Surry County, NC

Mount Airy Autumn Leaves Festival returns for 56th anniversary

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — The 2022 Autumn Leaves Festival kicked off this weekend in downtown Mount Airy, marking 56 years since the annual celebration began. "This really has become, over 56 years, a family reunion here in Surry County. People gather their families in the second weekend of October so they can be here for the Autumn Leaves Festival," Randy Collins, Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce President, said ahead of the three-day weekend event. "It is a great tradition here in Surry County. If you've never seen it, you need to come."
The little man on the side of the mountain

Years ago, my late wife Diane; daughter, Rachel; son, Jeremy, and I always preferred a little vacation trip to the mountains in October to see the annual changing of the leaves. We took trips to Virginia’s Mabry Mill, Massanutten, and Luray Caverns; but being North Carolinians from birth, and following...
Dancers aglow, parading monsters in Pilot

Gently used costumes are being accepted for a Halloween costume exchange. Donations can be left starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. at 124 W. Main St., Pilot Mountain. Two participants of the 2021 Glow Crazy in Pilot Mountain are seen having a glowing good time. (Photo: Downtown Pilot Mountain)
Hadley family influence still seen

The Hadley House is located on West Pine Street in Mount Airy and is one of the finest Queen Anne style houses in Surry County. It is believed to be the first local home which used local granite for much of its construction. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Hadley,...
Halloween Train pulls into the N.C. Transportation Museum October 22, and 29-30 with Scarecrow Stroll

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum is bringing family fun to Halloween on October 22, 29, and 30. The Halloween Train is a family-friendly event that will include Halloween themed train rides, hayrides, games, temporary tattoos, music, candy stops, a costume contest for kids, scavenger hunt, and more! There will also be scarecrows on display from various organizations and individuals. Visitors can vote for their favorite scarecrow when they walk through the museum grounds during the Scarecrow Stroll October 15-30.
It's Mushroom Season at SandyCreek Farm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you love mushrooms, you'll love SandyCreek Farm (sandycreekfarm150.com), located outside Lexington on Highway 150 in Davidson County. You can also find them on facebook @sandycreekfarm. Their mushrooms are all the rage...
Apple Festival is Saturday, Oct. 15

The 32nd Annual Taylorsville Apple Festival is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., said Festival Executive Director Gina Kay Honosky. The streets of Taylorsville will fill to overflowing for the annual festival, which draws an estimated 35,000 attendees and hosts over 400 booths including rides. The festival provides a fantastic assortment of entertainment, food, and vendors.
Real Estate Transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
Marriages

– Nicholas Elijah Haithcox, 27, of Surry County to Kelly Elizabeth Robbins, 27, of Surry County. – Walter Stacy McLamb, 43, of Marion County, Indiana, to Rachel Sarah Ferguson, 41, of Marion County. – Timothy Blake Smith, 22, of Surry County to Madison Taylor Kinzer, 21, of Surry County. –...
These are North Carolina’s least safe and most safe cities

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
New Canaan Society is breaking down barriers in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, (WGHP) — With a little coffee, food, and conversation, a group of men in Winston-Salem is working to break down racial, age and socioeconomic barriers to create lifelong relationships instead.  Former Black Panther, investment advisor, and adjunct college professor are just some of the titles that make up this group of men who call […]
2 The Rescue: Meet Micro

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Micro is an older chihuahua mix that was brought to the shelter as a stray that had been roaming a neighborhood for some time. He has been evaluated by medical staff for being very underweight, he has an old injury to his tail, and what appears to be an allergy affecting his eyes.
