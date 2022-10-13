ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Lesson Learned For Ancelotti as Real Madrid Beats Barcelona

Carlo Ancelotti learned his lesson, and Real Madrid won the “clásico” on Sunday. After an embarrassing 4-0 loss at home to Barcelona last season, the Madrid coach made sure he didn't try anything different with his team this time as Madrid won 3-1 to take the lead of the Spanish league.
SOCCER
