McClard’s & DownHome Catering held the grand opening for their Little Rock location at 9219 Stagecoach Road on Friday, Oct. 14. The down-home style restaurant and full service caterer is open Monday through Thursday every week from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Fridays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO