WXII 12
Mount Airy Autumn Leaves Festival returns for 56th anniversary
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — The 2022 Autumn Leaves Festival kicked off this weekend in downtown Mount Airy, marking 56 years since the annual celebration began. "This really has become, over 56 years, a family reunion here in Surry County. People gather their families in the second weekend of October so they can be here for the Autumn Leaves Festival," Randy Collins, Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce President, said ahead of the three-day weekend event. "It is a great tradition here in Surry County. If you've never seen it, you need to come."
Mount Airy News
The little man on the side of the mountain
Years ago, my late wife Diane; daughter, Rachel; son, Jeremy, and I always preferred a little vacation trip to the mountains in October to see the annual changing of the leaves. We took trips to Virginia’s Mabry Mill, Massanutten, and Luray Caverns; but being North Carolinians from birth, and following...
Mount Airy News
Dancers aglow, parading monsters in Pilot
Gently used costumes are being accepted for a Halloween costume exchange. Donations can be left starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. at 124 W. Main St., Pilot Mountain. Two participants of the 2021 Glow Crazy in Pilot Mountain are seen having a glowing good time. (Photo: Downtown Pilot Mountain)
Mount Airy News
Hadley family influence still seen
The Hadley House is located on West Pine Street in Mount Airy and is one of the finest Queen Anne style houses in Surry County. It is believed to be the first local home which used local granite for much of its construction. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Hadley,...
WBTV
Halloween Train pulls into the N.C. Transportation Museum October 22, and 29-30 with Scarecrow Stroll
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum is bringing family fun to Halloween on October 22, 29, and 30. The Halloween Train is a family-friendly event that will include Halloween themed train rides, hayrides, games, temporary tattoos, music, candy stops, a costume contest for kids, scavenger hunt, and more! There will also be scarecrows on display from various organizations and individuals. Visitors can vote for their favorite scarecrow when they walk through the museum grounds during the Scarecrow Stroll October 15-30.
WCNC
It's Mushroom Season at SandyCreek Farm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you love mushrooms, you'll love SandyCreek Farm (sandycreekfarm150.com), located outside Lexington on Highway 150 in Davidson County. You can also find them on facebook @sandycreekfarm. Their mushrooms are all the rage...
macaronikid.com
The Taylorsville Apple Festival Returns for the 32nd time!
The Taylorsville Apple Festival is returning this year after a long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Festivities will be held on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, rain or shine. This festival boasts more than 450 booths and vendors offering a variety of apple products,...
caswellmessenger.com
Presentation on Southern Heirloom Apples to be held at local library October 20
It’s harvest time in North Carolina. This means lots of apples for eating and cooking. Apples have long been a staple of Southern agriculture and over a thousand varieties have been cultivated and preserved by farmers over the centuries. The Horne Creek Farm State Historic Site in Pinnacle, North...
Taylorsville Times
Apple Festival is Saturday, Oct. 15
The 32nd Annual Taylorsville Apple Festival is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., said Festival Executive Director Gina Kay Honosky. The streets of Taylorsville will fill to overflowing for the annual festival, which draws an estimated 35,000 attendees and hosts over 400 booths including rides. The festival provides a fantastic assortment of entertainment, food, and vendors.
Mount Airy News
Real Estate Transfers
In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
Mount Airy News
Marriages
– Nicholas Elijah Haithcox, 27, of Surry County to Kelly Elizabeth Robbins, 27, of Surry County. – Walter Stacy McLamb, 43, of Marion County, Indiana, to Rachel Sarah Ferguson, 41, of Marion County. – Timothy Blake Smith, 22, of Surry County to Madison Taylor Kinzer, 21, of Surry County. –...
Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie is open for business in Revolution Mill
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We have an update to a FOX8 Foodie story we first brought you in 2020! That year a local baker, Venee Palowski, won a National General Mills recipe contest with her Bourbon Banoffee Pecan Rolls. That win helped her launch her own bakery. Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie Opened late this summer at […]
The 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' is Oct. 29 and Greensboro businesses are getting ready
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Regardless of where your loyalty lies, we can't deny the impact North Carolina A&T has when it comes to homecoming celebrations. Aside from bringing loads of fun and pride to the city...the "Greatest Homecoming on Earth" -- also referred to as "GHOE" brings in the dollars too.
The real tragedy behind the legendary haunting of Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — If you grew up in Jamestown, you know the story. Lydia’s Bridge is one of the most well-known ghost stories in the Piedmont Triad. We began investigating this story in 2020, just a couple years after paranormal authors Michael Renegar and Amy Greer announced a surprising discovery: they believed they had […]
These are North Carolina’s least safe and most safe cities
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
This Triad area is home to the #1 cheapest place to buy movie tickets in the United States
(WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad is apparently home to the area averaging the cheapest movie tickets in the nation, according to the Cost of Living Index. As shocking as that may sound, the data shows that the Thomasville-Lexington area has the most affordable tickets in the country and it’s not particularly close. According to the […]
All lanes of Battleground Avenue now open after accident involving downed power line
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of Battleground Avenue between Sourwood Road and Pisgah Church Road are now reopen. PREVIOUS STORY: Battleground Avenue in Greensboro is closed on Sunday. The northbound lanes of Battleground Ave. between Pisgah Church Road and Westridge Road Drive are closed due to an accident...
New Canaan Society is breaking down barriers in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, (WGHP) — With a little coffee, food, and conversation, a group of men in Winston-Salem is working to break down racial, age and socioeconomic barriers to create lifelong relationships instead. Former Black Panther, investment advisor, and adjunct college professor are just some of the titles that make up this group of men who call […]
North Carolina schools consider furry costume ban
“We’re trying to address it before it becomes a major problem,” said District 1 Board Member Bryan Shoemaker.
2 The Rescue: Meet Micro
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Micro is an older chihuahua mix that was brought to the shelter as a stray that had been roaming a neighborhood for some time. He has been evaluated by medical staff for being very underweight, he has an old injury to his tail, and what appears to be an allergy affecting his eyes.
