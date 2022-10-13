ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Yelling, cursing and fine food: Secrets from the world’s toughest dining scene

Hong Kong is widely considered one of the most challenging cities in the world to operate a restaurant — a roiling cauldron of changing tastes, cleaver-sharp competition and unsavory economics. Right at the heart of its culinary world, with connections to at least half of its hottest tables, is...
KTVZ

Meta says it will sell Giphy to comply with UK breakup order

Facebook-parent Meta plans to sell off Giphy, an online search tool for animated images, after the UK government said it would force the tech giant to unwind its acquisition of the service. It’s the first time regulators have successfully broken up a part of the technology giant since Meta’s economic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy