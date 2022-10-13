CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – RSV cases appear to be on the rise. For those unfamiliar, RSV is a common respiratory virus that often spreads around this time of year. “It’s a virus that causes typically cold-like symptoms in children and adults. But in younger children, can cause much more significant congestion and cough, high fevers, sometimes breathing and feeding difficulties and irritabilities,” explained Kimberly Giuliano, MD, pediatrician for Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO