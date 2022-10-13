ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Russian Oligarch’s $500 Million Megayacht Just Mysteriously Arrived in Hong Kong

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year, authorities have been keeping an eye on the megayachts owned by Russian oligarchs and allies of Vladimir Putin. One such vessel just mysteriously turned up in Hong Kong. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that the $500 million Nord, which is connected to Alexey Mordashov, had anchored in Hong Kong harbor after spending the past several months in the port of Vladivostok. Mordashov—the largest shareholder in the steelmaker Severstal and the third-richest man in Russia—was sanctioned by the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States after the war in Ukraine began, and he’s...
U.S. may block Russian aluminum imports -source

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is weighing restricting imports of Russian aluminum as it charts possible responses to Moscow's military escalation in Ukraine, a person briefed on the conversations told Reuters.
Paying Gas Fees for Mining: A Must Needed Action?

Many adopters in the crypto industry choose to mine for investing. And although this investing method can be volatile, it remains a popular option. Unfortunately, blockchains that demand an energy-intensive process, whether or not related to cryptography, may produce too much carbon if they use energy from non-renewable sources. Due to a specific problem in any digital currency system – double spending – Bitcoin depends on miners to record and validate transactions.
Blockchain.com to impose restrictions on Russian investors under EU’s recent sanctions

Following the actions from the crypto exchange platform Crypto.com, another renowned exchange has announced plans to restrict Russian users from using its services. Crypto exchange Blockchain.com informed its users through email that it would be blocking accounts with any connection to Russia. The action follows the European Union’s eighth package of sanctions on Russia for its attitude toward Ukraine, as TheCoinRise reported.
Crypto hacks already drained $3B this year: Chainalysis

Over the past nine Octobers, Bitcoin has been green seven times, with the only red ones occurring in 2018 and 2019. The upward trend from the previous year, which reached a peak of almost $66,000, also picked up steam in October. Speculators commonly refer to October as “Uptober” since statistics imply it to be a bullish month for Bitcoin.
Crypto Service Providers Restrict Russians Amid Recent Sanctions

Crypto.com had added Russia to the list of nations it would not provide service. Bitmex, another marketplace, will also implement new limits. A number of service providers in the sector have made efforts to comply with the new restrictions imposed around a week after the European Union approved another set of sanctions intended at damaging Russia’s economy and finances, including its access to the crypto market.
Tether Cuts Down Commercial Paper Exposure and Introduces U.S T-Bills

Blockchain-enabled platform Tether announced that it has completely cut down the use of commercial papers in its reserve and has started investing in the U.S Treasury Bills for its stablecoin reserve. Treasury Bills tagged T-Bills. The USDT stablecoin issuer takes this measure to address the subject of a long-standing bone...
Russia Turns To Stablecoins In Droves As Sanctions Bite Even Harder

Russians have hopped on stablecoins to circumvent Western sanctions to send trading volumes to new highs. The decision by SWIFT to kick out Russian banks from the network plays a role in the spike in stablecoin use. A recent study shows that Eastern Europe has recorded the highest number of...
CYF Introduces New Token on the BNB Chain for Crypto Adoption

Community Yield Farming (CYF) has introduced a community-driven token for African cryptocurrency traders around the world. According to reports, the new release will serve as the ‘world’s best community-centered and powered utility token.’ The token which is tagged ‘CYF’ was launched on the Binance Smart Chain as a BEP20 with unique smart minting features.
Singapore-based Crypto Startup Pillow Generates $18M in Series A Round

Pillow, a crypto investment startup based in Singapore has generated $18 million in a round that was jointly led by Quona Capital and Accel, a private equity firm that recently co-led a seed round with Citi Ventures to raise $6 million for Xalt. Together with Accel, Quona Capital, and other...
Binu Paul Tapped to Lead U.K Financial Conduct Authority Digital Asset Team

Binu Paul, the former fintech specialist lead from New Zealand’s Financial Markets Authority (FMA) has been tapped by the United Kingdon Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to head its digital asset department. In effect, Paul will be taking over from Victoria McLoughlin, who has been sitting as the acting head of the said department for the past six months.
Coinbase CEO Will Sell Part of his Holdings to Fund Scientific Research

Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase Global Inc, a crypto exchange platform, has announced that he intends to sell part of his Coinbase stake. According to a recent tweet by Brian, he plans to sell about 2% of his Coinbase holdings over the next year to fund scientific research as well as companies.
