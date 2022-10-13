Read full article on original website
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Cloud State 6-2, sweep home-opening seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host St. Cloud State in season’s first home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home
MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
millcitytimes.com
Minneapolis Central City Tunnel Project Update and Tunneling Progress Update
The City of Minneapolis Public Works Department is constructing a new parallel storm tunnel, enlarging a portion of the existing storm tunnel, and constructing a new tunnel access in Downtown Minneapolis. This project is anticipated to be completed summer 2023. The new tunnel is being constructed parallel to the existing...
KIMT
Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
abc17news.com
How one Minnesota county has been rapidly housing the homeless since the pandemic
On a breezy morning in July, Fabian Jones rode his new bike to the homeless shelter where he lived earlier this year. “Here’s one of our success stories,” said Michael Goze, head of the nonprofit that runs the emergency shelter, known as Homeward Bound, located in the heart of Minneapolis’ large Native American community.
hometownnews.biz
Boaters of Big Birch lake (Todd County) be warned!
I work as a watercraft inspector and while at the lake I noticed that some jerk(s) decided to dump two HUGE tree trunks at the bottom of the Hunter’s bay boat access ramp!. Completely submerged; It’s nearly impossible to see as you approach with your boat or trailer.
Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of October 14th
With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as 16 of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
The Queen Of Norway Is In Minnesota, Here Is Where She Is Visiting
Minnesota is playing host to royalty right now as the Queen of Norway is in the state making a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway will start her visit to Minnesota today, October 13th, and will be hanging around making lots of stops before leaving on Sunday, October 16th. According to a release from the Royal House of Norway, the visit is to "mark Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US."
Authorities ID victim of fatal crash near MSP Airport
A Bloomington man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash near the airport Wednesday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Highlander was traveling west on Highway 5 at Post Road, near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, at around 6:15 p.m. The Highlander then left...
Two People Killed, Two Others Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash in East Central Minnesota
Pine City, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pine City early Saturday morning. According to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road Southwest in Pine City around 1:49 a.m to the report of a single-vehicle crash.
Charges: Montana man fled Minnesota police in stolen semi-trailer on I-94
A Montana man has been charged with fleeing police in a stolen semi-truck that crashed off I-94 in Minnesota Thursday. Isaac Lee Birdinground Jr., 38, is currently being held at the Stearns County Jail after a pursuit involving multiple agencies that ended when he crashed the semi-trailer into a ditch near the New Munich exit.
voiceofalexandria.com
Authorities looking for murder suspect in central Minnesota
(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis are looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Minneapolis police say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. Roberts is reportedly Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She is...
Minnesota Parent Union director confronts school board on proficiency: 'The Titanic has sunk'
Minnesota Parent Union president Rashad Turner talks about his new proposal for schools to post proficiency rates online in the wake of a poor state report card.
'Several' students at Edina school fall ill after spicy chip challenge
Multiple students at an Edina middle school were treated for sicknesses this week after they took part in the Paqui "One Chip Challenge." Edina Public Schools sent out an email to families Thursday addressing an incident at South View Middle School, during which some students experienced "significant eye pain" after chip dust on their fingers made contact with their eyes.
patriotnewsmn.com
Estate of Larry David Peterson
Notice of Informal Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors. Notice is hereby given that an application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent’s Last Will dated February 9, 1998, has been filed with the Probate Registrar, and the application has been granted. Notice...
Body Found in Small Minnesota Town Prompts Investigation
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating after discovering a body in a residential street in Elko New Market Township Friday morning. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the report of the body of a male in...
Two-Year-Old Ran Over by SUV in Front of Minnesota School
Ramsey, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says a two-year-old child that was ran over by an SUV in Ramsey Wednesday morning. A news release says the girl’s mother was dropping the child’s siblings off at an elementary school when her daughter fell out of the vehicle around 9:15 a.m. The woman then drove the vehicle and ran over the little girl before stopping.
knsiradio.com
Fall Family Fling Set For Saturday
(KNSI) – The Stearns County Parks Department is putting on the Fall Family Fling at Quarry Park on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The event is a collaborative effort with several public agencies, nonprofit organizations, and assorted groups taking part. Parks Operation Coordinator Sarah Weed says that means there will be a lot of different activities for the whole family.
