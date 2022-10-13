The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after an incident near a nightclub in the Smithfield community early Saturday morning. Police said two officers were working in an off-duty capacity the nightclub when they were alerted of a person shot in the 200 block of 4th Avenue North. The off-duty officers alerted the 911 Communications Division and North Precinct officers responded to the scene, finding the victim lying unresponsive in an alleyway and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO