RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION – RIDE
Commissioner’s Weekly Field Memo to Friends of Education. East Providence Teacher Wins “Oscars of Teaching”. On World Teachers’ Day, Hennessey Elementary School in East Providence welcomed leaders from across the state for a surprise of a lifetime for one of our outstanding educators. presented by the Milken...
mybackyardnews.com
BRIDGEWATER STATE UNIVERSITY – “SEEKING ANSWERS”
International student finds her place as researcher. As a first-time researcher Paulina Aguilar, ’23, admits she was initially nervous about participating in Bridgewater State University’s nationally recognized undergraduate research program. “Sometimes we think of research as collecting data in a lab or it’s science-based,” the criminal justice major...
Mom claims 6-year-old overdosed on ADHD medication given at school
A Woonsocket mother is searching for answers after she claims her 6-year-old son overdosed on his ADHD medication at school earlier this week.
newbedfordguide.com
OPINION: “No child at New Bedford Public Schools should be afraid to be in school!!”
It is a recurring theme we hear often at New Bedford Guide through emails and messages to our Facebook, as well as comments on our page: school officials are feckless when it comes to bullying. They placate the bullied child and his or her parents by saying they will address it, but rarely ever do since officials don’t want to offend anyone.
rinewstoday.com
Johnson & Wales launches accelerated BS in Nursing
Johnson & Wales University will launch an accelerated second degree Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing program after receiving approval from the Rhode Island Board of Nursing Registration & Nursing Education. “Rhode Island, like the rest of the country, is experiencing a critical shortage of nursing professionals,” said Sandra G....
mybackyardnews.com
TIVERTON FOUR CORNERS – ANNUAL RETREE FESTIVITIES
CALL to MAKERS for the 9th Annual “re-Tree Outdoor Exhibition. A Festive Showcase of trees created with Recycled Materials” Open to individuals, kids & families, community organizations, businesses and art enthusiasts of all ages. Registration for this event begins on October 12th and runs thru November 18th. The...
whatsupnewp.com
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Keith Hamilton, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council
Keith Hamilton, a Republican candidate for Portsmouth Town Council, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, October 18 at 9 am. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
fallriverreporter.com
Several Fall River area communities holding “Trunk or Treat events for children
Several Fall River area towns are holding Trunk-or-Treat events to celebrate Halloween and give children a safe place to trick-or-treat. The Town of Swansea will once again be hosting a spooky, family-friendly Trunk-or-Treat event in celebration of Halloween on Saturday, October 29 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Joseph Case High School, 70 School Street.
ABC6.com
Increased demand at the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — The Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry is experiencing high numbers of people with food insecurity. The location has been on 1 Angell Rd for about 7 years now. ABC 6 News spoke with Robert Chaput, co-executive director of the food pantry about their concerns and...
ABC6.com
Deerfield Park in Smithfield vandalized
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Smithfield police Deerfield Park was vandalized over the weekend. In a Facebook post Saturday, police said someone spray painted two picnic tables, the concession stand and the grass with “offensive symbols and a racial slur.”. All damage has been repaired. Anyone with information about...
Hundreds attend vigil for 2 Barrington teachers who died suddenly
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds gathered at Sowams Elementary School in Barrington on Wednesday night to honor two teachers who died suddenly this year. The teachers both taught at the school, which teaches kindergarten through third grade, for more than two decades. “No matter how dark it might seem, it will never overcome the light […]
whatsupnewp.com
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Juan Carlos Payero, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council￼￼￼
Juan Carlos Payero, a Democratic candidate for Portsmouth Town Council, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Monday, October 17 at 1 pm. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
‘This is unacceptable’: McKee calls on RIPTA to address service disruptions
In a letter written to RIPTA's board of directors on Oct. 13, McKee criticized the agency for how the disruptions are affecting Providence students.
Brown Daily Herald
Construction underway on East Providence offshore wind terminal
Construction is currently underway for the South Quay Marine Terminal, a new hub for the shipping and assembly of wind turbines in East Providence, just south of India Point Park. The terminal will facilitate the development of wind turbine technology and the installation of wind farms across the Ocean State and coastal New England.
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
‘It’s happy mail’: East Providence woman crafts cards for all occasions
For Carol Martin, making greeting cards is a labor of love.
RI Congressional Debate: Tuesday at 7 pm on WPRI 12, WPRI.com
Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner and former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung will go head-to-head at PPAC on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Smiley names Providence mayoral transition team members
Smiley is unopposed in the November election.
whatsupnewp.com
Andrew Kelly withdraws from race for Senate District 11
At the League of Women Voters of Rhode Island Senate District 11 Candidate Forum, Andrew V. Kelly, an Independent candidate, announced the end of his campaign. The seat represents Bristol, Portsmouth, and Tiverton. The remaining candidates include Democrat Linda Ujifusa, Republican Kenneth Mendonca, and Independent Mario Teixeira. Describing his years...
whatsupnewp.com
Volunteer cleanup of Butts Hill Fort to take place on Oct. 29
The Butts Hill Fort Restoration Committee (BHFRC) today announced that it is planning its 4th clean-up on Saturday, October 29th, from 8 am to 2 pm (the rain date is Sunday). Cleanup efforts will include the removal of deadfall wood and overgrown brush from the ditches and parapet walls on the north, east, and south sides of the Fort and weed-whacking areas cleared earlier. There will be no tree cutting, according to organizers.
