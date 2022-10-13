ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Morning Sun

SVL Champs: Mt. Pleasant downs Dow, wins SVL crown

MIDLAND – Back-to-back champs. The Mt. Pleasant High School football team won its second-straight Saginaw Valley League Blue title on Friday night via an impressive 40-0 shutout victory over host Midland Dow. Mt. Pleasant is now 7-1 overall and 5-1 in league games, winning the conference title via a...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MLive.com

Bay City area high school football scores for Week 8 of 2022 season

BAY CITY, MI -- High school football scores for Week 8 of the 2022 season for games involving the 23 teams in the MLive Bay City coverage area for Oct. 14. If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters.
BAY CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay City, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Football
Bay City, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Bay County, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Education
Bay County, MI
Education
Bay City, MI
Sports
County
Bay County, MI
City
Bay City, MI
The Flint Journal

State golf highlights: Grand Blanc’s Kate Brody caps magical season with 2nd state title

Kate Brody of Grand Blanc, Lauren Timpf of Macomb Lutheran North and Mia Melendez of Ann Arbor Greenhills each won their second individual state golf championship Saturday. Brody matched par with 72 at Bedford Valley Golf Club in Battle Creek to finish the 36-hole tournament at 1-over-par 145 and post a one-shot victory over junior Elise Fennell of East Kentwood in Division 1.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Morning Sun

Shepherd rolls over Clare, locks up playoff spot

It’s been a long time coming but the time has arrived. On Friday night from Veteran’s Memorial Stadium the Shepherd High School football team topped visiting Clare 26-14 in a Jack Pine Conference contest. With the win the Jays (6-2) lock up an automatic playoff berth for the...
CLARE, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Glenn
Person
Bo Williams
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to insane fake field goal

The college football world was treated to quite a competitive day of action on Saturday as this weekend’s slate features five different games between top-25 teams. But it was a MAC conference matchup between the Central Michigan Chippewas and the Akron Zips that provided one of the best highlights from Saturday’s college football games.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Eclipse#Qbs#All Saints#American Football#Att#Yardsavg#Western461964
The Saginaw News

Delta College Police Academy recruit shoots self during firearm training

FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — A Delta College Police Academy recruit shot himself during a firearm training drill, officials have confirmed. Leanne Govitz, director of marketing and public information for the college at 1961 Delta Road in Bay County’s Frankenlust Township, said that the morning of Thursday, Oct. 13, academy recruits were participating in handgun qualification training. The drill required recruits to fire at a paper target, scan the area for threats, then secure their guns in their holsters.
BAY COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Mid-Michigan state Senate seat up for grabs in November

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Republican state representative will seek a state Senate office during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. State Rep. Roger Hauck, of Mount Pleasant, will face Democrat Christine Gerace, of Beaverton, and U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan candidate Becky McDonald, of Gladwin, in the District 34 seat race for the state Senate.
MICHIGAN STATE
wsgw.com

Police Academy Cadet Injured in Shooting

A police academy recruit participating in handgun qualification training was injured October 13th at Delta College. During the morning training, the recruit was reportedly returning his gun to its holster when he fired a single round, striking himself in the leg. The cadet was released after treatment at Mid-Michigan Healthcare in Midland. Delta College offers the 17-week Police Academy as training for certification as law enforcement officers for various police agencies in Michigan.
MIDLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
Flint Beat

Flint singer Taylor Tatum debuts new EP

Flint, MI—Have you ever fallen in love? Singer/songwriter Taylor Tatum has, and she turned the experience into her upcoming EP “Tomorrow,” which she recently debuted for a few dozen fans and fellow artists at a listening party on the north side of Flint, Mich. A handful of...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy