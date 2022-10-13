Read full article on original website
Affected by Altitude: All Around Me Are Familiar Faces (of the Franchise)
The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox, who are all incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy. This week, Evan, Skyler, and Mac discuss the biggest...
The best performances in each Rockies postseason appearance
It’s the middle of October and the MLB Postseason is in full swing with the Division Series concluding and the Championship Series beginning today with the Padres hosting the Phillies in the NLCS. In the Rockies’ 30 years in existence, they have made the playoffs five times in their...
Justin Lawrence cemented his big-league foundation and now must build on it
Welcome to the 2022 edition of Ranking the Rockies, where we take a look back at every player to log playing time for the Rockies in 2022. The purpose of this list is to provide a snapshot of the player in context. The “Ranking” is an organizing principle that’s drawn from Baseball Reference’s WAR (rWAR). It’s not something the staff debated. We’ll begin with the player with the lowest rWAR and end up with the player with the highest.
The Rockies SP depth was abysmal in 2022 (plus AFL Pebble Report)
Despite the loss of Jon Gray to free agency, the Colorado Rockies headed into the 2022 season with the intention of starting pitching being an area of strength. Germán Márquez was coming off another strong season in 2021, Kyle Freeland had settled into abaseline standard and Antonio Senzatela flashed enough brilliance to earn a five year extension during the off-season. Beyond the top three, Austin Gomber appeared poised to lock-down a rotation spot and Chad Kuhl was signed during Spring Training, reinforcing what was supposed to be improved pitching depth that included Ty Blach, Ryan Feltner, Peter Lambert and Ryan Rolison.
