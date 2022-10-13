Read full article on original website
Amazon Shoppers Shrug Off Second Prime Day Sale
Amazon's 48-hour "Prime Early Access Sale" ran through Wednesday. Data from third-party analysts shows the discount event failed to attract as many shoppers as Amazon's Prime Day in July. But one analyst suggested it accomplished what Amazon set out to do, which is reduce a glut of product in its...
Kroger Has to Win Over Wall Street and Washington on Its Albertsons Deal – Here's How It Plans to Do That
Kroger must win over federal regulators, investors and shoppers as it tries to close the deal with Albertsons. Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said the combined company would lower food prices, boost profitability and speed up innovation. The acquisition would marry the second and fourth largest grocers in the U.S. Kroger...
Kroger Agrees to Buy Rival Grocery Company Albertsons for $24.6 Billion
Kroger is the second-largest grocer by market share in the United States, behind Walmart, and Albertsons is fourth, after Costco. The companies said Kroger agreed to buy Albertsons for $34.10 a share in a deal valued at $24.6 billion. Combined, Kroger and Albertsons employ more than 700,000 people across about...
This Family Owns a ‘Princess Cottage' in Disney World's Gated Community — Where Homes Sell for $12 Million: Take a Look Inside
In 2020, when the pandemic put our travels to a halt, my family bought a four-bedroom, 3,600-square-foot home in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida. My parents had been wanting to buy a vacation home for some time. I have a now five-year-old daughter, and my brother was about to become a father, so we were looking for a place to spend quality time together.
