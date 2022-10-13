ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kimberly Bartlett
2d ago

God bless and comfort his family and K9 partner. Thank you for your service we are greatful to all officers.

MLive

Basement fire extinguished in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Firefighters put out a fire in the basement of a Kalamazoo home, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety reports. At 5:27 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded for a report of a basement fire in the 1900 block of Vanzee Street. Officers...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Police investigating 2 deaths in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, MI -- The Battle Creek Police Department is investigating the death of a woman and a boy, the city of Battle Creek said in a news release. The Battle Creek Police Department, Battle Creek Fire Department, and EMS responded to a call Saturday, Oct. 15, at 2:35 p.m., at a residence in the area of South Minges Road. The call was in response to an adult woman and a boy who were found unresponsive, police said.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

All lanes reopened after 4-vehicle crash on US-131

WALKER, Michigan — A four-vehicle crash closed parts of US-131 near I-96, police say. The lanes have since reopened. Walker Police were called to the scene near Turner Avenue a little after 10:15 a.m. Saturday. Police say there was medical assistance needed at the crash, but the severity of...
WALKER, MI
City
Portage, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WWMTCw

Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday caused a car to rollover on its hood on Westnedge Avenue. The crashed happened at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Lovell Street around 4 p.m. Friday. New video: Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows. The Kalamazoo Department of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
whtc.com

Police Chase Begun in Jenison Ends in Arrest of Wanted Suspect

WYOMING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 15, 2022) – A 37-year-old Sparta man will be spending the rest of the weekend in the Ottawa County Jail after a Saturday afternoon arrest west of Grand Rapids. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tamminga, the suspect pulled away from a prowl car...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Crews respond to Portage sewage overflow

PORTAGE, Mich. — Crews responded to a sewer overflow in Portage Thursday afternoon. The city says wastewater exuded from a manhole outside Davis Creek Apartments at around 3 p.m. We’re told a blockage inside a sewer pipe caused the discharge. The city says the blockage was cleared away before...
PORTAGE, MI
WNDU

Three Rivers Police Department searching for armed robbery suspect

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - A search is underway for an armed robbery suspect in Three Rivers. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of W. Michigan Avenue for reports of an armed robbery at a business. The suspect took money from the business and then fled the scene on a bicycle.
THREE RIVERS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Driver ‘nodded off’ in police car after crash killed Make-A-Wish bicyclists, prosecutor says

IONIA COUNTY, MI – A judge revoked bond for a woman facing second-degree murder charges in a crash that killed two Make-A-Wish bicyclists and injured three others. Mandy Benn, 42, of Ionia, had been free on $100,000 bond but Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet on Friday, Oct. 14, revoked her bond after prosecutors added second-degree murder charges.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
parentherald.com

Two School Bus Drivers Hailed as Heroes After Saving Toddler in Michigan Carjacking

A two-year-old boy has finally been reunited with his parents after a suspected carjacking in Michigan, all thanks to the effort and teamwork of two school bus drivers. Dave Skinner, a driver for Kelloggsville Public Schools in the Grand Rapids area, was on his shift when two parents suddenly flagged down his school bus in Kentwood, Michigan.
KENTWOOD, MI
MLive

U.S. 131 lane closures expected this weekend in Grand Rapids

RAND RAPIDS, MI — Drivers on northbound and southbound U.S. 131 should expect lane closures this weekend in Grand Rapids. The double lane closures for road work are scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17. In addition, several ramps will be closed during the road construction project.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

MLive

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

