Morning Sun
SVL Champs: Mt. Pleasant downs Dow, wins SVL crown
MIDLAND – Back-to-back champs. The Mt. Pleasant High School football team won its second-straight Saginaw Valley League Blue title on Friday night via an impressive 40-0 shutout victory over host Midland Dow. Mt. Pleasant is now 7-1 overall and 5-1 in league games, winning the conference title via a...
MLive.com
Bay City area high school football scores for Week 8 of 2022 season
BAY CITY, MI -- High school football scores for Week 8 of the 2022 season for games involving the 23 teams in the MLive Bay City coverage area for Oct. 14. If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters.
Flint-area football highlights: Corunna nips Swartz Creek 28-27 in Metro League crossover game
FLINT – Corunna finished third in the Flint Metro League standings by beating Swartz Creek 28-27 Friday in the crossover round. Wyatt Bower completed 11 of 16 passes for 131 yards and four touchdowns to lead Corunna. Peyton TerMeer caught a pair of TD passes while Jaden Edington and...
MLive.com
Bay City area high school football results, recaps, reactions for Week 8 of 2022
BAY CITY, MI – A look at high school football highlights from MLive Bay City’s 23-school coverage area for Oct. 14, 2022. Bay City area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. TRAVERSE CITY CENTRAL 21, BAY CITY...
State golf highlights: Grand Blanc’s Kate Brody caps magical season with 2nd state title
Kate Brody of Grand Blanc, Lauren Timpf of Macomb Lutheran North and Mia Melendez of Ann Arbor Greenhills each won their second individual state golf championship Saturday. Brody matched par with 72 at Bedford Valley Golf Club in Battle Creek to finish the 36-hole tournament at 1-over-par 145 and post a one-shot victory over junior Elise Fennell of East Kentwood in Division 1.
Morning Sun
Shepherd rolls over Clare, locks up playoff spot
It’s been a long time coming but the time has arrived. On Friday night from Veteran’s Memorial Stadium the Shepherd High School football team topped visiting Clare 26-14 in a Jack Pine Conference contest. With the win the Jays (6-2) lock up an automatic playoff berth for the...
MLive.com
Akron-Fairgrove appreciates the invite but ruins the party for All Saints
Bay City All Saints football hosts Akron-Fairgrove BAY CITY, MI – The parade, the crowning, the formal wear at football games. Akron-Fairgrove had seen it all before. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Western gets Oregon-tough for Bay County Championship with grueling workout
UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI – The Bay City Western cross country program always has the week of the Bay County Championship circled on the calendar. Not because of the race, but because of the workout.
MLive.com
See 47 photos as Durand football tops New Lothrop for conference title
NEW LOTHROP, MI -- New Lothrop High School hosted Durand High School for the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference football championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The game remained close until the buzzer when Durand came out on top. The final score was 23-21. MLive was there to document the action, both...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to insane fake field goal
The college football world was treated to quite a competitive day of action on Saturday as this weekend’s slate features five different games between top-25 teams. But it was a MAC conference matchup between the Central Michigan Chippewas and the Akron Zips that provided one of the best highlights from Saturday’s college football games.
Durand’s first-ever victory over New Lothrop clinches outright MMAC championship
NEW LOTHROP, MI – Every time Durand’s football players walked through the weight room for the last year they’d see it. “We had a sign in our weight room for 12 months that said ‘What are you going to do today to beat New Lothrop?’” said coach John Webb.
Delta College Police Academy recruit shoots self during firearm training
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — A Delta College Police Academy recruit shot himself during a firearm training drill, officials have confirmed. Leanne Govitz, director of marketing and public information for the college at 1961 Delta Road in Bay County’s Frankenlust Township, said that the morning of Thursday, Oct. 13, academy recruits were participating in handgun qualification training. The drill required recruits to fire at a paper target, scan the area for threats, then secure their guns in their holsters.
Mid-Michigan state Senate seat up for grabs in November
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Republican state representative will seek a state Senate office during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. State Rep. Roger Hauck, of Mount Pleasant, will face Democrat Christine Gerace, of Beaverton, and U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan candidate Becky McDonald, of Gladwin, in the District 34 seat race for the state Senate.
wsgw.com
Police Academy Cadet Injured in Shooting
A police academy recruit participating in handgun qualification training was injured October 13th at Delta College. During the morning training, the recruit was reportedly returning his gun to its holster when he fired a single round, striking himself in the leg. The cadet was released after treatment at Mid-Michigan Healthcare in Midland. Delta College offers the 17-week Police Academy as training for certification as law enforcement officers for various police agencies in Michigan.
East Village Magazine
Addiction, life of boxer Taylor Duerr at heart of documentary with Flint roots screening Oct. 19
When Flint native filmmaker Michael Ramsdell got to know boxer Taylor “Machine Gun” Duerr at the Brighton gym where they both worked out, Ramsdell was coming off his last film project, a documentary about baseball star (also a Flint native) Jim Abbott. Ramsdell had loved doing a sports-based...
Flint singer Taylor Tatum debuts new EP
Flint, MI—Have you ever fallen in love? Singer/songwriter Taylor Tatum has, and she turned the experience into her upcoming EP “Tomorrow,” which she recently debuted for a few dozen fans and fellow artists at a listening party on the north side of Flint, Mich. A handful of...
East Village Magazine
New state park will bring “stability” and “open up the river to the community,” Michigan DNR Director says
The Flint City Council approved a resolution Monday night to allow the State of Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to invest $30.2 million in establishing a state park along much of the Flint River. The park is envisioned to encompass 230 acres stretching approximately 3 miles east to west...
bridgemi.com
Two years after Midland dam failures, still no action on safety reforms
As another Lansing session draws to a close, dam safety reform bills have yet to get a hearing. Lawmakers say the reforms remain a priority, but advocates fear the delays put more communities at risk. Experts say the state's flood control laws are too weak and dams are growing dangerously...
Republican aims to unseat incumbent in county seat for Saginaw city, township
SAGINAW, MI —Saginaw County Board of Commissioners member Michael Webster will campaign to keep his seat against a Republican challenger, Leona Kramer, during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Neither Saginaw resident faced competition in the August primary in their bid for the District 11 seat. Webster, who began serving...
