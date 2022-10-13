Read full article on original website
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Numerous law enforcement agencies have blocked off roads outside of a Green Bay home on Sunday evening. Authorities have blocked off Candle Way and Candle Court in Green Bay for an unknown incident. A Local 5 journalist at the scene reports that the Green...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Police looking for missing girl
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
Green Bay Police warn of counterfeit cash, including 'motion picture' money
The Green Bay Police Department is sending out a warning to be cautious about counterfeit cash and “REPLICA” or “MOTION PICTURE” money that may be in circulation.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay street set to close for 36 hours due to railroad spur repair
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Railroad spur repair will cause the temporary closure of Bay Beach Road west of North Quincy Street in Green Bay. The Green Bay Public Works Department made the announcement on Friday. The closure will take place beginning Monday, October 17 at 6 a.m. and...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Vehicle sought in Green Bay hit and run
The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills. What the flake?. Updated: 35 minutes ago. More of Northeast Wisconsin may see snow Friday night. Also,...
wearegreenbay.com
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green Bay area hospitals with serious burns.
Fox11online.com
Search for armed robbery suspect in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Police in Oshkosh are looking for a suspect who robbed a business. Officers were called to the 1500 block of W. 20th Avenue shortly after 8:45 Friday night. The suspect, a white male who may be in his 30's, robbed a business while armed with a knife.
seehafernews.com
The Green Bay Police Department is looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run last night. The incident occurred in the 400 block of South Webster Avenue just after 10:00 p.m. Officers learned that a 55-year-old man was hit by a vehicle while he was attempting to...
Fox11online.com
Investigation continues into bonfire explosion that hurt multiple teens in Shawano County
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE (WLUK) -- An investigation regarding a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove remains ongoing. The explosion, which happened Friday night, allegedly injured around 30 current and past students from the Pulaski school district. The Shawano County Sherriff's office couldn't provide an exact number of people burned or...
Fox11online.com
Man sentenced in Ashwaubenon shooting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Casey Fulton was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a non-fatal shooting in Ashwaubenon. He was also placed on extended supervision for another 10 years by Judge Tammy Jo Hock at Thursday’s sentencing hearing. He was convicted of first-degree reckless injury and two other counts for the July 24, 2020 incident.
wtaq.com
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – A 55-year-old man received life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Green Bay Thursday night. Police say the crash happened in the 400 block of S. Webster Ave. just after 10 p.m. Witnesses reported the man was hit while trying to cross the street....
WNCY
Bonfire Explosion Leaves Teens Injured
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Shawano County Sherriff’s office is investigating a bonfire explosion that supposedly injured around 30 people, with some being airlifted to Milwaukee. Sheriff’s officials could not provide an exact number of people burned or the severity of injuries. They say the...
WNCY
Northeast Wisconsin Sees Early Snowfall on Friday
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — There was some snow that fell last night in the local area. Some minor snowfall was reported in Outagamie County. Brown County saw a bit of a rain/snow mix to the west. It’s the first snowfall since April.
WBAY Green Bay
Man convicted of stealing thousands in gold coins from Kimberly store
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Minnesota man has been convicted in the theft of thousands of dollars worth of gold coins from a store in Kimberly. Travis Burrell, 38, appeared in Outagamie County Court where he pleaded no contest to a charge of felony Retail Theft as Party to a Crime. The court found him guilty.
seehafernews.com
Three Arrested for Burglary in Fond du Lac County, Stolen Items Remain Unfound
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department recently arrested three people for burglary, however, the items they stole have not been found. Deputies were sent to Sabel Mechanical on County Highway H in the Town of Empire at around 5:00 Monday morning after receiving a call from an employee.
Multiple people seriously burned after bonfire explosion in Shawano County
Multiple people have been hospitalized with serious burns following what was described as a bonfire "explosion" Friday night, authorities said.
wearegreenbay.com
Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin remind drivers about ‘National Move Over Day’
(WFRV) – The importance of staying alert and aware of what’s going on around you while operating a vehicle is the message law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin are reminding drivers of with ‘National Move Over Day.’. Departments and agencies throughout the state, including troopers, deputies, officers, and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin woman killed, remains held by investigators for years
MILWAUKEE - The remains of Heather Szekeres were found in Shawano County in 2014. Now, her father is on a mission to get justice before he dies. Photos are all the father, Dan Roberts, has left. He wants closure. "I need to get her released, and put her to rest...
seehafernews.com
Waldo Man Arrested After Stealing a Truck Near Plymouth
A Waldo man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle near Plymouth. According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department, the victim was traveling on County Highway P Tuesday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Brock Bodwin. When the victim got out to...
The Green Bay Police Department is trying to identify a driver of a hit-and-run incident that left a 55-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.
