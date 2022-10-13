Read full article on original website
NASA is making it even easier for scientists to understand climate change
Climate change is terrifying. The thought of the sea level rising 1.6 feet seems unimaginable, but it’s very real. For years, scientists and governmental bodies like the United Nations have warned that climate change could completely change our planet. Despite that, there’s still a lot we don’t understand about climate change. But NASA’s newest mission could change that.
'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'
"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
Scientists Claim the Pacific Ocean Will Disappear Merging America and Asia to Form a Supercontinent Called Amasia
According to scientists, the Pacific Ocean is closing on itself, and as a result, a supercontinent called Amasia will be formed. The process has already begun as scientists have calculated and concluded that the Pacific Ocean is currently shrinking at the slow rate of around one inch annually, a rate they say is consistent but gradual.
Monstrous “Mega-Earthquake” Triggered by Impact That Killed the Dinosaurs
A 6-mile (10-kilometer) asteroid hit Earth 66 million years ago, triggering the extinction of the dinosaurs. According to new evidence, the Chicxulub impact also triggered an earthquake that was so massive it shook the planet for weeks to months after the collision. This “mega-earthquake” released an incredible amount of energy, estimated at 1023 joules, which is about 50,000 times more energy than was released in the magnitude 9.1 Sumatra earthquake in 2004.
Discovery of ultra rare diamond suggests Earth’s mantle has oceans’ worth of water hidden inside
Earth’s inner layers are home to a water-saturated environment, according to a new study that assessed minerals trapped inside a rare gem diamond originating from a depth of about 660km underground.The study, published on Monday in the journal Nature Geoscience, sheds more light on the Earth’s deep water cycle. Earth is known as a water planet as the oceans make up over 70 per cent of its surface, and while studies have suggested that the inner layers of the mantle could be home to vast quantities of water, evidence that it actually does has been scarce.In a process known...
Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”
“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”
Diamond From 660 Kilometers Below Earth's Surface Reveals a Water-Rich Environment
Deep below the surface of our world, far beyond our feeble reach, enigmatic processes grind and roil. Every now and then, the Earth disgorges clues to their nature: tiny chthonic diamonds encasing skerricks of rare mineral. From these tiny fragments we can glean tidbits of information about our planet's interior. A diamond recently unearthed in a diamond mine in Botswana is just such a stone. It's riddled with flaws containing traces of ringwoodite, ferropericlase, enstatite, and other minerals that suggest the diamond formed 660 kilometers (410 miles) below Earth's surface. Moreover, they suggest that the environment in which they formed – a divide...
The Pacific Ocean Will be Gone in 300 Million Years as the World's Continents Drift and Combine
Today, the Earth’s seven continents are distributed across the surface, with North and South America occupying one hemisphere, Africa, Europe, Asia, and Australia occupying the other, and Antarctica sitting alone around the South Pole. However, these continents were arranged in entirely different configurations throughout Earth’s history. On occasion, they formed supercontinents like Gondwana (ca. 550 to 180 million) and Pangaea (ca. 335 to 200 million years ago) that were surrounded by “superoceans.”
As Pacific Ocean Shrinks, Earth Will Once Again Host a Supercontinent in the Next 200-300 Million Years: Study
Ever since the Mesopotamian era — the cradle of human civilisation — man has been fighting wars to win over territories. These wars have constantly created boundaries on the world map, splitting the land into smaller sections. But guess what, our planet is using all its might to compel humans to redraw the map, not just in terms of political boundaries, but also in terms of physiography.
Tsunami from dinosaur-killing asteroid had mile-high waves and reached halfway across the world
The dinosaur-killing asteroid triggered mile-high monster waves and waters that reached the world over.
After the 'Great Dying,' life on Earth took millions of years to recover. Now, scientists know why.
After the "Great Dying" at the end of the Permian period, life was slow to recover. The loss of a group of tiny marine organisms might explain why.
What are the deepest spots in Earth's oceans?
Here are the measurements for the deepest depths in each of the world's five oceans, and a look at the unique animals that live in these deep zones.
Here's how a 'monstrous tsunami' killed dinosaurs and changed the world order forever
About 66 million years ago, a miles-wide asteroid hit our planet and led to the Chicxulub impact tsunami that decimated 75 percent of life on Earth. The series of tragedies that resulted from the tsunami are collectively referred to as the Cretaceous- Paleogene (K-Pg) mass extinction event — the day when dinosaurs died for good. For the first time, a team of researchers has created a model that simulates the global propagation of the Chicxulub impact tsunami.
Scientists Discover Watery Landscape Over 400 Miles Beneath Earth's Surface
An incredibly rare gem diamond discovered in the Karowe mine in Botswana contained important information into what lies in the Earth's lower mantle.
Underground microbes may have swarmed ancient Mars
Ancient Mars may have had an environment capable of harboring an underground world teeming with microscopic organisms, French scientists reported Monday. But if they existed, these simple life forms would have altered the atmosphere so profoundly that they triggered a Martian Ice Age and snuffed themselves out, the researchers concluded.
Scientists Think They've Solved the Mystery of a Bizarre Repeating Radio Signal from Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. For more than a decade, scientists have spotted weird radio signals in space that flash for a fraction of a second with an intense brightness that hints at mysterious and energetic sources. Dozens of these fast radio bursts, or FRBs, have been discovered—including one-off bursts and FRBs that emit multiple flashes, sometimes in clockwork patterns—yet their origins remain unknown.
Humans can dive deeper into the world's oceans than ever before with Alvin
Black smoke appears to rise from chimney-like formations of the hottest and deepest known hydrothermal vents on Earth. With upgrades to the submersible Alvin, a three-person crew saw these vents for themselves 4 miles beneath the ocean's surface.
Harvard scientists find the first definitive proof of the rise of oceans
Harvard scientists have discovered the phenomenon essential to anticipating the effects of climate change. The study is the first indisputable evidence of sea level fingerprints from glacial ice sheet melting, according to a press release published by Harvard University on Thursday. "In sea-level physics, almost everyone assumed that the fingerprints...
Ancient Dead Creatures Buried Under the Oceans Could Influence the Next Megathrust Earthquake
Ancient dead creatures or tiny creatures from millions of years ago buried under the oceans could influence the nest megathrust earthquake, according to a new study led by New Zealand. Researchers claim long-dead marine organisms may affect the intensity of the next destructive earthquake along the Hikurangi subduction zone, the largest fault in the vicinity of New Zealand.
Scientists calculate how many ants live on earth and… yikes
To say we’re outnumbered is the understatement of the year.
