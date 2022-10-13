Read full article on original website
Related
Australia crowned wheelchair rugby world champions with win over US in final
The Australian Steelers have beaten the United States in a thrilling final to be crowned world champions of wheelchair rugby. The cat-and-mouse showpiece match in Denmark ended 58-55 in Australia’s favour, providing some redemption after missing out to Japan by a single point at the last world championships in Sydney four years ago.
Lesson Learned For Ancelotti as Real Madrid Beats Barcelona
Carlo Ancelotti learned his lesson, and Real Madrid won the “clásico” on Sunday. After an embarrassing 4-0 loss at home to Barcelona last season, the Madrid coach made sure he didn't try anything different with his team this time as Madrid won 3-1 to take the lead of the Spanish league.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0