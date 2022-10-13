ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Over a barrel, Biden faces tough options with Saudis

Joe Biden has vowed consequences for Saudi Arabia over its explosive slash in oil output but, like previous US presidents irked by the kingdom, he may find constraints as he assesses options. - Oil bonds - But previous attempts to distance the United States from Saudi Arabia -- including after mostly Saudi citizens carried out the September 11, 2001 attacks -- have hit a major roadblock: oil.
POTUS
NBC Chicago

Robust Or Vulnerable? Experts Are Split on Australia's Economic Outlook

Australia's economists are tied on their judgement call concerning the outlook of the economy down under. The Bank of Queensland is "quite bullish" about Australia's "very robust economy," while others are more cautious. However, not everyone carries Frazis' optimism. According to a financial stability review on RBA, Australia's higher interest...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sacca

Comments / 0

Community Policy