disneyfoodblog.com
We Promise No Bats Were Harmed in the Making of This Disney World Treat
We’ve been BUSY bringing you everything you need to know about Halloween in Disney World. From the latest merch drops and special events to entertainment and snacks, Disney has it all during the fall season. We were in Magic Kingdom recently when we spotted a NEW treat on the menu at one Fantasyland spot, so you know we had to check it out. Come with us to try another new Halloween drink at Disney World!
disneyfoodblog.com
There’s a NEW Mystery Sale for Disney Merchandise Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’re a huge Disney fan, chances are you collect some Disney merch. Lately, Disney has released some pretty cute merchandise and it has been flying off of...
disneyfoodblog.com
Should You Book a 2023 or 2024 Vacation to Disney World?
Thinking about finally planning that Disney World vacation you’ve been dreaming about?. We know the feeling. But, there are a TON of things to consider before you actually get down to the nitty-gritty. Where do you want to stay? What parks do you want to visit? And maybe most importantly — WHEN should you go? If you’ve got Disney World on your brain and can’t decide whether a 2023 or 2024 trip is right for you, we’re laying it all out for you right here!
disneyfoodblog.com
The NEW Carrousel-Themed Ears Have FINALLY Arrived in Disney World!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. When it comes to ears, there are PLENTY to choose from!. If you’re a big fan of Disney merchandise, you probably know that Disney is constantly releasing new collections....
disneyfoodblog.com
Match Your Family With Disney’s NEW Holiday Spirit Jerseys!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Wearing matching shirts to Disney World can really add to the magic of your trip — but it can also be a little tricky to find items in everyone’s size.
disneyfoodblog.com
Sneak Peek at Disney’s NEW Holiday Minnie Ears!
🎶 Have a holly jolly…oh wait, is it still Halloween season?!. Since Disney starts celebrating Halloween in mid-August, it feels like we’ve been in “spooky season” for quite a while now, and some of us are starting to count down the days until the holidays start. If you’re in that camp, then you’ll be happy to get a sneak peek at a new pair of holiday ears coming soon to shopDisney!
disneyfoodblog.com
PRICING Revealed for Monsieur Paul’s Restaurant Reopening in Disney World
If you’re going to Disney World after October 18th of this year, you can dine at the (soon-to-be) newly reopened Monsieur Paul Restaurant in EPCOT. When it returns, Monsieur Paul is going to have a new prix fixe menu, which includes appetizers, a fish course, a meat course, a cheese board, and dessert. This spot is known for beautiful eats and an upscale atmosphere, but those luxuries don’t come cheap. Find out exactly how much this meal will cost!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Just Released NEW Kitchen Christmas Items!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Its October, and while we may be in the middle of singing, “This is Halloween!” on a loop for spooky season, that means the holidays are just around the corner!
disneyfoodblog.com
Has Disney World Attendance Recovered From the Pandemic? Here’s What a New Report Says.
The year 2020 provided some unique challenges for Disney World, especially after the parks were closed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the parks reopened, capacity was limited, but since then, a lot has changed. Capacity in the parks is back up (although park pass reservations are...
disneyfoodblog.com
Why Genie+ Could Help You in Disney World This October
If you want to visit Disney World in October, there’s one thing you need to prepare for — CROWDS. From visitors coming to Disney World for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party or EPCOT’s Food & Wine Festival, there’s a lot to do in October — and the wait times don’t lie. Last week wait times were holding steady as the holiday approached, but what about this week?
disneyfoodblog.com
Check Out the 6 Biggest Construction UPDATES at Disney World
We’ve said it before, but Disney World is constantly changing — and in more ways than one. Hundreds of price increases just hit the parks, and even Genie+ has gone through yet another update. But today, we’re talking about some positive changes because it’s time to take another look at the biggest construction updates from around Disney World this week!
disneyfoodblog.com
The 17 Best Restaurants in Disney World in 2023
STOP what you’re doing right now and read this post if you want to eat delicious food on your Disney World trip. 2023 is a big year for Disney World, with new attractions opening, changes happening at the resorts, and so much more. With things like Genie+, Disney Park Passes, and the My Disney Experience app, it seems that there’s a lot of pre-trip research that’s necessary to planning the perfect vacation. But today, we’re helping you out with one big step — your dining! If you’re on the hunt for the BEST restaurants to try at Disney World in 2022…we’ve got your list.
disneyfoodblog.com
A NEW Gideon’s Bakehouse Treat Will Take You Back to Your Childhood in Disney Springs
Disney Springs has some seriously underrated snacks!. From delicious sundaes at Ghiradelli to hidden grape churros, and even a few holiday favorites, Disney Springs has treats and snacks for almost everyone. Today we found another reason that has us running to Disney Springs!. This weekend only, Gideon’s Bakehouse has a...
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Get Disney Minnie Ears $5 CHEAPER…for Now
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Are you bummed out about all the Disney World price increases we saw this week?. Everything from water to food to Genie+ just got more expensive. Not only that,...
disneyfoodblog.com
This Ghirardelli Sundae in Disney Springs Was So Good We Almost Forgot It Was Dairy-Free
Even though it’s officially fall, it seems as though Central Florida and Disney World haven’t quite gotten the memo. It’s still pretty hot in the Sunshine State, and we’re always looking to cool off with a delicious treat. You could opt for a Dole Whip at Magic Kingdom, or maybe a frozen martini at EPCOT. But, there’s a cold concoction option that doesn’t involve having to shell out for a park ticket — so come with us to the Ghirardelli Soda Fountain in Disney Springs to try it out!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World
We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
disneyfoodblog.com
Review: Salty, Savory Magic Tops This Disney World Meal
Picture it: You’ve just finished riding Avatar: Flight of Passage, and your next Lightning Lane isn’t until 1:30PM, when suddenly, your stomach starts grumbling. There are a lot of places you could eat in Animal Kingdom, but it can be difficult to know where to start! Well, we’ve got you covered! We’ve already ranked ALL of the restaurants in this park, but today we’re taking a close look at one particular item to see if it’s worth your cash!
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at the Disney World Hotels: 18 Eats and Drinks You’ve NEVER Tried Before
Staying at one of the Disney World hotels provides a few valuable perks to a Disney vacation. You have access to free transportation to and from the parks, you can take advantage of Early Theme Park Entry, and there are often fun Disney-themed activities going on around the hotels. If...
disneyfoodblog.com
Ryan Reynolds Is Producing a NEW Movie for Disney
Sometimes Disney movies inspire attractions in the theme parks, and sometimes theme park attractions inspire Disney movies!. We’ve seen rides like Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean inspire Disney movies, while other rides, like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Rise of the Resistance, and Flight of Passage are all based on movies. But, there are more things than just rides in the parks that can inspire movies. And, it was just announced that another Disney movie is being made based off of something in the theme parks!
disneyfoodblog.com
$30 Cocktails and Drinks Served in BLOOD BAGS — Come With Us to The Edison in Disney Springs
Disney World is expensive, but it’s not usually “$30 for a single drink” expensive. 😳. Even with all the price increases we’ve seen recently, you can generally get a cocktail for under $20. Recently, we stopped by one Disney World restaurant to try out some new drinks, and although most of them were pretty reasonably priced (at least by Disney standards), there was one stand-out that was both incredibly delicious and incredibly bad for our wallets. But it did come with a special perk! So come with us to find out if this High Roller cocktail is worth the cash or if you should stick to the other new drinks instead.
