifth-wheel trailer.
theprescotttimes.com
Aircraft Accident at Prescott Regional Airport
At approximately 9:05 on the morning of October 15, an aircraft accident occurred when a single-engine aircraft attempted to land on runway 21R at the Prescott Regional Airport. The Aeroprakt A22LS “Foxbat” veered off of the runway, landing in an inverted position between the runway and taxiway. Prescott...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Groups in Yavapai County facing potential legal punishment for plans to monitor ballot boxes
Officially opening on October 7 and continuing through Halloween, Scarizona features two haunted attractions and is recommended for those ages 12 and up. Phoenix doctor warns on dangers of the spicy "one chip challenge" for kids. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A Valley pediatrician is warning parents after seeing multiple...
ABC 15 News
Two dead, 1 hurt in shooting at party in Rimrock in Yavapai County
RIMROCK, AZ — Two people were killed and another was hurt during a shooting at a party in Rimrock Saturday night, officials say. Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to investigate reports of a shooting around 11 p.m. A large group was partying at the location of...
AZFamily
2 dead, 1 injured after party shooting near Lake Montezuma, deputies say
RIMROCK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people are dead, and one person is injured after a shooting at a party late Saturday night in Rimrock, just a short distance from Lake Montezuma. According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, deputies showed up around 11 p.m. after reports of a shooting...
One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season
The state has had some wild weather already in October.
prescottenews.com
Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Willow Creek Road – Prescott Police Department
On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 5:57 p.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the 3100 block of Willow Creek Road. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a 55-year-old Prescott resident was riding her motorcycle southbound on Willow Creek...
theprescotttimes.com
CHANGE IN VENUE FOR CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE
CHANGE IN VENUE FOR CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN LOCATION. The location of the public memorial service for the CAFMA Fire Captain has been changed. The memorial service will still be held on October 15th, 2022 at 10am at the Heights Church in Prescott, however the celebration of life directly following the service will now be at Granite Creek Park.
theprescotttimes.com
RIMROCK SHOOTING RESULTS IN TWO FATALITIES
RIMROCK SHOOTING RESULTS IN TWO FATALITIES AND ONE INJURED. YCSO ASKS THE PUBLIC TO AVOID AREA DURING ONGOING INVESTIGATION. RIMROCK ARIZONA (October 16, 2022) –Just before 11:00pm on Saturday October 15, 2022, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received multiple calls with reports of a shooting on the 4000 block of Top O The Morning in Rimrock. Once Deputies arrived on scene, there was a large group of people at a party where two persons had been fatally shot and a third person with a minor injury from a gunshot wound. YCSO Detectives have been working through the night conducting interviews and are confident that all subjects involved in the shooting have been identified and located.
theprescotttimes.com
Sales Tax Rates By Community
Prescott City Council Agrees to Sunset .75% PSPRS Tax December 31, 2022. City Projects Unfunded Liability to be Below $1.5 Million. Prescott City Council has voted to adopt Ordinance No. 2022-1801 eliminating the 0.75% Transaction Privilege Tax Dedicated to Paying Down the City’s Unfunded Liability in the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), effective December 31, 2022. The City is projecting that the unfunded PSPRS liability will be below $1.5 Million, which according to the voter approved Proposition 443, allows the tax to sunset.
Comments / 0