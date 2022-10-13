MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — The 2022 Autumn Leaves Festival kicked off this weekend in downtown Mount Airy, marking 56 years since the annual celebration began. "This really has become, over 56 years, a family reunion here in Surry County. People gather their families in the second weekend of October so they can be here for the Autumn Leaves Festival," Randy Collins, Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce President, said ahead of the three-day weekend event. "It is a great tradition here in Surry County. If you've never seen it, you need to come."

MOUNT AIRY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO