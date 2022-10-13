Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Dorchester Co. receives $1 million grant to provide healthcare to rural areas
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Funds received from the Emergency Rural Health Care Grant will be used to renovate a former women’s detention center into an urgent care facility in St. George. By renovating the 8,200-square-foot building at 100 Sears Street, Dorchester County hopes to provide medical services to...
Veteran’s Voices: Lowcountry nonprofit improving mental health of female veterans
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry-based female veterans organization is working to change the perception of female veterans and improve their mental health through social and nature-based activities. The non-profit is called She’s the Veteran. A few years ago, Brooke Jackson Kahn, who currently serves as a Physicians Assistant (PA) in the U.S. Army, moved […]
Lowcountry law enforcement agencies to host resource event for unsheltered, low-income community
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Several local law enforcement agencies have partnered to host “Extending Branches,” an event that provides necessary services for displaced or unsheltered people in the lowcountry. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Goose Creek Police Department, and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will hold their Extending Branches event in […]
Summerville officers undergo suicide prevention training
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Summerville Police Department completed suicide intervention training in October. According to the Summerville Police Department, the Crisis Intervention Team attended Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST), two-day, 15-hour interactive workshop in suicide first aid. ASIST is widely used by healthcare providers and law enforcement personnel to de-escalate mental […]
live5news.com
Roper St. Francis unveils plans for new facility in Summerville mixed-use development
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A new mixed-use development is coming to Summerville. Roper St. Francis Healthcare says it plans to construct a 40,000-square-foot healthcare facility in the development as the first tenant. Located in the heart of Summerville, right across from Brickyard Crossing, a new multi-use property will open its...
live5news.com
MUSC kicks off high-tech rehab program for injured athletes
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Back in 2019 the Medical University of South Carolina hosted its annual version of the television series “Shark Tank”. Professor and Physical Therapist Stephanie McGowan received funding for a sports rehab program that utilizes technology that’s not yet been used in the Lowcountry.
live5news.com
New social services building named after Councilman Teddie E. Pryor
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the new Teddie E. Pryor Social Services building Friday morning. After over 18 months of construction, the three-story building located at 3685 Rivers Ave., is named after the Charleston County Council Chairman due to his work in the community over the years.
Projects in Berkeley County to impact traffic this week
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in Berkley County can expect lane closures due to road work throughout the week. According to Berkeley County Government, both the Henry Brown Blvd Phase III and Clements Ferry Widening Projects will impact traffic in Berkeley County starting Monday. Lane and shoulders along Henry Brown Blvd Montague Plantation Road […]
Sawmill development in Summerville to include medical, shops and residential space
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A new mixed-use development – set to provide housing, shops, and medical services – was unveiled Friday in Summerville. “This is a big project,” said Summerville Mayor Rickey Waring. “There’s a lot of stuff in it, you know, with Roper coming in. That was very exciting.” A 40,000-square-foot medical facility for […]
The Post and Courier
3,600+ apartments coming online in Charleston area, with most in Summerville
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Summerville leads with most new multifamily units being delivered in metro Charleston this year. The multifamily market is...
live5news.com
1 dies in North Charleston house fire, firefighters confirm
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly fire Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 a.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
The Post and Courier
Summerville townhomes sell for $54M; new multifamilty units planned on James Island
A newly built Summerville multifamily development is under new ownership after fetching $54 million. An affiliate of real estate development firm LyvWell Communities of Tampa, Fla., paid about $409,000 per key in early October for the 132-unit Chamberlain Pines Townhomes at 1060 Orangeburg Road, according to Dorchester County land records.
DHEC: 2 people exposed to rabid bat in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were exposed to a rabid bat in Dorchester County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Thursday confirmed that a bat found near Sentry Circle and Royal Palm Lane in North Charleston recently tested positive for rabies. The bat was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory […]
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County 911 dispatchers recognized by the State
Berkeley County's 911 Communications team was the recipient of multiple state-level awards earlier this month at the Annual Fall Conference for the South Carolina Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) & National Emergency Number Association (NENA) Boards. Berkeley County 911 was honored as Team of the Year, as reported by...
Crab Bank to reopen to the public on October 16
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Years after being destroyed by erosion Crab Bank is back to its former glory with plenty of neighbors. Oyster catchers, terns, black skinners and more have all made the 500 nests on the bank their own during nesting season. “It’s awesome. It’s great. It makes my heart happy to know that […]
counton2.com
2 Your Health: How parents can protect kids from RSV
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – RSV cases appear to be on the rise. For those unfamiliar, RSV is a common respiratory virus that often spreads around this time of year. “It’s a virus that causes typically cold-like symptoms in children and adults. But in younger children, can cause much more significant congestion and cough, high fevers, sometimes breathing and feeding difficulties and irritabilities,” explained Kimberly Giuliano, MD, pediatrician for Cleveland Clinic Children’s.
Faith, Family and Freedom GOP rally held in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Faith, family and freedom were the three main topics emphasized by the Berkeley County Republican Party during Saturday’s candidate rally. The organization says it hosted the event to educate and empower Lowcountry voters as we move closer to November 8th. The Berkeley County Republican Party is getting voters excited ahead […]
1 dead following fire at a North Charleston home
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say one person is dead following a fire in North Charleston Saturday night. According to North Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officials found the single-story home fully aflame. During the initial search of […]
Summerville Skates not returning for 2022 season
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A portable ice skating rink will not return to Summerville this holiday season. The attraction, Summerville Skates, was put on by Summerville DREAM over the past three years to bring more visitors to the town between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays while also providing a fun winter activity for area residents. […]
Historic submarine set to be recycled, towed from South Carolina
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Patriots Point officials said it would have cost more than $10 million dollars to repair the submarine, and the decision they made to recycle the vessel costs $2 million. The tough decision was made back in March, and Friday marked the beginning of its final voyage up the coast. “Mixed […]
