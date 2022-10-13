Read full article on original website
Kenny Pickett Enters Concussion Protocol, Mitch Trubisky in for Steelers
Just a few weeks after losing his starting job, Mitch Trubisky is back under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett exited the Steelers' Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter with a head injury, thrusting Trubisky back onto the field. The injury...
Justin Fields Is Giving Bears Everything, Shameful Team Won't Do Same
Schrock: Bears have put Fields in shameful situation for young QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As Justin Fields was pummeled over and over again during the Bears' ugly 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, two feelings washed over me. I was impressed by Fields' toughness....
Bears Locker Room Emotional After Loss to Commanders on TNF
Bears share heartbreak after tough loss to Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was a somber scene in the Bears locker room following their 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football. There wasn’t a ton of talking. Those who did, spoke in hushed tones huddled around a locker. Some players simply sat, still fully dressed in their uniforms, unmoving, deep in thought.
Bears to Re-Evaluate Every Player on Roster Before Patriots Game
Bears to re-evaluate every player before next game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have some serious self-scouting to do. Six games into the season, they sit at 2-4. At times they’ve looked good, both on offense and defense. Other times they’ve looked awful, again on offense and defense. With 10 days between games, Matt Eberflus and the rest of the coaching staff will take advantage of the mini bye week to do extra evaluations to see what’s been working, what hasn’t been working and what changes the team needs to make to give themselves a better chance of winning on a weekly basis moving forward.
Cowboys' Dak Prescott Plans to Return in Week 7 Vs. Lions
The Dallas Cowboys could soon get their star back. No, not their logo, but star quarterback Dak Prescott, who has been out since leaving Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early with a right thumb fracture. But it looks like the 29-year-old signal caller could be making his way...
LA Rams rally in 2nd half to beat Wilks, Panthers 24-10
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — When left tackle Joseph Noteboom went down with a probable Achilles tendon injury in the second quarter Sunday, the
Report: Carson Wentz Could Miss Time With Fractured Finger
Report: Carson Wentz could miss time with fractured finger originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Washington Commanders snapped a four-game losing streak with a Thursday Night Football win over the Chicago Bears, but it appears to have come at a cost. Starting quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly suffered a fractured...
NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Commanders
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after Commanders loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL misery index is crowded with star quarterbacks after a weird Week 6. Aaron Rodgers got dump trucked by the New York Jets, Tom Brady was silenced by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Lamar Jackson...
Matt Ryan Passes Dan Marino on All-Time Passing Yards List
“Matty Ice” held back for no one on Sunday when the Colts defeated the Jaguars 34-27 in their Week 6 matchup. History was made as Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan passed former Dolphins QB Dan Marino on the all-time passing yard list ... and later threw the game-winning touchdown. Ryan...
Report: Panthers Listening to Christian McCaffrey Trade Offers
Report: Panthers listening to Christian McCaffrey trade offers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. An NFL superstar could soon be on the move. The Carolina Panthers are listening to offers for running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday. The Panthers,...
