Monticello, MN

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home

MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
MINNESOTA STATE
millcitytimes.com

Minneapolis Central City Tunnel Project Update and Tunneling Progress Update

The City of Minneapolis Public Works Department is constructing a new parallel storm tunnel, enlarging a portion of the existing storm tunnel, and constructing a new tunnel access in Downtown Minneapolis. This project is anticipated to be completed summer 2023. The new tunnel is being constructed parallel to the existing...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
hometownnews.biz

Boaters of Big Birch lake (Todd County) be warned!

I work as a watercraft inspector and while at the lake I noticed that some jerk(s) decided to dump two HUGE tree trunks at the bottom of the Hunter’s bay boat access ramp!. Completely submerged; It’s nearly impossible to see as you approach with your boat or trailer.
TODD COUNTY, MN
247Sports

Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of October 14th

With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as 16 of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota

What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

The Queen Of Norway Is In Minnesota, Here Is Where She Is Visiting

Minnesota is playing host to royalty right now as the Queen of Norway is in the state making a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway will start her visit to Minnesota today, October 13th, and will be hanging around making lots of stops before leaving on Sunday, October 16th. According to a release from the Royal House of Norway, the visit is to "mark Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US."
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Authorities looking for murder suspect in central Minnesota

(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis are looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Minneapolis police say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. Roberts is reportedly Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

'Several' students at Edina school fall ill after spicy chip challenge

Multiple students at an Edina middle school were treated for sicknesses this week after they took part in the Paqui "One Chip Challenge." Edina Public Schools sent out an email to families Thursday addressing an incident at South View Middle School, during which some students experienced "significant eye pain" after chip dust on their fingers made contact with their eyes.
EDINA, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Estate of Larry David Peterson

Notice of Informal Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors. Notice is hereby given that an application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent’s Last Will dated February 9, 1998, has been filed with the Probate Registrar, and the application has been granted. Notice...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Two-Year-Old Ran Over by SUV in Front of Minnesota School

Ramsey, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says a two-year-old child that was ran over by an SUV in Ramsey Wednesday morning. A news release says the girl’s mother was dropping the child’s siblings off at an elementary school when her daughter fell out of the vehicle around 9:15 a.m. The woman then drove the vehicle and ran over the little girl before stopping.
RAMSEY, MN
knsiradio.com

Fall Family Fling Set For Saturday

(KNSI) – The Stearns County Parks Department is putting on the Fall Family Fling at Quarry Park on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The event is a collaborative effort with several public agencies, nonprofit organizations, and assorted groups taking part. Parks Operation Coordinator Sarah Weed says that means there will be a lot of different activities for the whole family.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN

