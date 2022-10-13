Read full article on original website
CNBC
Treasury fines crypto company $29.3 million for violating multiple U.S. sanctions, Bank Secrecy Act
Bittrex agreed to pay $24.3 million to settle civil charges that it conducted 116,421 transactions valued at more than $260 million that violated U.S. sanctions. FinCen, imposed a total civil penalty of $29.3 million, which covers additional violations under the Bank Secrecy Act. The company allowed its services to be...
A Russian Oligarch’s $500 Million Megayacht Just Mysteriously Arrived in Hong Kong
Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year, authorities have been keeping an eye on the megayachts owned by Russian oligarchs and allies of Vladimir Putin. One such vessel just mysteriously turned up in Hong Kong. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that the $500 million Nord, which is connected to Alexey Mordashov, had anchored in Hong Kong harbor after spending the past several months in the port of Vladivostok. Mordashov—the largest shareholder in the steelmaker Severstal and the third-richest man in Russia—was sanctioned by the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States after the war in Ukraine began, and he’s...
US company provided tech to Russian missile-maker despite sanctions: Report
A U.S. firm supplied technology to a Russian missile company after 2014 despite sanctions levied by the United States, according to a new report.
U.S. may block Russian aluminum imports -source
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is weighing restricting imports of Russian aluminum as it charts possible responses to Moscow's military escalation in Ukraine, a person briefed on the conversations told Reuters.
This commodity just jumped after the White House was said to be weighing new sanctions on Russia
The metal continued to edge higher on Thursday.
Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader John Lee said Tuesday he will only implement United Nations sanctions, after the U.S. warned the territory’s status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals. Lee’s statement Tuesday came days...
Biden administration officials are worried OPEC+ has undermined plans for a Russian oil price cap, report says
Officials in the Biden administration are growing concerned that a Russian oil price cap could backfire. Sources told Bloomberg that OPEC+'s oil production quota cut is undermining the Western effort to punish Russia. The cartel's move has already added to volatility in markets, and a price cap on Russian oil...
Yellen walks back $60 price cap for Russian oil: ‘No decision’ yet
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said no decisions have been made among G7 countries on a price cap for Russian oil, after reports said they are considering a $60 cap.
thecoinrise.com
Paying Gas Fees for Mining: A Must Needed Action?
Many adopters in the crypto industry choose to mine for investing. And although this investing method can be volatile, it remains a popular option. Unfortunately, blockchains that demand an energy-intensive process, whether or not related to cryptography, may produce too much carbon if they use energy from non-renewable sources. Due to a specific problem in any digital currency system – double spending – Bitcoin depends on miners to record and validate transactions.
thecoinrise.com
Blockchain.com to impose restrictions on Russian investors under EU’s recent sanctions
Following the actions from the crypto exchange platform Crypto.com, another renowned exchange has announced plans to restrict Russian users from using its services. Crypto exchange Blockchain.com informed its users through email that it would be blocking accounts with any connection to Russia. The action follows the European Union’s eighth package of sanctions on Russia for its attitude toward Ukraine, as TheCoinRise reported.
thecoinrise.com
Crypto hacks already drained $3B this year: Chainalysis
Over the past nine Octobers, Bitcoin has been green seven times, with the only red ones occurring in 2018 and 2019. The upward trend from the previous year, which reached a peak of almost $66,000, also picked up steam in October. Speculators commonly refer to October as “Uptober” since statistics imply it to be a bullish month for Bitcoin.
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Service Providers Restrict Russians Amid Recent Sanctions
Crypto.com had added Russia to the list of nations it would not provide service. Bitmex, another marketplace, will also implement new limits. A number of service providers in the sector have made efforts to comply with the new restrictions imposed around a week after the European Union approved another set of sanctions intended at damaging Russia’s economy and finances, including its access to the crypto market.
thecoinrise.com
Tether Cuts Down Commercial Paper Exposure and Introduces U.S T-Bills
Blockchain-enabled platform Tether announced that it has completely cut down the use of commercial papers in its reserve and has started investing in the U.S Treasury Bills for its stablecoin reserve. Treasury Bills tagged T-Bills. The USDT stablecoin issuer takes this measure to address the subject of a long-standing bone...
zycrypto.com
Russia Turns To Stablecoins In Droves As Sanctions Bite Even Harder
Russians have hopped on stablecoins to circumvent Western sanctions to send trading volumes to new highs. The decision by SWIFT to kick out Russian banks from the network plays a role in the spike in stablecoin use. A recent study shows that Eastern Europe has recorded the highest number of...
thecoinrise.com
Bill Miller: Bitcoin is ‘an insurance policy against financial disaster with limited fallout’
Renowned value investor Bill Miller is still optimistic about his two favorite assets, Amazon and Bitcoin, despite the market slump of 2022. The former CEO of Legg Mason described cryptocurrencies as “misunderstood” and described Bitcoin as an “insurance policy against financial disaster.”. At the Forbes/SHOOK Top Advisor...
thecoinrise.com
CYF Introduces New Token on the BNB Chain for Crypto Adoption
Community Yield Farming (CYF) has introduced a community-driven token for African cryptocurrency traders around the world. According to reports, the new release will serve as the ‘world’s best community-centered and powered utility token.’ The token which is tagged ‘CYF’ was launched on the Binance Smart Chain as a BEP20 with unique smart minting features.
thecoinrise.com
Singapore-based Crypto Startup Pillow Generates $18M in Series A Round
Pillow, a crypto investment startup based in Singapore has generated $18 million in a round that was jointly led by Quona Capital and Accel, a private equity firm that recently co-led a seed round with Citi Ventures to raise $6 million for Xalt. Together with Accel, Quona Capital, and other...
Russia's oil exports would still make Moscow a profit even with a $60 price cap in place, Janet Yellen says
Russia could profit from its oil exports even with a $60 price cap, Janet Yellen said. She said Russia has been willing to produce and sell its crude in that range in the past. G7 countries want to cap Russian oil to curb its revenues by keeping global prices in...
thecoinrise.com
Binu Paul Tapped to Lead U.K Financial Conduct Authority Digital Asset Team
Binu Paul, the former fintech specialist lead from New Zealand’s Financial Markets Authority (FMA) has been tapped by the United Kingdon Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to head its digital asset department. In effect, Paul will be taking over from Victoria McLoughlin, who has been sitting as the acting head of the said department for the past six months.
thecoinrise.com
Coinbase CEO Will Sell Part of his Holdings to Fund Scientific Research
Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase Global Inc, a crypto exchange platform, has announced that he intends to sell part of his Coinbase stake. According to a recent tweet by Brian, he plans to sell about 2% of his Coinbase holdings over the next year to fund scientific research as well as companies.
