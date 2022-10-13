ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

mybackyardnews.com

RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION – RIDE

Commissioner’s Weekly Field Memo to Friends of Education. East Providence Teacher Wins “Oscars of Teaching”. On World Teachers’ Day, Hennessey Elementary School in East Providence welcomed leaders from across the state for a surprise of a lifetime for one of our outstanding educators. presented by the Milken...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

BRIDGEWATER STATE UNIVERSITY – “SEEKING ANSWERS”

International student finds her place as researcher. As a first-time researcher Paulina Aguilar, ’23, admits she was initially nervous about participating in Bridgewater State University’s nationally recognized undergraduate research program. “Sometimes we think of research as collecting data in a lab or it’s science-based,” the criminal justice major...
BRIDGEWATER, MA
rinewstoday.com

Johnson & Wales launches accelerated BS in Nursing

Johnson & Wales University will launch an accelerated second degree Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing program after receiving approval from the Rhode Island Board of Nursing Registration & Nursing Education. “Rhode Island, like the rest of the country, is experiencing a critical shortage of nursing professionals,” said Sandra G....
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

TIVERTON FOUR CORNERS – ANNUAL RETREE FESTIVITIES

CALL to MAKERS for the 9th Annual “re-Tree Outdoor Exhibition. A Festive Showcase of trees created with Recycled Materials” Open to individuals, kids & families, community organizations, businesses and art enthusiasts of all ages. Registration for this event begins on October 12th and runs thru November 18th. The...
TIVERTON, RI
whatsupnewp.com

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Keith Hamilton, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council

Keith Hamilton, a Republican candidate for Portsmouth Town Council, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, October 18 at 9 am. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Several Fall River area communities holding “Trunk or Treat events for children

Several Fall River area towns are holding Trunk-or-Treat events to celebrate Halloween and give children a safe place to trick-or-treat. The Town of Swansea will once again be hosting a spooky, family-friendly Trunk-or-Treat event in celebration of Halloween on Saturday, October 29 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Joseph Case High School, 70 School Street.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Increased demand at the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — The Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry is experiencing high numbers of people with food insecurity. The location has been on 1 Angell Rd for about 7 years now. ABC 6 News spoke with Robert Chaput, co-executive director of the food pantry about their concerns and...
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Deerfield Park in Smithfield vandalized

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Smithfield police Deerfield Park was vandalized over the weekend. In a Facebook post Saturday, police said someone spray painted two picnic tables, the concession stand and the grass with “offensive symbols and a racial slur.”. All damage has been repaired. Anyone with information about...
SMITHFIELD, RI
WPRI 12 News

Hundreds attend vigil for 2 Barrington teachers who died suddenly

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds gathered at Sowams Elementary School in Barrington on Wednesday night to honor two teachers who died suddenly this year. The teachers both taught at the school, which teaches kindergarten through third grade, for more than two decades. “No matter how dark it might seem, it will never overcome the light […]
BARRINGTON, RI
whatsupnewp.com

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Juan Carlos Payero, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council￼￼￼

Juan Carlos Payero, a Democratic candidate for Portsmouth Town Council, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Monday, October 17 at 1 pm. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Construction underway on East Providence offshore wind terminal

Construction is currently underway for the South Quay Marine Terminal, a new hub for the shipping and assembly of wind turbines in East Providence, just south of India Point Park. The terminal will facilitate the development of wind turbine technology and the installation of wind farms across the Ocean State and coastal New England.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Andrew Kelly withdraws from race for Senate District 11

At the League of Women Voters of Rhode Island Senate District 11 Candidate Forum, Andrew V. Kelly, an Independent candidate, announced the end of his campaign. The seat represents Bristol, Portsmouth, and Tiverton. The remaining candidates include Democrat Linda Ujifusa, Republican Kenneth Mendonca, and Independent Mario Teixeira. Describing his years...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Volunteer cleanup of Butts Hill Fort to take place on Oct. 29

The Butts Hill Fort Restoration Committee (BHFRC) today announced that it is planning its 4th clean-up on Saturday, October 29th, from 8 am to 2 pm (the rain date is Sunday). Cleanup efforts will include the removal of deadfall wood and overgrown brush from the ditches and parapet walls on the north, east, and south sides of the Fort and weed-whacking areas cleared earlier. There will be no tree cutting, according to organizers.
PORTSMOUTH, RI

