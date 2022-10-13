ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Bears Locker Room Emotional After Loss to Commanders on TNF

Bears share heartbreak after tough loss to Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was a somber scene in the Bears locker room following their 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football. There wasn’t a ton of talking. Those who did, spoke in hushed tones huddled around a locker. Some players simply sat, still fully dressed in their uniforms, unmoving, deep in thought.
NBC Chicago

Bears to Re-Evaluate Every Player on Roster Before Patriots Game

Bears to re-evaluate every player before next game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have some serious self-scouting to do. Six games into the season, they sit at 2-4. At times they’ve looked good, both on offense and defense. Other times they’ve looked awful, again on offense and defense. With 10 days between games, Matt Eberflus and the rest of the coaching staff will take advantage of the mini bye week to do extra evaluations to see what’s been working, what hasn’t been working and what changes the team needs to make to give themselves a better chance of winning on a weekly basis moving forward.
NBC Chicago

Cowboys' Dak Prescott Plans to Return in Week 7 Vs. Lions

The Dallas Cowboys could soon get their star back. No, not their logo, but star quarterback Dak Prescott, who has been out since leaving Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early with a right thumb fracture. But it looks like the 29-year-old signal caller could be making his way...
NBC Chicago

Report: Carson Wentz Could Miss Time With Fractured Finger

Report: Carson Wentz could miss time with fractured finger originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Washington Commanders snapped a four-game losing streak with a Thursday Night Football win over the Chicago Bears, but it appears to have come at a cost. Starting quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly suffered a fractured...
NBC Chicago

Report: Panthers Listening to Christian McCaffrey Trade Offers

Report: Panthers listening to Christian McCaffrey trade offers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. An NFL superstar could soon be on the move. The Carolina Panthers are listening to offers for running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday. The Panthers,...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

