Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh accuses Penn State defense of illegal move

Jim Harbaugh accused the Penn State defense of doing something illegal during the fourth quarter against the Wolverines. The Wolverines were leading 31-17 but got penalized four times on their first drive of the fourth quarter. They were flagged twice for a false start. After the second false start, Harbaugh started to scream at the officials.
Yardbarker

Legendary Steelers Linebacker Jack Ham Is “Shocked” By the Play Of 2022 Defense

Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl-winning, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Ham joined the 93.7 the Fan’s Cook and Joe Show on Friday morning to chat football. He happily said he’s never been involved in any game as bad as the 38-3 loss Pittsburgh suffered against the Buffalo Bills but recalled one time when legendary Head Coach Chuck Noll accused the team of throwing the game.
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Responds to Marshawn Lynch's Viral Comment

Russell Wilson is enduring something he's never had to throughout his decorated NFL career: severe national criticism. The Denver Broncos' new quarterback may be in his 11th season, and a nine-time Pro Bowler to boot, but never before has he been a national lampoon. But when a team gives up...
Yardbarker

Shannon Sharpe: 'Winning has masked just how poorly Cooper Rush has been playing'

The Dallas Cowboys are flying high right now, winners of four straight games despite losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury in Week 1. Whether the victories have come primarily thanks to solid coaching , elite defensive play or something else, FS1's "Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe doesn't think the victories have been due to the performance of backup signal-caller Cooper Rush.
Yardbarker

Commanders Get Bad News On QB Carson Wentz

This is not what the Commanders wanted to hear as they end their four-game losing streak. But, would replacing an injured Wentz with backup Taylor Heinicke help the team in the long term?. You never want to see anyone get injured but Wentz has not played well this year. The...
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Luis Severino throws manager Aaron Boone under the bus after blown Game 3

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino had a tumultuous Game 3 in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. After tossing 31 pitches in the first inning, Severino managed to get out of trouble and last nearly six innings, allowing three earned runs, eight hits, and six strikeouts. He tossed 106 total pitches, but a resilient showing allowed the Yankees to stay in the game and give themselves a chance to steal Game 3 after falling behind early.
Yardbarker

AFC South Trade? What ESPN Says Texans Should Send Titans

HOUSTON — With a quarter of the NFL season kicking off on Sunday, Week 6 marks the beginning of the league's in-season trade window. This time last season, the Houston Texans were heavily involved in the rumor mill due to the Deshaun Watson saga. But despite moving on from their biggest trade asset in franchise history in March, the Texans could still make a move that could help expedite their rebuild.
Yardbarker

Cowboys' Jerry Jones discusses bombshell report on Commanders' Dan Snyder

There has been increasing talk recently that NFL owners could try to force Daniel Snyder to sell the Washington Commanders, but one of the most powerful figures in the league insists he has not heard anything about that supposed plan. ESPN published a lengthy piece this week citing several sources...
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett leaves game after big hit from Devin White

The Pittsburgh Steelers turned their offense over to rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett two weeks, and he was making his first career start at home on Sunday. Midway through the third quarter Pickett was on the receiving end of a big hit from Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White that knocked him out of the game. Pickett appeared to hit his head when he fell to the ground. He was able to walk off and go to the blue injury tent, but was quickly taken to the locker room.
Yardbarker

'You're not Patrick Mahomes': Justin Fields could be a huge bust

Amazon "Thursday Night Football" analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick, a longtime NFL QB, had tough words for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields after another inept performance from the Bears' offense in a 12-7 loss to Washington. "You are not Peyton Manning. You're not Patrick Mahomes. You're not a pocket passer," said Fitzpatrick.
Yardbarker

Mariners fans had awesome gesture for team after 18-inning loss

Seattle Mariners fans may have been heartbroken by the team’s 18-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, but that didn’t stop them from showing some great support for their team. Jeremy Peña hit a home run in the top of the 18th to give Houston a...
Yardbarker

Steelers 2022 Offseason Signing Of Mitch Trubisky Labeled As One Of The League’s Worst By NFL Analyst

It was a short stint as starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers for newcomer, Mitchell Trubisky. The veteran signed a two-year deal back in March and he was expected to begin the year as the lead signal-caller at that time. The organization went on to draft Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and it immediately was thought of when, not if, Pickett would be inserted into the starting lineup. The rookie is now officially first on the depth chart and is coming off of his first career start. Marc Ross of NFL.com is ranking the Steelers signing of Trubisky as one of the worst offseason moves throughout the league.
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady offers 'relationship advice' amid divorce rumors

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady chose an interesting time to sign off on the release of a clip showing him offering "relationship advice" to a fan. As shared by the Joe Bucs Fan website, the Buccaneers posted a new "Armchair QB" YouTube video on Thursday that features Brady answering submitted questions. The segment begins with somebody named Rachel asking the seven-time Super Bowl champion if she should move on from a love interest because that person spends too much time on social media.
Yardbarker

One Panthers Player Considered A Lock To Be Traded

Right after they got blown out on Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers, 37-15, the Carolina Panthers seemed ready to strap their roster with dynamite and blow it up. They fired head coach Matt Rhule, and now rumor has it they’re receiving lots of calls from other teams about some of their key players.
