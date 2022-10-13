ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Green Bay Police looking for missing girl

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Vehicle sought in Green Bay hit and run

The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills. What the flake?. Updated: 35 minutes ago. More of Northeast Wisconsin may see snow Friday night. Also,...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green Bay area hospitals with serious burns.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Search for armed robbery suspect in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Police in Oshkosh are looking for a suspect who robbed a business. Officers were called to the 1500 block of W. 20th Avenue shortly after 8:45 Friday night. The suspect, a white male who may be in his 30's, robbed a business while armed with a knife.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Police Looking for Suspect in Overnight Hit and Run

The Green Bay Police Department is looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run last night. The incident occurred in the 400 block of South Webster Avenue just after 10:00 p.m. Officers learned that a 55-year-old man was hit by a vehicle while he was attempting to...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Counterfeit Money#Crime Stoppers#Fraud
Fox11online.com

Man sentenced in Ashwaubenon shooting

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Casey Fulton was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a non-fatal shooting in Ashwaubenon. He was also placed on extended supervision for another 10 years by Judge Tammy Jo Hock at Thursday’s sentencing hearing. He was convicted of first-degree reckless injury and two other counts for the July 24, 2020 incident.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
wtaq.com

Hit And Run Leaves Man Clinging To Life

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – A 55-year-old man received life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Green Bay Thursday night. Police say the crash happened in the 400 block of S. Webster Ave. just after 10 p.m. Witnesses reported the man was hit while trying to cross the street....
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Bonfire Explosion Leaves Teens Injured

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Shawano County Sherriff’s office is investigating a bonfire explosion that supposedly injured around 30 people, with some being airlifted to Milwaukee. Sheriff’s officials could not provide an exact number of people burned or the severity of injuries. They say the...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBAY Green Bay

Man convicted of stealing thousands in gold coins from Kimberly store

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Minnesota man has been convicted in the theft of thousands of dollars worth of gold coins from a store in Kimberly. Travis Burrell, 38, appeared in Outagamie County Court where he pleaded no contest to a charge of felony Retail Theft as Party to a Crime. The court found him guilty.
KIMBERLY, WI
seehafernews.com

Waldo Man Arrested After Stealing a Truck Near Plymouth

A Waldo man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle near Plymouth. According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department, the victim was traveling on County Highway P Tuesday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Brock Bodwin. When the victim got out to...
PLYMOUTH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy