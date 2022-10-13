Sylvester Stallone and Bear Grylls Developing New Adventure Series

Sylvester Stallone and Bear Grylls are teaming up with Endemol Shine North America to create a new action-packed series.

The unlikely duo has signed on to create the new show that the production company is calling a “genre-bending” experience. However, everyone involved is keeping a tight lid on exactly what audiences should expect.

“My goal has always been to push the envelope not only in life, but in all of my creative endeavors,” said Stallone, per Deadline. “Nothing is more satisfying than mixing the improbable with the incredible and creating the unforgettable. What we have planned is epic, beautiful, and game-changing. And I can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

The Expendables star will executive produce the unnamed series with his Balboa Productions with the help of his head of unscripted development, Kourosh Taj, and 63 Days of Love’s Carrie Keagan.

Grylls will also be bringing his Natural Studios aboard. And he will executive with the company’s co-CEO, Delbert Shoopman.

“It’s a complete honor to be working with the whole team at Balboa Productions,” Grylls shared. “As possibly the most iconic face in the action space, Sly has long brought an injection of adrenaline to his roles. And we envisage that energy being channeled into our development.”

Endemol Shine North America also has Chief Content Officer Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre (Lego Masters) as EPs.

“We are truly excited to be working with two of the biggest global names in both action and adventure—Sylvester Stallone and Bear Grylls and their respective production teams,” added Levy. “We’ve come together to create first-of-its-kind, hybrid unscripted series that we look forward to bringing to the marketplace very soon with both Balboa Productions and Natural Studios.”

Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Tulsa King’ to Debut This Fall

Sylvester Stallone’s production company is also behind his new project with Taylor Sheridan, Tulsa King, which is yet another first for the 76-year-old Oscar nominee. In the Paramount + original, he’ll debut his first major role in a television series.

The story follows Sly as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, an Italian mobster who is forced to reestablish his family “business” in Tula, Oklahoma.

“Dwight Manfredi has a dark side,” the actor told TV Insider in June. “But he’s also witty and a real tactician. He was at the top of his game until he took the fall for someone else. During 25 years in prison, he goes through a revival and finds his philosophical side. Dwight has regrets and remorse, but it’s the only life he knows. Upon his release he returns to that life, expecting a reward, but instead has been exiled to Tulsa, almost as a punishment, to start a mob.”

Tulsa King drops in a two-part event on November 13th following the Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone on Paramount Plus.