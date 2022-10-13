ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Amazon Shoppers Shrug Off Second Prime Day Sale

Amazon's 48-hour "Prime Early Access Sale" ran through Wednesday. Data from third-party analysts shows the discount event failed to attract as many shoppers as Amazon's Prime Day in July. But one analyst suggested it accomplished what Amazon set out to do, which is reduce a glut of product in its...
SHOPPING
NBC New York

This Family Owns a ‘Princess Cottage' in Disney World's Gated Community — Where Homes Sell for $12 Million: Take a Look Inside

In 2020, when the pandemic put our travels to a halt, my family bought a four-bedroom, 3,600-square-foot home in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida. My parents had been wanting to buy a vacation home for some time. I have a now five-year-old daughter, and my brother was about to become a father, so we were looking for a place to spend quality time together.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy