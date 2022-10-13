Read full article on original website
Hoover police officer shot, suspect in custody
A Hoover police officer is in the hospital after being shot in the line of duty Sunday afternoon.
wbrc.com
Homewood officer involved in shooting in subdivision
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department says an officer-involved shooting happened in the 1800 block of Parkside Circle early Saturday morning, Oct. 15. Officers were dispatched to the location on report of a suspicious person around 2:51 a.m. The responding officer found the suspect behind a house, armed with a handgun, according to HPD. The officer fired at the suspect.
71-year-old man with gun shot by police after ‘suspicious person’ call
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Saturday morning. According to ALEA, the incident occurred Saturday at 4:30 a.m. when Homewood Police officers received a call regarding a suspicious person with a gun. Offices then noticed James Logan, 71, of […]
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton Police Department
These incidents happened between Oct. 1-12. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 800 Block of 16th Avenue North, Clanton. Larceny/ Theft-Theft-Pickpocket, $1,500-2,500: 800 Block of 16th Avenue, Clanton. Larceny/ Theft-Theft-Pickpocket, less than $500: 2200 Block of 7th Street North, Clanton. Driving Under the Influence-Alcohol: Jackson Avenue/8th Street South, Clanton. October 2. Domestic...
ABC 33/40 News
Two people shot, killed after altercation outside food truck in Birmingham
The Birmingham Police Department has started a double homicide investigation after an incident early Sunday morning near 3rd Avenue North and 1st Street North in Birmingham. Police said an altercation happened outside the Stay Fresh food truck around 2 a.m. which turned physical and led to gunfire. The truck was across the street from the Empire Night Club.
WSFA
Arrest made after 2 injured in Autaugaville shooting
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic violence incident that led to a double-shooting Thursday night. The sheriff’s office responded to the 100 block of South Pickett Street on multiple calls of someone having been shot. On scene, first responders found two females suffering from gunshot wounds, one of which was in possible life-threatening condition. Neither victim’s name, age or current condition has been released.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police investigating homicide early Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 200 block of 4th Street North. The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Two off-duty officers working at a nightclub in the area were alerted that a person had been shot in an alley...
elmoreautauganews.com
Sunday Morning Residential Fire in Coosada Claims Life; Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate
Details are limited at this time, but we have learned there was a fatality this morning in Coosada at a trailer home on Johnson Road. The location is between Upper Gibson Town Road and the deadend. The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to investigate. The Coosada Fire...
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking Sting
A middle-aged doctor tries to become a 17-year-old girl’s “Sugar Daddy” with inappropriate texting and is caught trying to meet her at a hotel with condoms and alcohol in tow. Thankfully, the police set up a sting to catch this man before he is able to harm the teenage girl.
Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor
From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
ABC 33/40 News
Police investigating homicide near nightclub in Smithfield
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after an incident near a nightclub in the Smithfield community early Saturday morning. Police said two officers were working in an off-duty capacity the nightclub when they were alerted of a person shot in the 200 block of 4th Avenue North. The off-duty officers alerted the 911 Communications Division and North Precinct officers responded to the scene, finding the victim lying unresponsive in an alleyway and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Andalusia Star News
Family seeks answers after Covington County man killed in state prison
The family of a man who was murdered while serving a sentence in an Alabama correctional facility are seeking answers and accountability, according to their lawyers who held a press conference in front of the Covington County Courthouse Friday. Denarieya “DL” Smith was beaten and stabbed to death by another...
Man shot, killed near Birmingham nightclub
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting in Birmingham Saturday morning. According to officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, two off duty officers working at a nearby nightclub were notified that a person was shot around 2:40 a.m. in the 200 block of 4th Street North. North Precinct […]
WSFA
Montgomery sanitation truck hit during shooting incident
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has detained several “persons of interest” in connection to a Thursday afternoon shooting that caused damage to a city-owned sanitation truck. One person was also injured, though a police spokesperson said it was not from a gunshot wound. Details are...
Gunfire outside Birmingham club leaves 1 dead
An early-morning shooting outside a Birmingham nightclub left one person dead. Off-duty Birmingham officers working security at Playhouse II got on the police radio at 2:40 a.m. Saturday to report a person had been shot in an alley in the 200 block of Fourth Street North. North Precinct officers arrived...
Alabama inmate’s death at Bessemer prison one of ‘32 too many’ this year, attorney says
Denarieya “DL” Smith’s brutal death in a Bessemer prison this month was “one of 32 deaths at this facility, this year alone,” Alabama attorney Joe Caldwell said Friday. “That is 32 too many in this horrifying trend,” Caldwell told a Friday press conference on the...
wbrc.com
Arrests made in shooting death of Birmingham business man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Birmingham resident and business owner last month. 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns and 18-year-old Jayveon Khiry Fleming are being held at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas, California. They face Capital Murder charges for the death of 29-year-old Cedric Mahaffey in August of this year.
elmoreautauganews.com
Suspects sought by ASU Police, CrimeStoppers; Reward Offered for info leading to arrests
Persons of Interest – Stolen Vehicle / Fraudulent Use of a Credit/Debit Card. The Alabama State University Police Department is investigating an auto theft and multiple fraudulent use of a credit/debit card charges and seeks the public’s help in identifying persons of interest wanted for questioning. Alabama State...
alabamanews.net
ASU Police Investigating Car Theft, Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card
Alabama State University police are investigating a car theft and multiple fraudulent uses of a credit/debit card and need your help identifying people wanted for questioning. ASU police released photos of three unknown people considered persons of interest. Police say at about 2:30PM on Thursday, October 6, a beige 2007...
WAFF
Late night crash in Battleground results in 1 death
BATTLEGROUND, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 157 in Battleground resulted in one death late Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and down a hillside after 11 p.m. on October 12. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to assist with a person entrapped in the vehicle.
