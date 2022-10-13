ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Gary Lineker breached BBC’s impartiality rule with Tory ‘Russian donors’ tweet

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k7KjF_0iXiVakn00

Gary Lineker has been found to have breached BBC impartiality rules over a comment he made about the Conservative Party having “Russian donors”.

The BBC said it has upheld a reader complaint made about the Match Of The Day presenter’s tweet from February 23 this year.

Mr Lineker shared an article about Liz Truss, then foreign secretary, urging Premier League teams to boycott the Champions League final in Russia, with the comment: “And her party will hand back their donations from Russian donors?”

The BBC said it received a complaint over whether the comment was consistent with its impartiality rules, which it said as “one of the BBC’s highest profile stars” Mr Lineker is expected to follow.

It said the former England striker pointed out that his tweet was prompted by an article on football, and it was intended as a comment on the sport rather than on politics.

But the BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit (ECU) judged that “one of the purposes” of Mr Lineker’s tweet was “to highlight a perceived inconsistency in the Conservative Party’s approach at a time when relations between the UK and Russia were the subject of significant public debate”.

“For this reason, we found the tweet was in breach of the relevant Guidance and did not meet the BBC’s editorial standards on impartiality,” it said.

The broadcaster said the finding has been reported to the management of BBC Sport and discussed with Mr Lineker.

Mr Lineker is one of the BBC’s highest earners and has 8.6 million followers on Twitter.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Truss under fresh pressure as three Tory MPs urge her to quit

Liz Truss faced a further blow to her leadership on Sunday night, when three Tory MPs broke ranks to demand that she quits. It marked the start of what is likely to be another dramatic week in Westminster, as Ms Truss bids to cling on to her premiership. Her new...
POLITICS
newschain

Kwarteng was out of his depth: Tory members give views on ex-chancellor

“Kwasi is a very nice man but he was out of his depth as Chancellor,” says one member of Staines Conservative Club of their local MP’s brief tenure in 11 Downing Street. This view is repeated by others, both at the club and among non-Tory voters in Kwasi Kwarteng’s Surrey constituency of Spelthorne, two days after he was sacked as Chancellor by his close friend and ideological ally Liz Truss.
POLITICS
newschain

Truss bids to save premiership amid growing unrest in Tory party

Liz Truss will try to save her premiership this week, with her fate hinging on the mood of the market and her own backbench MPs. All eyes will be on the market reaction on Monday morning, after the Prime Minister appointed Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor and effectively ditched her economic agenda in a bid to restore credibility to her ailing administration.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Economy in crisis, Tories in meltdown: how I have told the sad, strange story of Britain

Since the 1990s I’ve been interpreting events in Britain for an American audience through my journalism. Sometimes it’s easy: London’s glorious renaissance, Tony Blair’s rise. Sometimes it’s less easy: the strangeness of a “special relationship” where one side cares too much and the other too little, the post-imperial hangover that courses through British life.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Gary Lineker
newschain

Question over Truss’s future as PM very difficult, says Tory MP

A senior Conservative MP has said it is “very difficult” to say whether Liz Truss should continue as Prime Minister. Alicia Kearns, who recently became the chairwoman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, also said the Government’s problems are linked to policy and not just communication, warning “dogmatism scares people”.
POLITICS
newschain

Labour demand Truss must take questions from MPs after sacking chancellor

Labour is calling on Liz Truss to come before Parliament on Monday to face MPs, as pressure continues to build on the Prime Minister. The challenge to Ms Truss comes after she dramatically ditched a major chunk of the mini-budget and sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor, replacing him with Jeremy Hunt, in a bid to restore credibility.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Bbc Sport#Uk#Russian#The Champions League#Executive Complaints Unit#The Conservative Party
newschain

Three Tory MPs break ranks to call for PM to go

Three Conservative MPs have come out publicly to call for Liz Truss to quit, as pressure builds on the Prime Minister. Crispin Blunt, the Conservative MP for Reigate who was a justice minister in the early years of David Cameron’s premiership, told Channel 4’s Andrew Neil Show: “I think the game is up and it’s now a question as to how the succession is managed.”
POLITICS
newschain

Conservatives ‘deserve better’, Tory MPs tell Truss

Prime Minister Liz Truss has been effectively told that the “game is up” by two of her own MPs. Crispin Blunt earlier on Sunday said he does not think the Prime Minister can survive the current crisis and “it’s now a question as to how the succession is managed”.
POLITICS
newschain

Kwasi Kwarteng pays price for mini-budget chaos as he is sacked by Liz Truss

Kwasi Kwarteng has paid the price for the chaos unleashed by his mini-budget as he flew back to London to be dramatically sacked by Liz Truss. The Chancellor cut short his attendance at the International Monetary Fund’s annual meeting in Washington to be told of his fate in a brief meeting with the Prime Minister.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Russia
newschain

How could the Tories get rid of Liz Truss?

Liz Truss’s position as Prime Minister appears in danger as some Tory MPs call for her ousting after a disastrous start to her premiership. The Prime Minister sacked her Chancellor and effectively ditched her economic agenda in a bid to restore credibility to her administration after revealing a mini-budget that sent markets into meltdown.
POLITICS
newschain

Darling: Capability to manage economic turmoil completely absent from Government

Governments must “do more than people expect” during times of economic crisis, former chancellor Alistair Darling has said. Mr Darling, who oversaw the Labour government’s response to the 2008 financial crash while chancellor between 2007 and 2010, said capability to manage the current economic turmoil is “completely absent”.
ECONOMY
newschain

Truss fighting to stay in power after day of chaos in Westminster

Liz Truss’s premiership remains in peril this weekend, after she sacked her chancellor and ditched a major chunk of her mini-budget in an extraordinary gamble to stay in power. It was unclear late on Friday whether such drastic actions could be enough to keep her in Downing Street, with...
POLITICS
newschain

Russia cannot sustain renewed campaign of attacks on Ukraine, officials say

The renewed campaign of Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities is not something Vladimir Putin will be able to “sustain indefinitely”, western officials have said. The words come after Moscow launched a wave of deadly missile and drone attacks on the country’s cities and power plants this week.
POLITICS
newschain

Mini-budget went ‘too far, too fast’, says new Chancellor

Jeremy Hunt said that Liz Truss’s mini-budget went “too far, too fast” as the new Chancellor effectively signalled the demise of the Prime Minister’s economic vision. Political and economic circles spent Saturday sizing up Mr Hunt after he used a series of broadcast interviews in the morning to suggest Ms Truss’s immediate economic plan is now largely defunct.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy